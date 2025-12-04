Flight delays by airport: Will you get there on time?
bluestork // Shutterstock
Flight delays can be due to myriad reasons, including individual airline efficiency, geography, weather, staffing, security incidents and more. As the holiday season ramps up, air travel is projected to hit record highs, with AAA forecasting nearly 82 million passengers traveling during Thanksgiving week alone. This surge in demand, coupled with potential winter weather and any lingering staffing challenges after the government shutdown, could amplify delays at busy hubs.
With this in mind, SmartAsset ranked 75 of the largest U.S. airports based on their typical departure and arrival delay rates to understand which airports might have the most at-risk flights for delays.
Key Findings
- 87% of flights to and from Honolulu are on time. The Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) has the best record of major airports, with 86.4% of arrivals landing on time and 88.4% of departures taking off as planned. In all, roughly 12,309 flights touch base through HNL in a month. Kahului Airport (OGG) in Maui also ranked among the top five airports for on-time flights, with 81.6% of flights taking off and landing on time.
- Three Florida airports are among the top 10 most on-time. Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) in West Palm Beach ranked second nationwide, with 86.1% of flights on time. Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) in Fort Myers ranked seventh, at 81.0%, while Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) in Jacksonville ranked ninth, at 80.4%.
- Only 60% of flights are on time at this airport. Long Island MacArthur Airport in Islip, NY, had the worst flight delay record study-wide, with only 60.3% of all flights taking off or landing on time. Of about 2,500 departures, 56.6% were on time, compared to 64.0% of the roughly 2,500 arrivals.
- Both of Chicago’s major airports have major issues with delays. Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport (ORD) has the fifth-worst record for flight delays, with just 63.9% of flights taking off or landing on time. However, Chicago Midway International Airport fares no better, ranking 11th from the bottom with only 65.5% of flights operating as scheduled.
SmartAsset
Flight Delays by Airport
- Honolulu International Airport (HNL)
• City: Honolulu, HI
• Total on-time rate: 87.40%
• Percent of arrivals on time: 86.4%
• Percent of departures on time: 88.4%
• Number of arriving flights: 6151
• Number of departing flights: 6158
• All flights: 12309
- Palm Beach International Airport (PBI)
• City: West Palm Beach/Palm Beach, FL
• Total on-time rate: 86.10%
• Percent of arrivals on time: 84.2%
• Percent of departures on time: 88%
• Number of arriving flights: 2056
• Number of departing flights: 2056
• All flights: 4112
- John Wayne Airport (SNA)
• City: Santa Ana, CA
• Total on-time rate: 85.10%
• Percent of arrivals on time: 83.1%
• Percent of departures on time: 87.1%
• Number of arriving flights: 4001
• Number of departing flights: 4002
• All flights: 8003
- Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC)
• City: Salt Lake City, UT
• Total on-time rate: 82.75%
• Percent of arrivals on time: 81.9%
• Percent of departures on time: 83.6%
• Number of arriving flights: 10315
• Number of departing flights: 10346
• All flights: 20661
- Kahului Airport (OGG)
• City: Kahului, HI
• Total on-time rate: 81.60%
• Percent of arrivals on time: 81.3%
• Percent of departures on time: 81.9%
• Number of arriving flights: 2254
• Number of departing flights: 2253
• All flights: 4507
- Albuquerque International Sunport (ABQ)
• City: Albuquerque, NM
• Total on-time rate: 81.30%
• Percent of arrivals on time: 80.2%
• Percent of departures on time: 82.4%
• Number of arriving flights: 2394
• Number of departing flights: 2394
• All flights: 4788
- Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW)
• City: Fort Myers, FL
• Total on-time rate: 81.05%
• Percent of arrivals on time: 79.6%
• Percent of departures on time: 82.5%
• Number of arriving flights: 2315
• Number of departing flights: 2315
• All flights: 4630
- Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC)
• City: Anchorage, AK
• Total on-time rate: 80.50%
• Percent of arrivals on time: 78.1%
• Percent of departures on time: 82.9%
• Number of arriving flights: 2285
• Number of departing flights: 2284
• All flights: 4569
- Jacksonville International Airport (JAX)
• City: Jacksonville, FL
• Total on-time rate: 80.45%
• Percent of arrivals on time: 77.6%
• Percent of departures on time: 83.3%
• Number of arriving flights: 2498
• Number of departing flights: 2497
• All flights: 4995
- Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)
• City: Atlanta, GA
• Total on-time rate: 79.15%
• Percent of arrivals on time: 75.6%
• Percent of departures on time: 82.7%
• Number of arriving flights: 28548
• Number of departing flights: 28551
• All flights: 57099
- Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS)
• City: Austin, TX
• Total on-time rate: 79%
• Percent of arrivals on time: 77.3%
• Percent of departures on time: 80.7%
• Number of arriving flights: 7897
• Number of departing flights: 7896
• All flights: 15793
- Norfolk International Airport (ORF)
• City: Norfolk, VA
• Total on-time rate: 78.70%
• Percent of arrivals on time: 76%
• Percent of departures on time: 81.4%
• Number of arriving flights: 2554
• Number of departing flights: 2554
• All flights: 5108
- San Diego International Airport (SAN)
• City: San Diego, CA
• Total on-time rate: 78.55%
• Percent of arrivals on time: 76.8%
• Percent of departures on time: 80.3%
• Number of arriving flights: 8296
• Number of departing flights: 8296
• All flights: 16592
- Richmond International Airport (RIC)
• City: Richmond, VA
• Total on-time rate: 77.65%
• Percent of arrivals on time: 75.4%
• Percent of departures on time: 79.9%
• Number of arriving flights: 2657
• Number of departing flights: 2655
• All flights: 5312
- Oakland International Airport (OAK)
• City: Oakland, CA
• Total on-time rate: 77.29%
• Percent of arrivals on time: 74.2%
• Percent of departures on time: 80.4%
• Number of arriving flights: 3047
• Number of departing flights: 3026
• All flights: 6073
- Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT)
• City: Charlotte, NC
• Total on-time rate: 76.50%
• Percent of arrivals on time: 72.6%
• Percent of departures on time: 80.4%
• Number of arriving flights: 16447
• Number of departing flights: 16447
• All flights: 32894
- John Glenn Columbus International Airport (CMH)
• City: Columbus, OH
• Total on-time rate: 76.45%
• Percent of arrivals on time: 75.1%
• Percent of departures on time: 77.8%
• Number of arriving flights: 3453
• Number of departing flights: 3455
• All flights: 6908
- San Jose International Airport (SJC)
• City: San Jose, CA
• Total on-time rate: 76.25%
• Percent of arrivals on time: 75.6%
• Percent of departures on time: 76.9%
• Number of arriving flights: 3757
• Number of departing flights: 3770
• All flights: 7527
- Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR)
• City: Burbank, CA
• Total on-time rate: 75.65%
• Percent of arrivals on time: 75%
• Percent of departures on time: 76.3%
• Number of arriving flights: 2681
• Number of departing flights: 2682
• All flights: 5363
- Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport (MSP)
• City: Minneapolis, MN
• Total on-time rate: 75.40%
• Percent of arrivals on time: 76.2%
• Percent of departures on time: 74.6%
• Number of arriving flights: 10564
• Number of departing flights: 10565
• All flights: 21129
- Nashville International Airport (BNA)
• City: Nashville, TN
• Total on-time rate: 75.30%
• Percent of arrivals on time: 73.4%
• Percent of departures on time: 77.2%
• Number of arriving flights: 9458
• Number of departing flights: 9459
• All flights: 18917
- Greater Rochester International Airport (ROC)
• City: Rochester, NY
• Total on-time rate: 75.25%
• Percent of arrivals on time: 72.3%
• Percent of departures on time: 78.2%
• Number of arriving flights: 2369
• Number of departing flights: 2369
• All flights: 4738
- St. Louis Lambert International Airport (STL)
• City: St. Louis, MO
• Total on-time rate: 75.10%
• Percent of arrivals on time: 72%
• Percent of departures on time: 78.2%
• Number of arriving flights: 5856
• Number of departing flights: 5855
• All flights: 11711
- Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA)
• City: Seattle, WA
• Total on-time rate: 74.85%
• Percent of arrivals on time: 73.1%
• Percent of departures on time: 76.6%
• Number of arriving flights: 16576
• Number of departing flights: 16565
• All flights: 33141
- Eppley Airfield (OMA)
• City: Omaha, NE
• Total on-time rate: 74.75%
• Percent of arrivals on time: 73.1%
• Percent of departures on time: 76.4%
• Number of arriving flights: 2394
• Number of departing flights: 2394
• All flights: 4788
- Harry Reid International Airport (LAS)
• City: Las Vegas, NV
• Total on-time rate: 74.45%
• Percent of arrivals on time: 73.7%
• Percent of departures on time: 75.2%
• Number of arriving flights: 15753
• Number of departing flights: 15738
• All flights: 31491
- William P. Hobby Airport (HOU)
• City: Houston, TX
• Total on-time rate: 74.15%
• Percent of arrivals on time: 71.8%
• Percent of departures on time: 76.5%
• Number of arriving flights: 5093
• Number of departing flights: 5093
• All flights: 10186
- Kansas City International Airport (MCI)
• City: Kansas City, MO
• Total on-time rate: 74%
• Percent of arrivals on time: 73.1%
• Percent of departures on time: 74.9%
• Number of arriving flights: 4441
• Number of departing flights: 4442
• All flights: 8883
- Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF)
• City: Louisville, KY
• Total on-time rate: 74%
• Percent of arrivals on time: 72.8%
• Percent of departures on time: 75.2%
• Number of arriving flights: 2176
• Number of departing flights: 2176
• All flights: 4352
- Des Moines International Airport (DSM)
• City: Des Moines, IA
• Total on-time rate: 73.95%
• Percent of arrivals on time: 71.5%
• Percent of departures on time: 76.4%
• Number of arriving flights: 2245
• Number of departing flights: 2247
• All flights: 4492
- Indianapolis International Airport (IND)
• City: Indianapolis, IN
• Total on-time rate: 73.95%
• Percent of arrivals on time: 73.6%
• Percent of departures on time: 74.3%
• Number of arriving flights: 3998
• Number of departing flights: 3998
• All flights: 7996
- Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX)
• City: Phoenix, AZ
• Total on-time rate: 73.90%
• Percent of arrivals on time: 74.8%
• Percent of departures on time: 73%
• Number of arriving flights: 15728
• Number of departing flights: 15729
• All flights: 31457
- Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB)
• City: Sanford, FL
• Total on-time rate: 73.75%
• Percent of arrivals on time: 71.8%
• Percent of departures on time: 75.7%
• Number of arriving flights: 10703
• Number of departing flights: 10704
• All flights: 21407
- Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE)
• City: Milwaukee, WI
• Total on-time rate: 73.65%
• Percent of arrivals on time: 70.7%
• Percent of departures on time: 76.6%
• Number of arriving flights: 2452
• Number of departing flights: 2452
• All flights: 4904
- Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI)
• City: Baltimore, MD
• Total on-time rate: 73.60%
• Percent of arrivals on time: 68.2%
• Percent of departures on time: 79%
• Number of arriving flights: 8925
• Number of departing flights: 8920
• All flights: 17845
- Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG)
• City: Cincinnati, OH
• Total on-time rate: 73.59%
• Percent of arrivals on time: 69.7%
• Percent of departures on time: 77.5%
• Number of arriving flights: 3078
• Number of departing flights: 3069
• All flights: 6147
- George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH)
• City: Houston, TX
• Total on-time rate: 73.10%
• Percent of arrivals on time: 70.9%
• Percent of departures on time: 75.3%
• Number of arriving flights: 13012
• Number of departing flights: 13023
• All flights: 26035
- Tampa International Airport (TPA)
• City: Tampa, FL
• Total on-time rate: 73.10%
• Percent of arrivals on time: 71.2%
• Percent of departures on time: 75%
• Number of arriving flights: 6772
• Number of departing flights: 6772
• All flights: 13544
- Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)
• City: Los Angeles, CA
• Total on-time rate: 72.95%
• Percent of arrivals on time: 70.6%
• Percent of departures on time: 75.3%
• Number of arriving flights: 14036
• Number of departing flights: 14080
• All flights: 28116
- Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW)
• City: Detroit, MI
• Total on-time rate: 72.55%
• Percent of arrivals on time: 72.7%
• Percent of departures on time: 72.4%
• Number of arriving flights: 11248
• Number of departing flights: 11248
• All flights: 22496
- Charleston International Airport (CHS)
• City: Charleston, SC
• Total on-time rate: 72.25%
• Percent of arrivals on time: 70.5%
• Percent of departures on time: 74%
• Number of arriving flights: 1844
• Number of departing flights: 1841
• All flights: 3685
- Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY)
• City: New Orleans, LA
• Total on-time rate: 71.75%
• Percent of arrivals on time: 69.4%
• Percent of departures on time: 74.1%
• Number of arriving flights: 3902
• Number of departing flights: 3902
• All flights: 7804
- Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE)
• City: Cleveland, OH
• Total on-time rate: 71.48%
• Percent of arrivals on time: 68%
• Percent of departures on time: 75%
• Number of arriving flights: 3599
• Number of departing flights: 3561
• All flights: 7160
- Portland International Airport (PDX)
• City: Portland, OR
• Total on-time rate: 71.35%
• Percent of arrivals on time: 68.9%
• Percent of departures on time: 73.8%
• Number of arriving flights: 5760
• Number of departing flights: 5764
• All flights: 11524
- Nantucket Memorial Airport (ACK)
• City: Nantucket, MA
• Total on-time rate: 71.20%
• Percent of arrivals on time: 72.8%
• Percent of departures on time: 69.6%
• Number of arriving flights: 1796
• Number of departing flights: 1796
• All flights: 3592
- Will Rogers World Airport (OKC)
• City: Oklahoma City, OK
• Total on-time rate: 71.10%
• Percent of arrivals on time: 67.6%
• Percent of departures on time: 74.6%
• Number of arriving flights: 2332
• Number of departing flights: 2332
• All flights: 4664
- Memphis International Airport (MEM)
• City: Memphis, TN
• Total on-time rate: 70.95%
• Percent of arrivals on time: 67%
• Percent of departures on time: 74.9%
• Number of arriving flights: 2289
• Number of departing flights: 2289
• All flights: 4578
- Sacramento International Airport (SMF)
• City: Sacramento, CA
• Total on-time rate: 70.65%
• Percent of arrivals on time: 67.2%
• Percent of departures on time: 74.1%
• Number of arriving flights: 5497
• Number of departing flights: 5494
• All flights: 10991
- San Antonio International Airport (SAT)
• City: San Antonio, TX
• Total on-time rate: 70.25%
• Percent of arrivals on time: 66.9%
• Percent of departures on time: 73.6%
• Number of arriving flights: 3897
• Number of departing flights: 3899
• All flights: 7796
- Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL)
• City: Fort Lauderdale, FL
• Total on-time rate: 69.91%
• Percent of arrivals on time: 67.4%
• Percent of departures on time: 72.4%
• Number of arriving flights: 6645
• Number of departing flights: 6693
• All flights: 13338
- Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT)
• City: Pittsburgh, PA
• Total on-time rate: 69.85%
• Percent of arrivals on time: 66.1%
• Percent of departures on time: 73.6%
• Number of arriving flights: 3929
• Number of departing flights: 3925
• All flights: 7854
- Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR)
• City: Myrtle Beach, SC
• Total on-time rate: 69.80%
• Percent of arrivals on time: 65.8%
• Percent of departures on time: 73.8%
• Number of arriving flights: 1766
• Number of departing flights: 1767
• All flights: 3533
- Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU)
• City: San Juan, PR
• Total on-time rate: 69.70%
• Percent of arrivals on time: 66.6%
• Percent of departures on time: 72.8%
• Number of arriving flights: 3415
• Number of departing flights: 3416
• All flights: 6831
- Denver International Airport (DEN)
• City: Denver, CO
• Total on-time rate: 69.60%
• Percent of arrivals on time: 65.9%
• Percent of departures on time: 73.3%
• Number of arriving flights: 29433
• Number of departing flights: 29433
• All flights: 58866
- John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK)
• City: New York, NY
• Total on-time rate: 69.60%
• Percent of arrivals on time: 69.3%
• Percent of departures on time: 69.9%
• Number of arriving flights: 4926
• Number of departing flights: 4926
• All flights: 9852
- Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU)
• City: Raleigh/Durham, NC
• Total on-time rate: 69%
• Percent of arrivals on time: 65.8%
• Percent of departures on time: 72.2%
• Number of arriving flights: 3855
• Number of departing flights: 3854
• All flights: 7709
- LaGuardia Airport (LGA)
• City: New York, NY
• Total on-time rate: 68.85%
• Percent of arrivals on time: 66.6%
• Percent of departures on time: 71.1%
• Number of arriving flights: 11699
• Number of departing flights: 11699
• All flights: 23398
- Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD)
• City: Washington, DC
• Total on-time rate: 68.75%
• Percent of arrivals on time: 68.3%
• Percent of departures on time: 69.2%
• Number of arriving flights: 5244
• Number of departing flights: 5248
• All flights: 10492
- Orlando International Airport (MCO)
• City: Orlando, FL
• Total on-time rate: 67.90%
• Percent of arrivals on time: 63.6%
• Percent of departures on time: 72.2%
• Number of arriving flights: 15736
• Number of departing flights: 15739
• All flights: 31475
- San Francisco International Airport (SFO)
• City: San Francisco, CA
• Total on-time rate: 67.85%
• Percent of arrivals on time: 64.7%
• Percent of departures on time: 71%
• Number of arriving flights: 12750
• Number of departing flights: 12758
• All flights: 25508
- Miami International Airport (MIA)
• City: Miami, FL
• Total on-time rate: 67.70%
• Percent of arrivals on time: 66.1%
• Percent of departures on time: 69.3%
• Number of arriving flights: 9075
• Number of departing flights: 9079
• All flights: 18154
- Dallas Love Field Airport (DAL)
• City: Dallas, TX
• Total on-time rate: 67.60%
• Percent of arrivals on time: 71.3%
• Percent of departures on time: 63.9%
• Number of arriving flights: 6349
• Number of departing flights: 6349
• All flights: 12698
- Harrisburg International Airport (MDT)
• City: Harrisburg, PA
• Total on-time rate: 67.04%
• Percent of arrivals on time: 63.7%
• Percent of departures on time: 70.4%
• Number of arriving flights: 2016
• Number of departing flights: 2008
• All flights: 4024
- Boston Logan International Airport (BOS)
• City: Boston, MA
• Total on-time rate: 67%
• Percent of arrivals on time: 64.8%
• Percent of departures on time: 69.2%
• Number of arriving flights: 12917
• Number of departing flights: 12916
• All flights: 25833
- Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW)
• City: Chicago, IL
• Total on-time rate: 65.53%
• Percent of arrivals on time: 61%
• Percent of departures on time: 70%
• Number of arriving flights: 2501
• Number of departing flights: 2531
• All flights: 5032
- Bradley International Airport (BDL)
• City: Hartford, CT
• Total on-time rate: 65.39%
• Percent of arrivals on time: 61.8%
• Percent of departures on time: 69%
• Number of arriving flights: 4328
• Number of departing flights: 4298
• All flights: 8626
- Buffalo Niagara International Airport (BUF)
• City: Buffalo, NY
• Total on-time rate: 65.25%
• Percent of arrivals on time: 61.6%
• Percent of departures on time: 68.9%
• Number of arriving flights: 1963
• Number of departing flights: 1963
• All flights: 3926
- Syracuse Hancock International Airport (SYR)
• City: Syracuse, NY
• Total on-time rate: 65.11%
• Percent of arrivals on time: 62%
• Percent of departures on time: 68.2%
• Number of arriving flights: 2677
• Number of departing flights: 2688
• All flights: 5365
- Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW)
• City: Dallas, TX
• Total on-time rate: 64.90%
• Percent of arrivals on time: 67.6%
• Percent of departures on time: 62.2%
• Number of arriving flights: 28961
• Number of departing flights: 28959
• All flights: 57920
- Philadelphia International Airport (PHL)
• City: Philadelphia, PA
• Total on-time rate: 64.85%
• Percent of arrivals on time: 61.7%
• Percent of departures on time: 68%
• Number of arriving flights: 8399
• Number of departing flights: 8395
• All flights: 16794
- Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD)
• City: Chicago, IL
• Total on-time rate: 63.95%
• Percent of arrivals on time: 58.7%
• Percent of departures on time: 69.2%
• Number of arriving flights: 35226
• Number of departing flights: 35231
• All flights: 70457
- Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR)
• City: Newark, NJ
• Total on-time rate: 63.65%
• Percent of arrivals on time: 60.7%
• Percent of departures on time: 66.6%
• Number of arriving flights: 14078
• Number of departing flights: 14078
• All flights: 28156
- Nome Airport (OME)
• City: Nome, AK
• Total on-time rate: 62.15%
• Percent of arrivals on time: 61.1%
• Percent of departures on time: 63.2%
• Number of arriving flights: 1918
• Number of departing flights: 1917
• All flights: 3835
- Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA)
• City: Washington, DC
• Total on-time rate: 62.10%
• Percent of arrivals on time: 58%
• Percent of departures on time: 66.2%
• Number of arriving flights: 12194
• Number of departing flights: 12192
• All flights: 24386
- Long Island MacArthur Airport (ISP)
- City: Islip, NY
- Total on-time rate: 60.30%
- Percent of arrivals on time: 56.6%
- Percent of departures on time: 64%
- Number of arriving flights: 2497
- Number of departing flights: 2497
- All flights: 4994
Data and Methodology
Data comes from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics for July 2025. Seventy-five of the largest airports by total flight volume with available data were ranked based on the weighted percentage of departures and arrivals operating at the scheduled time.
This story was produced by SmartAsset and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.