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Cámaras de seguridad en Fountain asistieron con información para arrestar a personas indocumentadas

New cameras added to park to prevent vandalism
KRDO
New cameras added to park to prevent vandalism
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Published 3:24 PM

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KTLO)-- Nos vamos hacia Fountain, donde hay un poco de controversia por las cámaras de seguridad que usa el departamento de policía. Esto después de que una investigación publicará que la compañía de seguridad que ayuda a los policías locales estaba asistiendo con publicar información sobre los conductores para asistir con casos de inmigración. 

Nuestros compañeros de 9News en Denver también revelaron que la compañía tenia un acuerdo secreto con la patrulla fronteriza de los EE.UU. en un comunicado Fountain confirmo que ellos sí utilizan el sistema y que las cámaras han ayudado a las autoridades. Cerrando varios casos criminales que tenían

abiertos en el 2024. Durante la presentación del sistema un representante de "Flock" explico las limitaciones del sistema y que según el dispositivo nomas iba a servir como una herramienta para tener información sobre vehículos y no las personas.

Ahora, un nuevo proyecto ha sido presentado al  senado el cual exige que las agencias en el estado usen la tecnología solo para su propósito original.

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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