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Noticias Locales

Una foto ayudo a capturar al criminal que estaba distribuyendo pornografía infantil

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Updated
today at 3:16 PM
Published 2:35 PM

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KTLO)-- Les queremos compartir nueva información sobre un caso de abuso sexual de menores. Ya que un soldado de Fort Carson ha sido acusado de producir material de abuso sexual con menores. Documentos de las cortes federales mencionan que comenzaron la investigación después de que recibieron una pista desde Australia.

La pista mencionaba que había mas de mil fotos de menores de edad pero que los investigadores vieron una mano de un adulto en una de ellas. Ellos pudieron capturar las huellas digitales gracias a la foto lo cual finalizo con la identidad de un hombre en Colorado Springs. Ahora Nikalus Ruiz de 30 años enfrenta cargos en su contra por producir material pornografica de menores.

Él es un agente de transporte de seguridad o TSA por sus siglas en ingles y era un militar que vive en colorado springs. Por su trabajo por investigadores pudieron capturar sus huellas digitales -- que ya estaban documentadas por sus empleadores. Según documentos oficiales mencionan que la víctima era un menor de edad que estaba bajo el cuidado Ruiz. Cuando los padres iban a citas, o estaban trabajando los investigadores lo arrestaron el 25 de febrero. 

 Él ahora enfrenta cargos en su contra por la producción de pornografía infantil y potencialmente tendrá una sentencia de 15-30 años en prisión federal. 

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Andrea Herrera

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