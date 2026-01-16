5 things to know before switching to the new weight loss pill

KK Stock // Shutterstock

Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) medications, such as Wegovy (semaglutide), have helped many people lose weight. Until recently, these options required regular injections — a potential dealbreaker for anyone uncomfortable giving themselves shots.

Now, oral GLP-1s for weight loss are available. If you’ve been using an injectable GLP-1 like Wegovy and are interested in switching, GoodRx, a platform for medication savings, shares what you need to know to make the transition as smooth as possible.

Key takeaways:

Oral glucagon-like peptide-1s (GLP-1s) can offer a convenient, needle-free way to take a GLP-1 medication for weight loss. One example is the Wegovy (semaglutide) pill.

Switching from an injectable to an oral GLP-1 requires some adjustments, especially around timing and routine.

Follow the instructions from your prescriber carefully and stay in touch to help make the transition smooth and successful.

What’s the difference between injectable and oral GLP-1s?

Injectable and oral GLP-1 medications work in a similar way. They mimic certain hormones in the body that regulate appetite, digestion, and blood glucose (sugar) levels. The main differences include how they’re absorbed and how often you take them.

Injectable GLP-1s are absorbed into your bloodstream through the fatty layer just beneath the skin, while oral versions have to travel through your digestive system. Some oral GLP-1s, such as oral semaglutide, are fragile molecules called peptides that can be destroyed in your gut. In these cases, you need to follow specific instructions when taking them to maximize absorption.

Another difference is that most injectable GLP-1 medications for weight loss are administered once a week. Oral versions, on the other hand, are taken daily. This allows the medication to build up and reach effective levels in your bloodstream.

When switching makes sense

There are many reasons to consider switching from an injectable to an oral GLP-1. You might:

Prefer not to take injections

Want a daily routine that fits more naturally into your morning

Find it easier to travel or store tablets compared to refrigerated injection pens or vials

Need to change medications due to insurance coverage or availability

Experience injection site issues with injectable GLP-1s

Switching to an oral GLP-1 may offer more convenience, but it’s not the right option for everyone. Certain oral GLP-1s need to be taken on an empty stomach with specific timing. This can be challenging for some people, especially those taking other medications in the morning.

Your healthcare team can help determine whether an oral GLP-1 is a good fit for your weight loss goals, health history, and lifestyle. If switching makes sense for you, they’ll guide you through the transition.

What to expect when switching

First, you’ll need a new prescription for an oral GLP-1. You can do this through your usual prescriber or a telehealth service.

Here are a few other things to know:

Dosage schedule: If you’re switching from injectable to oral Wegovy, your prescriber may be able to make a more direct transition. But if you’re switching from a different GLP-1, they may have you start at a lower dose and work your way up to a target maintenance dose.

First dose timing: The timing of your first oral GLP-1 dose can also depend on how long your previous injection stays active in your body. For example, you’ll need to wait a week after your last Wegovy injection before starting the Wegovy pill.

Side effects: Oral GLP-1s can cause many of the same side effects as the injections, including nausea, diarrhea or constipation, and upset stomach. Maintain any lifestyle changes that worked well with the injections when switching to a pill.

Storage: Keep Wegovy pills in their original bottle (not a pill organizer), otherwise they may not work as well.

Everyone’s experience with GLP-1s is different. But with the right support and consistent use, you can ensure your transition is as smooth as possible.

5 tips for a smooth transition

Switching from an injectable GLP-1 medication to an oral one can be a convenient change, but it takes some adjustment. These tips can help you make the transition easier and ensure your new medication works for you.

1. Follow the instructions

Proper timing can be key for oral GLP-1s to work effectively. For the Wegovy pill, you should:

Take your pill first thing in the morning on an empty stomach.

Swallow it with no more than 4 oz of plain water (not coffee, juice, or flavored drinks).

Wait at least 30 minutes before eating, drinking anything else, or taking other medications.

This timing helps your body absorb the medication properly so it can work as intended. Sticking to this routine each day is essential. Even small changes in how or when you take the medication can affect how well it works.

Thinking about switching but want a simpler routine? A new option called orforglipron, a nonpeptide oral GLP-1, may be available in 2026. Unlike oral semaglutide, it won’t require special timing around meals or beverages, which could make it easier to fit into your routine.

2. Coordinate your morning medications carefully

If you take other medications in the morning, you’ll need to plan their timing around your oral GLP-1. This is especially important for any medications that also need to be taken on an empty stomach. To stay on track:

Share a complete list of your medications and supplements with your prescriber or pharmacist.

Ask for help building a schedule that avoids conflicts. They may suggest moving some medications to the evening or spacing them out during the day.

If another medication must also be taken in the morning, your prescriber can help decide which one takes priority and how to time them safely.

A little planning can go a long way toward helping your oral GLP-1 and other medications work effectively.

3. Keep your routine consistent

Taking your oral GLP-1 the same way every day can help you get the most benefit. Consistency ensures proper absorption and lowers the likelihood of missing a dose. Here are a few tips:

Take your dose at the same time each morning, before eating or drinking anything besides plain water.

Use a medication reminder app or alarm to remember your dose.

Pair your dose with a consistent habit, such as making your bed.

The more routine it feels, the easier it is to remember. But if you still find yourself forgetting doses, talk to your healthcare team for more tips for staying on track.

4. Track your symptoms

Pay attention to how you feel after switching to an oral GLP-1. It’s normal to experience some changes, such as nausea, especially during the first few weeks. But tracking your symptoms can help you and your prescriber figure out what’s working and what’s not.

Use a journal, notes app, or other tracking tool to record things like:

When you take your medication

Any side effects and when they occur

Changes in body weight, appetite, or blood sugar

Missed or delayed doses

Bringing these notes to your check-ins can help guide any adjustments to your treatment plan.

5. Stay in touch

Your healthcare team is your partner during this transition. Stay in regular contact, especially in the first few weeks. They can help monitor your progress, answer questions, and address any issues that come up. Let them know if:

You have side effects that aren’t improving or are affecting your daily life.

You’re having trouble sticking to the timing instructions.

You aren’t seeing the results you expected.

They may recommend dose changes, supportive medications, or a different treatment altogether based on your feedback.

The bottom line

Switching from an injectable to an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) can be a convenient option if you’re looking to simplify your routine or avoid injections. Oral GLP-1s, such as Wegovy (semaglutide) pills, are effective but require careful timing and consistency to work properly.

Talk to your healthcare team to make sure the switch fits with your goals, schedule, and other medications. Be sure to follow their instructions to make the transition as smooth as possible.

This story was produced by GoodRx and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.