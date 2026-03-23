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Noticias Locales

Alivio para todos aquellos bajo evacuaciones por los incendios en Colorado

KRDO
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Published 3:01 PM

FLORENCE, Colo. (KTLO)-- Tras las evacuaciones por el incendio 24 la Cruz Roja a comenzado su proceso de alivio para todos aquellos en la region Florence. La Cruz Roja y el Departamento de Extension de CSU están ayudando a las personas y a los animales que han sido evacuados. 

Lideres de la comunidad también están ayudando con lo que puedan. Tractor Supply ha donado dinero y comida para que los animales puedan comer durante este dilema. También hay personas recogiendo a los animales que no se puedan quedar sus familias en los hoteles. Personas que necesiten ayuda con sus mascotas, o animales de granja, usted puede llamar al numero (719)- 251-0245 para recibir asistencia.

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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