7 types of sports bettors you’ll see every NFL Sunday

A packed sportsbook on an NFL Sunday; prime time for casual sports bettors to place their wagers. Sports betting in the United States has exploded in popularity and is now legal in 39 states plus D.C. Bettors come in all stripes. In fact, a 2025 survey conducted by Nerd Walletfound that 1 in 5 Americans (20%) placed a sports bet in the past year.

But there’s no such thing as a one-size-fits-all sports bettor. The field is more diverse than an NFL playbook. Some people study statistics as if it were their doctoral thesis, while others simply tap their phone on a Sunday for a little added excitement.

In this light-hearted look at the U.S. betting scene, OLBG breaks down the different personalities of sports bettors, poking fun at each while also digging into the data on their habits and popularity across America.

Key Stats at a Glance

NFL reigns supreme: The NFL is the top choice for bettors; 85% of U.S. sports bettors say they bet on NFL games, making football by far the most popular betting sport. No surprise, Sunday is betting day for many.

Parlay fever: Multileg parlays are hugely popular, especially among young bettors. Roughly 60% of bettors aged 21-34 say parlays or same-game parlays are their favourite wager type. In some newer betting states, parlays account for over 60% of all bets placed.

Now, let’s meet the lineup of sports bettor types you’ll encounter — maybe you’ll recognize yourself or your friends in one (or a mix of several). This isn’t an exhaustive list, but it covers some of the most common characters in America’s booming sports betting arena.

The Stat Addict (The ‘Wannabe Sharp’)

This bettor lives and dies by the numbers. The Stat Addict is the one poring over injury reports, advanced metrics, and historical trends before placing a bet. They have spreadsheets full of team data and can tell you a quarterback’s passer rating on Thursdays when it’s raining. Motivated by profit and statistics, they treat sports betting like an investment. In fact, nearly a third of U.S. sports bettors (31%) say they view gambling in this way. Stat Addicts truly aspire to be among the small group who know enough about the games and players to profit consistently.

But reality can be harsh. Even with all that knowledge, the vast majority of bettors lose over time. Industry data shows that only around 3%-5% of sports bettors are consistently profitable. A recent study of 700,000 online gamblers found that just 4% came out ahead over a five-year period, while 96% lost money overall.

The Stat Addict is convinced they can beat those odds and may even boast about being up on the year. They are always chasing that edge, studying data for hours. If anyone in the group is likely to argue about “closing line value” or sample sizes, it’s the Stat Addict. They bring rigor to their bets and can enjoy short-term success, but even this walking sports almanac is fighting an uphill battle against the bookmaker’s margin and the unpredictability of sport.

The Sunday Scroller (Casual Weekend Warrior)

The Sunday Scroller is a more casual bettor, usually a big sports fan who likes a small flutter to make the game more exciting, especially at weekends. This is the friend who lounges on the sofa scrolling through their betting app on Sunday morning, looking for a fun pick or a cheeky same-game parlay before kick-off.

They’re low-stakes, low-frequency bettors at heart — what some may call “casual dabblers” who bet infrequently, often just joining in with friends for the novelty. For many in this group, betting is a social activity or a bit of entertainment, not a serious pursuit. In fact, over half of sports bettors (53%) say they wager mainly because it’s a fun thing to do with friends or family, and the Sunday Scroller is the perfect example of that.

Despite their laid-back approach, Sunday Scrollers make up a huge portion of the market. After all, the NFL is the most popular league to bet on, with 85% of U.S. bettors wagering on NFL games. They might place a couple of small bets on Sunday’s big matchups or primetime games, and maybe a March Madness bracket or Super Bowl bet during the year, but that’s about it.

True to form, they often place their bets at the last minute on game day; the public tends to flood betting sites with bets right before kick-off. The Sunday Scroller isn’t chasing big profits; they’re in it for the fun and the fandom. They’ll throw down a small amount on their team or a popular acca, then sit back with a beer and enjoy the action. Win or lose, it’s all about the excitement — and by Monday morning, they’re back to business as usual.

The Over Enthusiast (Always Bets the Over)

This type of bettor is eternally optimistic, or at least eternally enthusiastic about seeing points scored. The Over Enthusiast always bets the over on the total points line, no matter the sport or matchup. They’ll tell you life’s too short to bet the under, because who wants to cheer for fewer points? If an NFL game’s total is set at 47, they’re taking the over. If a basketball game total is 220, it’s the over again. They just know every game will be a shootout — until it isn’t.

It’s a light-hearted stereotype, but it reflects a real trend. The betting public tends to lean toward overs more often than unders, and sportsbooks know it. Casual bettors love high-scoring games and favorites; it’s simply more fun to cheer for touchdowns and 3-pointers than defensive stands. This bias often gets priced into the odds, meaning the total line might be slightly higher because bookmakers know the Over Enthusiasts will back it anyway. The same goes for favorites, who attract more bets than underdogs. The Over Enthusiast is that fan who, no matter how strong the defenses are, insists, “This one’s going over for sure.”

Of course, overs don’t win all the time. In fact, unders can be just as profitable — and often more so when overs are overpriced due to public demand. But Over Enthusiasts aren’t too worried about long-term win rates. They just want an exciting, high-scoring match. Their betting slip is packed with overs and favorite picks, and when an under lands, they’ll blame a dull game or bad luck. For them, a 13-10 defensive grind is pure torture, but a 35-31 shootout where the over lands is heaven.

The Parlayer (Big Dreams, Bigger Odds)

In the U.S., the term for an accumulator bet is a parlay.

Why settle for one win when you could win five at once? That’s the Parlayer’s mindset. These bettors can’t resist combining multiple bets into one mega wager for the thrill of a huge payout. They’ll string together six NFL teams to cover the spread, or take a shot at a same-game parlay where the star player needs 100 or more yards, a touchdown, and their team to win. The odds, and the risk, skyrocket — and that’s exactly the appeal. It’s high-risk, high-reward, lottery-ticket-style betting, and American bettors love it.

In newer betting markets such as Louisiana and Maryland, parlays make up nearly two-thirds of all wagers placed. Even nationwide, parlays, including the trendy same-game versions, have surged in popularity, especially among younger bettors. Around 60% of those aged 21 to 34 say parlays are their favourite type of wager, more than any other age group.

Sportsbooks, of course, are more than happy to indulge the parlay craze. These bets are highly profitable for the house. You’ll recognise the Parlayer instantly. They’re the ones eagerly showing you their bet slip with five or more selections, chasing a $5 stake to win $500. Close calls are frequent: four legs win, one fails, and you’ll hear the familiar “so close!” lament. Still, hitting even one big parlay feels like striking gold, and that rush is addictive. Every weekend, the Parlayer swings for the fences. They might not win often, but when they do, you’ll definitely know about it.

The Die-Hard Team Fan (Heart-Over-Head Bettor)

This bettor bleeds their team’s colours and isn’t shy about it. The Die-Hard Fan bets with their heart first and foremost. If their favourite team is playing, you can bet — literally — that they’ve got money on them. Are they sure their team will cover the 10-point spread despite a losing record? It doesn’t matter. Loyalty always comes first. Many bettors put their money down as a show of support for their team, and the Die-Hard is the perfect example. They might even back their arch-rival to lose, just out of principle.

In industry terms, these are known as “Superfans,” low-stakes bettors who mainly wager on their favorite team’s games. They’re not chasing profit; they’re enhancing the experience of being a fan. If the team wins and they win their bet, it’s double the joy. If the team loses, at least the bet was a gesture of faith. There’s also a related type of fan who hedges emotionally by betting against their own team, so that a loss still brings some consolation cash. But a true Die-Hard could never do that; it would feel like betrayal.

The Die-Hard Fan doesn’t care what the analytics or odds say. Their team could be a long shot, but they’ll still back them. This can lead to biased betting, and sportsbooks know it. Local fans will bet their home team no matter what, so odds are sometimes adjusted to reflect that. For example, in Pennsylvania, the passion of Eagles fans can drive the odds in Philadelphia’s favour. The Die-Hards contribute to that shift. They’re the ones in team jerseys at the sportsbook, convinced that “this is our year” every single year.

Betting with your heart isn’t a winning strategy in the long run, but try telling a superfan that. For them, supporting the team is the whole point and the bet is just another way to show their love (and maybe cover the next round of beers if it lands).

The High Roller (Big Bets, Big Swagger)

At the opposite end of the spectrum from the casual dabblers are the High Rollers. This small minority of bettors wagers serious money on games, often four-figure or even five-figure sums as a routine. The High Roller might only bet a few times a week, or focus mainly on major events, but when they do, it’s with the kind of cash that makes everyone else’s jaw drop.

They often bet for the adrenaline rush and the sense of status that comes with staking big money. High Rollers are defined as the highest-stakes bettors who play at low to medium frequency and bet largely for fun or ego. It’s not that they don’t care about winning; they do, but they love the thrill and can afford to absorb the losses. These are the people who also enjoy gambling trips to Las Vegas, playing high-limit poker or table games, and viewing a $5,000 Super Bowl bet as “all in good fun.”

High Rollers are usually profitable customers for sportsbooks. Even if they win big occasionally, they tend to lose over time or recycle their winnings back into more bets. Sportsbooks value their action immensely, as a single whale can generate as much handle as dozens of casual bettors. However, they’re also costly to maintain. VIP programs, complimentary perks, and personal account managers are all part of keeping High Rollers happy.

This group makes up a tiny fraction of the betting population but contributes a significant share of total revenue. In many cases, the top 1% or 2% of bettors account for nearly half of overall betting volume, a clear reminder that the industry relies heavily on its biggest spenders.

You can spot a High Roller by their quiet confidence and the size of their wagers. They might not brag openly, but when you see someone casually place $1,000 on a Tuesday night basketball game, you know. Some High Rollers see themselves as skilled players, while others are simply in it for the thrill. Either way, their motto is “bet big or go home,” and they certainly put their money where their mouth is.

The Contrarian (Mr. ‘Fade the Public’)

This bettor loves to go against the grain. If all their friends are backing one side, they’ll take the other out of principle. The Contrarian actively looks for opportunities to “fade the public,” believing the crowd often gets it wrong. In betting circles, they’re the ones who say, “If everyone’s on the Cowboys, I’m betting the other side, Vegas built those casinos for a reason!” They pride themselves on being savvy outsiders, not followers of mainstream picks.

Contrarians typically bet on underdogs and unders, since casual bettors tend to prefer favourites and overs. This persona often overlaps with the Stat Addict, because being contrarian can be a sound strategy when it’s grounded in data. They’ll quote you figures showing how often betting against heavy public favourites leads to profit, or point out that when a point spread looks “too easy,” it probably is. Contrarians often track betting percentages from sportsbooks; if 80% of bets are on one team, they see potential value in the other. They love being on the same side as the house, or with the so-called “sharp money.” Public bettors, they’ll tell you, chase trends and popular teams, while the pros are happy to bet on the less glamorous side.

Of course, not every contrarian bet wins. Sometimes the public really is right. But over time, Contrarians believe fading the public helps them exploit common biases and overreactions. It can be an anti-social way to bet, you’re effectively rooting against the hype, but nothing makes this bettor happier than cashing a ticket on an underdog that everyone else doubted. When an outsider wins outright, or a primetime game turns into a defensive slog that stays under the total, the Contrarian gets to say, “I told you so.” They’re the sceptic in the group, zigging when everyone else zags, and you’ll certainly hear about it when their unpopular pick lands.

Bottom Line

Sports bettors in the United States come in many forms; from the hyperanalytical Stat Addicts to the thrill-seeking Parlayers, the loyal Die-Hards and everything in between. Many of us might see a bit of ourselves in more than one of these archetypes, and there’s nothing wrong with that. Sports betting can be enjoyed on many levels: as a serious strategy, a light-hearted hobby, or simply a way to show passion for your team.

Just remember, whatever type of bettor you are, the odds are the odds. The sportsbooks win more often than not, so it’s best to bet with your head, not just your heart. Even if you’re a contrarian or a stats guru, it pays to stay humble, and responsible, in the long run.

So, which type of bettor are you? On any given Saturday or Sunday, all these characters — and more — are part of the great American betting story, adding their own flavour to the action one wager at a time. Happy betting, and may your style bring you a little luck. You might need it.

