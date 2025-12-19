GLP-1 medications compared: Benefits and differences

Gecko Studio // Shutterstock

GLP-1 medications have rapidly become some of the most influential treatments for Type 2 diabetes and weight loss. As more people look into these prescriptions, there is growing curiosity about how the medications compare, which ones work best, and how much they cost. Since most GLP-1 drugs are expensive, people often look for savings resources.

In this guide, SaveHealth, a prescription discount/savings card website, breaks down the most commonly used GLP-1 medications, including Ozempic and Trulicity, to help you understand their differences, benefits, and what to consider before starting a prescription.

How GLP-1 Medications Work

GLP-1 receptor agonists mimic the body’s natural GLP-1 hormone, which helps signal the body to release more insulin when blood sugar is high. This will slow the stomach to empty, which acts on the brain to reduce appetite and increase fullness. This hormone plays a key role in regulating appetite, digestion, and insulin response. As a result, GLP-1 medications can improve blood sugar control and encourage weight loss.

Key effects of GLP-1 medications

Encourage insulin release when blood sugar rises

Slow stomach emptying to improve digestion and increase fullness

Reduce appetite

Lower post-meal glucose spikes

Support sustainable weight loss efforts

Because many GLP-1 drugs come with high monthly costs, people often use price comparison resources to get a sense of price ranges before deciding which option to pursue.

Most Common GLP-1 Medications

Below is a comparison of today’s most prescribed GLP-1 medications, including Ozempic and Trulicity, both widely used for Type 2 diabetes and increasingly discussed for weight support.

GLP-1 Medications

Patients choosing between these medications often look at factors such as cost, insurance coverage, dosing preference, and weight loss expectations.

Ozempic GLP-1 Overview

Ozempic contains semaglutide and is one of the most well-known GLP-1 medications. It is FDA-approved for Type 2 diabetes but is sometimes prescribed off-label for weight loss.

Benefits

Significant A1C reduction

Reliable weekly dosing

Strong weight loss results in many patients

Heart health benefits for individuals with cardiovascular risk

Considerations

High demand can affect availability

Insurance may not cover it if prescribed for weight loss

Side effects may occur when increasing the dose

Since Ozempic has become so popular, the cost can fluctuate widely between pharmacies.

Trulicity GLP-1 Overview

Trulicity, or dulaglutide, is another widely used GLP-1 medication for diabetes management. It is known for being very user-friendly because of its single-use weekly pen.

Benefits

Simple dosing

Mild titration schedule

Good for long-term glucose management

Suitable for patients who prefer minimal dose changes

Considerations

Not approved for weight loss

Weight reduction is typically more modest than with semaglutide or tirzepatide

May cause nausea during dose increases

As with Ozempic, some pharmacies charge more than others for Trulicity.

GLP-1 Medications for Weight Loss

Several GLP-1 drugs have specific FDA approval for weight loss. Even those that are not specifically approved for weight loss have shown significant effects, even when the main concern is targeting diabetes.

Wegovy: Wegovy is the weight loss formulation of semaglutide. Studies show that many users achieve significant weight reduction. Its once-weekly injections make it convenient.

Zepbound: Zepbound uses tirzepatide, which works on two hormone receptors instead of one. This may help with faster or greater weight loss compared to semaglutide for some individuals.

Saxenda: Saxenda contains liraglutide and is a daily injection. While effective, many users may find daily dosing to be less convenient than weekly GLP-1 medications.

GLP-1 Side Effects and Safety

GLP-1 medications share similar side effects. Many of these improve as the body adjusts to treatment.

Common side effects

Nausea

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Constipation

Fatigue

Decreased appetite

Gas/burping

Abdominal cramping

Less common but more serious side effects

Gallbladder issues

Pancreatitis

Severe digestive discomfort

Kidney concerns in dehydrated individuals

Providers often start patients on low doses to improve tolerability.

GLP-1 Cost and Insurance Factors

GLP-1 medications can be costly, especially when used for weight loss. Insurance policies differ widely in how they cover these drugs.

Factors that influence cost

Whether the medication is prescribed for diabetes or weight loss

Brand availability

Pharmacy location

Dose and frequency

General supply and demand

Some insurers require patients to try older diabetes medications first.

Choosing a GLP-1 Medication

The best GLP-1 option depends on your health conditions, goals, dose preferences, and what your insurance will cover.

Best choices depending on priorities

Significant weight loss: Semaglutide or tirzepatide

Simple weekly dosing: Trulicity, Ozempic, or Mounjaro

Daily pill instead of injections: Rybelsus

Long track record of use: Liraglutide options such as Victoza or Saxenda

How to Get a GLP-1 Prescription

GLP-1 prescriptions can be obtained through a provider visit, telehealth service, or weight management clinic.

What the process typically includes

Review of your medical history

Discussion of goals such as weight loss or glucose control

Evaluation for risk factors

Selection of the most appropriate medication

Cost planning and pharmacy selection

GLP-1 Prescriptions

GLP-1 medications continue to reshape diabetes and weight management treatment. Whether you are comparing options like Ozempic, Trulicity, Wegovy, or Zepbound, understanding how they differ can help you make a confident decision.

This story was produced by SaveHealth and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.