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Noticias Locales

Menor de 11 años enfrenta cargos de homicidio en su contra por la muerte de su hermano de 5 años

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Published 3:14 PM

AURORA, Colo. (KTLO)-- Un menor de 11 años enfrenta cargos en su contra por asesinato en primer grado en el Condado Arapahoe los investigadores creen que el menor mato a su hermano de 5 años. La muerte ocurrió al sur de Jerico en centennial el miércoles pasado.

Diputados del departamento del alguacil del Condado Arapahoe determinaron que el caso sera investigado como un homicidio. Por la edad del sospechoso y la víctima los detalles de esta investigación son pocos. Pero los mantendremos informados sobre cualquier actualizacion.

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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