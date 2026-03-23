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Noticias Locales

Avioneta choca en una zona rural: Deja a una persona hospitalizada

KRDO
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Published 3:35 PM

CONDADO EL PASO, Colo. (KTLO)-- Hoy estamos aprendiendo más sobre el choque de avión que ocurrió en el Condado El Paso durante el fin de semana era un avión de un solo motor que cayó en el patio de una vivienda, dejando a una persona hospitalizada.

El jefe de bomberos del Distrito Ellicott dijo que el avión cayó alrededor de las 10 de la mañana el sábado. Los medicos trabajaron rápido para sacar a la persona que iba dentro del avión y el esta en un hospital local recibiendo tratamiento. Al momento no tenemos una actualización sobre su condición y estamos intentando entender cómo fue que el avión cayó.

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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