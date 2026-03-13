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Noticias Locales

Mujer detenida por asaltar a un anciano durante la navidad

KRDO
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Published 3:12 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KTLO)-- Estamos aprendiendo más sobre una mujer quien asalto a un hombre anciano afuera de su vivienda durante el día de navidad. Stephanie Sanchez-Garza ahora enfrenta cargos en su contra por asalto y robo agravado. Hoy hablamos con la víctima,  Danny Pacheco, él dice que espera que algunas cosas cambien y que se haga justicia en este caso.

Desde que el incidente ocurrió él ahora a construido una barda alrededor de su casa y tiene cámaras de seguridad y ya no va a caminar por el parque bessemer en la noche. Pacheco  dice que el aun siente dolor desde que ocurrió el ataque Sanchez-Garza ahora enfrenta cargos en su contra por asalto en segundo grado y por robo agravado contra una persona anciana.

Pacheco dice que tambien hubo una segunda mujer esa noche pero aun no han identificado a esa mujer. 

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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