Skip to Content
Noticias Locales

Actualización sobre el incendio 24 en Fremont

KRDO
By
New
Published 2:55 PM

El incendio 24 sigue quemando en el condado Fremont. Este ahora a llegado a los 73 mil acres y no esta contenido. El fuego esta fuera de control al noreste de Penrose. Tenemos entendido que el siniestro comenzó en la autopista 115 antes que llegara a Fort Carson y comenzó a activarse en los Condados El Paso y Pueblo. 

Este es el quinto día que las personas tiene que desviarse para no ingresar a la autopista 115. En los Condados El Paso y Fremont. 

 Esa clausura corre por 20 millas y se extiende por dos millas al norte, desde la semana pasada. 

Article Topic Follows: Noticias Locales

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.