GLP-1 medications compared: Benefits and differences
GLP-1 medications have rapidly become some of the most influential treatments for Type 2 diabetes and weight loss. As more people look into these prescriptions, there is growing curiosity about how the medications compare, which ones work best, and how much they cost. Since most GLP-1 drugs are expensive, people often look for savings resources.
In this guide, SaveHealth, a prescription discount/savings card website, breaks down the most commonly used GLP-1 medications, including Ozempic and Trulicity, to help you understand their differences, benefits, and what to consider before starting a prescription.
How GLP-1 Medications Work
GLP-1 receptor agonists mimic the body’s natural GLP-1 hormone, which helps signal the body to release more insulin when blood sugar is high. This will slow the stomach to empty, which acts on the brain to reduce appetite and increase fullness. This hormone plays a key role in regulating appetite, digestion, and insulin response. As a result, GLP-1 medications can improve blood sugar control and encourage weight loss.
Key effects of GLP-1 medications
- Encourage insulin release when blood sugar rises
- Slow stomach emptying to improve digestion and increase fullness
- Reduce appetite
- Lower post-meal glucose spikes
- Support sustainable weight loss efforts
Because many GLP-1 drugs come with high monthly costs, people often use price comparison resources to get a sense of price ranges before deciding which option to pursue.
Most Common GLP-1 Medications
Below is a comparison of today’s most prescribed GLP-1 medications, including Ozempic and Trulicity, both widely used for Type 2 diabetes and increasingly discussed for weight support.
GLP-1 Medications
Patients choosing between these medications often look at factors such as cost, insurance coverage, dosing preference, and weight loss expectations.
Ozempic GLP-1 Overview
Ozempic contains semaglutide and is one of the most well-known GLP-1 medications. It is FDA-approved for Type 2 diabetes but is sometimes prescribed off-label for weight loss.
Benefits
- Significant A1C reduction
- Reliable weekly dosing
- Strong weight loss results in many patients
- Heart health benefits for individuals with cardiovascular risk
Considerations
- High demand can affect availability
- Insurance may not cover it if prescribed for weight loss
- Side effects may occur when increasing the dose
Since Ozempic has become so popular, the cost can fluctuate widely between pharmacies.
Trulicity GLP-1 Overview
Trulicity, or dulaglutide, is another widely used GLP-1 medication for diabetes management. It is known for being very user-friendly because of its single-use weekly pen.
Benefits
- Simple dosing
- Mild titration schedule
- Good for long-term glucose management
- Suitable for patients who prefer minimal dose changes
Considerations
- Not approved for weight loss
- Weight reduction is typically more modest than with semaglutide or tirzepatide
- May cause nausea during dose increases
As with Ozempic, some pharmacies charge more than others for Trulicity.
GLP-1 Medications for Weight Loss
Several GLP-1 drugs have specific FDA approval for weight loss. Even those that are not specifically approved for weight loss have shown significant effects, even when the main concern is targeting diabetes.
Wegovy: Wegovy is the weight loss formulation of semaglutide. Studies show that many users achieve significant weight reduction. Its once-weekly injections make it convenient.
Zepbound: Zepbound uses tirzepatide, which works on two hormone receptors instead of one. This may help with faster or greater weight loss compared to semaglutide for some individuals.
Saxenda: Saxenda contains liraglutide and is a daily injection. While effective, many users may find daily dosing to be less convenient than weekly GLP-1 medications.
GLP-1 Side Effects and Safety
GLP-1 medications share similar side effects. Many of these improve as the body adjusts to treatment.
Common side effects
- Nausea
- Vomiting
- Diarrhea
- Constipation
- Fatigue
- Decreased appetite
- Gas/burping
- Abdominal cramping
Less common but more serious side effects
- Gallbladder issues
- Pancreatitis
- Severe digestive discomfort
- Kidney concerns in dehydrated individuals
Providers often start patients on low doses to improve tolerability.
GLP-1 Cost and Insurance Factors
GLP-1 medications can be costly, especially when used for weight loss. Insurance policies differ widely in how they cover these drugs.
Factors that influence cost
- Whether the medication is prescribed for diabetes or weight loss
- Brand availability
- Pharmacy location
- Dose and frequency
- General supply and demand
Some insurers require patients to try older diabetes medications first.
Choosing a GLP-1 Medication
The best GLP-1 option depends on your health conditions, goals, dose preferences, and what your insurance will cover.
Best choices depending on priorities
- Significant weight loss: Semaglutide or tirzepatide
- Simple weekly dosing: Trulicity, Ozempic, or Mounjaro
- Daily pill instead of injections: Rybelsus
- Long track record of use: Liraglutide options such as Victoza or Saxenda
How to Get a GLP-1 Prescription
GLP-1 prescriptions can be obtained through a provider visit, telehealth service, or weight management clinic.
What the process typically includes
- Review of your medical history
- Discussion of goals such as weight loss or glucose control
- Evaluation for risk factors
- Selection of the most appropriate medication
- Cost planning and pharmacy selection
GLP-1 Prescriptions
GLP-1 medications continue to reshape diabetes and weight management treatment. Whether you are comparing options like Ozempic, Trulicity, Wegovy, or Zepbound, understanding how they differ can help you make a confident decision.
