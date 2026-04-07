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Noticias Locales

Bomberos apagan el incendio que comenzó cerca de la autopista 24

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Updated
today at 3:40 PM
Published 3:16 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KTLO)-- Otro fuego se activo cerca de la autopista 24 al este de la calle Woodmen las llamas se podían ver desde la calle. Telemundo Sur Colorado recibió un video por un televidente y demuestra el tamaño del incendio. Gracias a los bomberos de Cimarron Hills ellos pudieron responder al incendio rápidamente y controlarlo.

Aún no tenemos información sobre como el fuego ocurrió pero los mantendremos bien informados en cuanto tengamos nuevos detalles.

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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