Skip to Content
Noticias Locales

Históricas condiciones calientes en Colorado

By
New
Published 1:40 PM

COLORADO, (KTLO)-- Con las históricas condiciones calientes que estamos viviendo, este jueves continuamos analizando los 3 incendios que actualmente están quemando en nuestra area. 

Incluyendo evacuaciones actualmente los obreros están trabajando en la zona de Fort Carson otro cerca de una autopista 115 y el otro fuego al nor oeste del Condado Custer ese incendio en Custer ahora 

va por el nombre Buttermilk. Ese incendio es el único que ha causado evacuaciones y ha quemado alrededor de 60-80 acres.  Alrededor de 100 casas fueron evacuadas, pero sí están progresando oficiales dicen que 80 por ciento del fuego esta contenido. 

Article Topic Follows: Noticias Locales

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.