10 memorable destinations for Gen Z first-time international travelers

Taking your first international trip is equal parts exciting and nerve-wracking. You’re navigating unfamiliar airports, relying on Google Maps more than you’d like to admit, and discovering that you’re more capable than you thought. For many first-time travelers—particularly college students making the most of their academic breaks—the right destination makes all the difference. The ideal first trip abroad should be walkable, safe, and easy to navigate, giving you room to build confidence without feeling overwhelmed.

EF Ultimate Break highlights 10 destinations that offer memorable experiences without breaking the bank or your comfort zone.

1. Edinburgh, Scotland

Edinburgh feels like training wheels for first-time travel. It’s compact, easy to walk, and full of history without feeling stuffy. You can wander the Royal Mile, hike Arthur’s Seat for a reset moment, and pop into cozy cafés without feeling awkward being alone. It’s calm outside festival season in August, safe, and confidence-boosting. And a huge plus — there’s no language barrier.

2. London, England

If you’re nervous about traveling abroad for the first time, London is a great first destination. The language barrier is nonexistent, public transportation is extremely straightforward, and there’s something to do in every neighborhood. You’ll find familiar comforts alongside new experiences, making it easy to ease into international travel without feeling overwhelmed.

3. Paris, France

While Paris is great as a first-time international destination, it’s also surprisingly great solo, especially if you lean into slower days. Walk along the Seine, people-watch from a café, journal in a park, repeat. You don’t need an intense itinerary here; just being in the city is enough. It’s also a good place to practice being comfortable alone in public.

4. Prague, Czech Republic

Prague is affordable, stunning, and easy to navigate, which is exactly what you want on a first international trip. The city center is very walkable, hostels are social, and you can see a lot in a short amount of time. It’s ideal if you want history, good food, and low stress.

5. Dublin, Ireland

Dublin is friendly in a way that makes travel feel less intimidating. Locals actually talk to you, pubs feel welcoming even if you show up alone, and day trips are easy to plan. It’s a great place to ease into conversations and make friends you will keep for years past your trip.

6. Valencia, Spain

Valencia is underrated and perfect for a first trip abroad. It’s less chaotic than Barcelona but still full of energy, with beaches, parks, and amazing food. You can bike through the city, spend afternoons outside, and enjoy a slower pace while still feeling like you’re somewhere exciting. Public transportation is easy to navigate, but everyone uses bikes anyway.

7. Budapest, Hungary

Budapest is budget-friendly and social, which makes it ideal for young travelers. The ruin bars are easy places to meet people, and the city is split up in a way that makes exploring feel manageable. Plus, soaking in thermal baths is an amazing experience. While everything is walkable, the public transportation is easy to use and very reminiscent of New York subways.

8. Vienna, Austria

Vienna is clean, organized, and calm: basically a first-time traveler’s comfort food. Public transportation is reliable, the city feels safe, and it’s great for museum days, coffee breaks, and quiet wandering. If you like quiet and chill, Vienna delivers.

9. Munich, Germany

Munich is a great choice if you want something lively but not overwhelming. It’s easy to get around, has plenty of green space, and beer gardens are surprisingly solo-friendly. It’s also a great base for day trips if you want to explore more of Bavaria.

10. Lisbon, Portugal

Lisbon just works for first-time travelers. It’s affordable, scenic, and full of hostels and cafés where being alone doesn’t feel weird. Ride the trams, explore different neighborhoods, and take a day trip to the coast when you need a break from city life. It’s the perfect mix.

Your first international trip doesn’t need to be perfectly planned or overly ambitious. Choose a destination that’s easy to navigate, offers space to learn and adapt, and allows you to grow into traveling independently. Once you take that first trip, you’ll discover that the world is far more accessible—and you are far more capable—than you imagined.

