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El Gobernador Jared Polis expande el acceso a las vacunas en Colorado: Protegiendo a los menores

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Published 3:13 PM

DENVER, Colo. (KTLO)-- El Gobernador Jared Polis ha firmado una nueva ley que expande el acceso a las vacunas en Colorado y esta protegiendo los recientes cambios federales. La propuesta se llama, "Promocionando el acceso a inmunizaciones" esta actualiza como las vacunas son distribuidas y pagadas a través del estado. Le da a los centros medicos más flexibilidad para seguir las reglas de los expertos médicos no solo los consejos federales. Lo cual también deja que el costo de las vacunas para los menores sea pagada por el estado aun así si no tiene el apoyo federal. 

En un comunicada Polis dijo que esta ley ayudara a los personas en Colorado a hacer sus propias decisiones. Los oficiales estatales han mencionado que estos cambios federales pudieran poner a varios menores de edad en riesgo ya que hay vacunas que por años eran requeridas y ahora no lo son.

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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