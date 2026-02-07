Nature is the new thrill ride: Why wildlife is the travel moment Americans are chasing

Alexey Suloev // Shutterstock

The sight of a whale breaching or the Northern Lights stretching across the Alaskan sky has become a vision many Americans hope to experience. These moments, once considered bucket list extras, now stand out as the experiences travelers say matter most.

According to a new survey from Holland America Line, which has been exploring Alaska for nearly 80 years, wildlife encounters and outdoor experiences are ranking ahead of traditional theme park thrills. The survey found 43% of Americans say seeing wildlife in nature would be the most memorable family vacation experience, compared with about 12% who say meeting a character at a theme park would stand out most.

Interest in these experiences is shaping destination choices, as more than two-thirds (67%) of Americans say Alaska is a top travel priority.

Holland America Line

The Destination Effect: Why Nature-Based Travel Resonates

Nature-focused destinations stand out for offering rare, immersive experiences. When asked about the moments that left the strongest impression, more than 41% of Americans say a nature or adventure destination produced their most lasting family memories. For many travelers, those memories are tied to being immersed in nature, where wildlife sightings, open landscapes and time outdoors shape the experience in ways traditional vacations often do not.

For families in particular, these trips offer something different than a traditional getaway, creating shared experiences that span generations and stand out as moments people remember most.

Cruising with Curiosity

Travel is not only about seeing new places. For many Americans, it is also a time to learn, explore and slow down. Cruises in particular appear to encourage that mindset.

According to the survey, 62% of Americans say they are more likely to try new foods while traveling on a cruise. Nearly half (48%) say they discovered a new interest or hobby, including wildlife, food, history or culture.

Not every moment is structured. Some Americans say downtime is part of the appeal, with 28% saying they read more during their trip.

Holland America Line

Memories Over Souvenirs: Why Experiences Last Longer

For many Americans, what stays with them after a trip is not what they bought but what they experienced. Nearly 67% say they value a core memory more than a physical souvenir after a vacation.

Those memories often continue to resonate long after the trip ends. Eighty-six percent say they have revisited photos or videos from a past trip to lift their mood, and more than 90% say positive travel memories can improve their mood during difficult times.

Holland America Line

Family Time Reimagined: Shared Experiences Matter Most

For families, travel often creates time for bonding that daily routines do not allow. More than half (55%) of respondents say their best family memories occurred while traveling together, and more than 4 out of 5 (82%) say some of their strongest family bonding moments happened during a vacation or family trip.

In addition to shared memories, more than 91% say travel has a positive impact on their mental and emotional well-being.

There is No Time Like the Present

As Americans look for relief from routine and overstimulation, travel experiences rooted in nature, learning and shared moments are gaining appeal. The findings reflect a growing pull toward trips built around lasting memories and emotional connection.

Methodology

Holland America Line commissioned an online survey of adults in the United States, conducted in September, 2025. The sample included 1,539 adults ages 18 and older.

This story was produced by Holland America Line and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.