Joven de 13 años casi pierde su vida por una bala que impactó su vivienda

today at 4:23 PM
Published 4:17 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KTLO)-- Una familia local esta preocupada sobre su seguridad luego de que una bala ingresara por su ventana en la cocina y casi impactara a su hija de 13 años. Su familia ahora dice que solo le dan gracias a dios que ella sigue viva. Ocurrió en Lorson Ranch al sur este del aeropuerto de Colorado Springs. 

Zania Mewborn de 13 años dice que ella solo escucho la bala y que nunca se imagino que iba a ingresar por su casa. Ocurrio el 2 de marzo, cuando ella estaba ayudando a limpiar la casa. Por poco la bala casi le pega. Ella nos menciona que le llamo a su madre pero que su mama estaba con su hermano en las practicas de baloncesto. 

Y cuando no contesto, la niña se escondió. Ella nos dice que minutos después la madre se dio cuenta sobre lo que había ocurrido y llego de inmediato a la casa y contacto a las autoridades. La oficina del alguacil dice que típicamente algunas persona practican disparar en el campamento cercano de esa zona. Pero que esas balas nunca deben de llegar a una vivienda.

Por lo tanto, ahora hay una investigación activa por este caso. 

Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13.

