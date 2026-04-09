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Departamento de salud alerta sobre dos casos de sarampión en el Condado Weld

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Published 3:08 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KTLO)--   El Departamento de Salud Pública esta alertando a la comunidad por una posible contaminación de sarampión aquí en Colorado Springs.

Líderes del Departamento de Salud mencionan que dos casos de sarampión fueron confirmados por adultos no vacunados en el Condado Weld. 

Al momento oficiales, dicen que personas que visitaron al restaurante, Chick-fil-a dentro del centro comercial Citadel el 25 de marzo personas que estuvieron ahí aun podrán comenzar a sentir síntomas hasta el 15 de abril.

Síntomas de el sarampión son una temperatura, congestión , ojos rojos y una nariz tapada o un resfriado. 

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Andrea Herrera

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