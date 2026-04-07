Skip to Content
Noticias Locales

Desastre ambiental en México tras derrame de petróleo

By
New
Published 3:39 PM

NACIONAL, (KTLO)-- Al cumplirse un mes del derrame de petróleo en costas del golfo de méxico, los habitantes de varias comunidades en veracruz salieron a manifestarse. Aunque las autoridades aseguran que las playas están limpias, los pescadores y negocios locales reportan pérdidas y advierten sobre posibles afectaciones a la salud. En este contexto, crece la presión para identificar a los responsables del desastre ambiental.

Article Topic Follows: Noticias Locales

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.