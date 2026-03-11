Skip to Content
Nuevo centro comercial en Colorado Springs

Published 3:06 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KTLO)--En temas locales, Telemundo Sur Colorado aprendió más sobre un nuevo centro comercial en el centro de Colorado Springs. Según una porta voz del departamento de la region Pikes Peak menciono que el restaurante "The Warehouse Restaurant" tiene un espacio conectado a el, donde ellos esperan convertir esa zona en un súper mercado.

La meta para la apertura del local sera en la primavera, pero aun un día oficial para la inauguración no ha sido pautada. 

Andrea Herrera

