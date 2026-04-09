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Noticias Locales

Amenaza de una bomba dentro del Hospital Penrose: Actual alerta de quedarse en casa

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today at 11:30 AM
Published 11:28 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KTLO)--Actualmente hay una alerta de quedarse dentro de sus casas por una amenaza de bomba dentro de el Hospital de Penrose. La alerta de quedarse en casa llega hasta una cuadra al norte de Penrose entre las calles Cascade y Nevada. 

CommonSpirit confirmó que el Hospital Penrose esta controlando la amenaza de esta bomba.

El departamento de Policía de Colorado Springs enviaron esta alerta de quedarse en casa. Al norte de la calle principal, la cual llega a Penrose entre Cascade y Nevada, por lo tanto hay actividad policial entre 2222 al norte de la avenida Nevada y Penrose.

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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