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Noticias Locales

Exprofesor acusado de tener relaciones sexuales con un menor

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office
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Published 2:25 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KTLO)-- Diputados del departamento del alguacil del Condado El Paso mencionaron que arrestaron al profesor del colegio estatal, Pikes Peak de 48 años por presuntamente tener relaciones sexuales con un menor . 

Diputados de EPSO dice que la investigación contra  Jason Gunderson comenzó el 17 de febrero después de que ellos recibieran una llamada de que había contacto inapropiado entre un antiguo maestro y un menor.

Según datos oficiales, ellos comenzaron a investigar cuando encontraron detalles de una relación sexual y que el caso ocurrió por más de un año. Gunderson utilizo su posición como profesor para manipular a la víctima. Según, diputados ellos mencionan que le prometía a la víctima calificaciones mas altas y 10's en sus exámenes.

Gunderson fue arrestado el 27 de marzo por 77 cargos en su contra por asalto a un menor de edad y por abuso con un menor bajo su cuidado. El actualmente esta encarcelado y tiene una fianza de 50,000 dólares. Él no ha sido un profesión en el colegio desde junio del 2025.

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Andrea Herrera

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