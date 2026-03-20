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Noticias Locales

Evacuaciones activas por el incendio 24

Tim Brown
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Published 3:26 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KTLO)-- Evacuaciones fueron emitidas por el incendio 24 el cual esta quemando al este de la autopista 115 en Fort Carson. El cual ahora ha quemado alrededor de 1,067 acres y esta contenido un zero por ciento, según los oficiales. 

Datos oficiales de los militares la evacuación ha sido emitida para dos millas de las areas Everbridge y las areas alrededor de County Road F45 y la autopista estatal 115. 

Una alerta de precaución de evacuación de 3 millas también fue emitida para residentes, animales domésticos y de granja para el parque Pathfinder. 

Para más información sobre las evacuaciones llame al  719-276-7421.

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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