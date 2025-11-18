92 useful and surprising things you can pay for with your HSA in 2026

PeopleImages // Shutterstock

A health savings account (HSA) is a tax-exempt account that helps you save and pay for qualified healthcare expenses. To open and contribute to an HSA, you must be actively enrolled in a qualifying high-deductible health plan. Every dollar that you contribute to an HSA can pay for eligible medical expenses. When you withdraw money from the account, you won’t have to pay taxes on the funds as long as they are used for HSA-eligible expenses.

GoodRx, a platform for medication savings, explains how to use an HSA and provides a list of 92 HSA-eligible expenses for 2026.

Key takeaways:

Health savings accounts (HSAs) allow you to use pretax dollars to pay for qualified medical expenses. You can use these funds for emergency, dental, vision, and family medical costs that meet IRS requirements.

The CARES Act expanded the list of HSA-eligible items to include menstrual products and over-the-counter purchases such as allergy, cough, and cold medications. These changes apply to expenses paid after December 31, 2019.

Starting January 1, 2026, you may be eligible to use your HSA to pay for a direct primary care (DPC) membership.

How do you use an HSA?

An HSA is a triple tax-advantaged account to help you manage your healthcare expenses. When you enroll in an HSA through your employer, your contributions are typically made with pretax dollars. If you contribute to your HSA with after-tax dollars — which is usually the case if you are self-employed — you’ll receive a deduction when you file your tax return. As long as the money is used for eligible medical expenses, you won’t have to worry about paying taxes on it later.

To get the most out of your HSA, make sure you log in regularly to review your account balance and track expenses. Many HSA providers also offer an HSA benefits card, which works like a debit card for eligible purchases. Before spending, check with your HSA administrator to ensure your expense qualifies.

What can you buy with your HSA?

You can use your HSA to purchase a wide range of qualified medical expenses that are not covered by your health insurance or reimbursed by another plan. Expenses that qualify for the medical- and dental-expense deduction meet the criteria. The main purpose of the expense must be to ease or prevent a physical or mental illness.

Below are common categories of eligible expenses.

1. Common or routine medical expenses

2. COVID-19 PPE supplies

In 2021, the IRS announced that personal protective equipment (PPE) items were considered a qualified expense. PPE is used to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The IRS made the following items HSA-eligible expenses:

Hand sanitizer

Masks

Sanitizing wipes

3. Menstrual products and OTC medications

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act also added some medical expenses to the list. The new items added were menstrual products and over-the-counter (OTC) medications. These changes apply to expenses paid after December 31, 2019.

The following 18 items are examples of now-qualified medical expenses:

4. Family-planning products

Your HSA can also pay for family-planning healthcare expenses, such as:

5. Emergency medical expenses

These eight emergency medical expenses may also be covered by your HSA:

6. Mental health expenses

Studies show that almost a quarter of U.S. adults experienced a mental illness in 2022. If you need to pay for mental health expenses out of pocket, your HSA may cover the following:

Acupuncture

Mental health counseling

Psychiatric care

Psychotherapy

Transportation to mental health appointments

7. Dental care

HSA accounts can be used to pay for care given by an orthodontist, a dental hygienist, or a dentist. This includes, but is not limited to, the following nine dental care items and services:

Teeth whitening is not covered, since it is considered a cosmetic dental procedure and not health related.

8. Vision care

Before scheduling a vision appointment, it’s important to understand which expenses are covered by insurance. You can typically use your HSA to cover out-of-pocket payments for the following eight vision expenses:

If you are visually impaired or blind and have a guide dog, here are some additional HSA-eligible expenses:

Buying a guide dog to assist with daily activities

Training a guide dog

Visiting the vet

Are dependent care expenses HSA eligible?

If you have a dependent care flexible spending account (FSA), you can use the funds in the account to pay for qualified child and dependent care expenses tax-free. The IRS has specific criteria that you must meet for eligible expenses, including the expenses being necessary to allow you to actively look for work or allow you to work.

Eligible expenses may include the following if they meet certain criteria:

Adult day care

Babysitting

Before- and after-school care

Day camp

Although you can contribute to an HSA and a dependent care FSA at the same time, you cannot use the funds in an HSA for dependent care expenses.

Which common healthcare expenses are not HSA eligible?

Insurance premiums may not always be considered a qualified expense. You can use your HSA to pay for insurance premiums only if they fall into one of these four categories:

Long-term care insurance

Healthcare continuation coverage (coverage under COBRA)

Healthcare coverage while receiving federal or state unemployment

Medicare and other health coverage if you’re 65 or older

An example of an insurance premium you cannot claim is Medicare supplemental insurance, such as Medigap.

Preventive care that is not prescribed by a healthcare professional is not always HSA eligible. Some examples of common healthcare expenses that fall into this category are:

Personal hygiene items, such as toothpaste and deodorant

Vitamins and nutritional and herbal supplements for general health

Weight-loss programs for general health or well-being

But there is an exception. If you have a doctor’s note — also called a letter of medical necessity (LOMN) — you may be able to buy items that typically wouldn’t be HSA eligible. The LOMN briefly outlines your condition and why you need a specific product or service.

The following are three expenses that may qualify for the exception. These items may qualify if they are used to treat a medical condition. Before you purchase an item, check with your HSA administrator to determine if your expense is HSA eligible with an LOMN.

Health clubs

Vitamins

Weight-loss programs

What are the HSA limits for 2026?

Each year, the IRS raises the HSA contribution limit to keep up with inflation. The 2026 contribution caps increased by $100 for individuals and $200 for families.

The table below shows the HSA contribution limits based on your age and coverage type. If you’re 55 or older, you can contribute an extra $1,000 to your HSA. This is called a catch-up contribution. So people who meet the age requirement can contribute up to $5,400 as an individual or $9,750 for a family plan in 2026.

Starting January 1, 2026, you may be able to use your HSA to pay for qualified direct primary care (DPC) membership fees. Under the One Big Beautiful Bill (H.R. 1), these arrangements are recognized as eligible expenses when they meet certain requirements. DPC memberships typically involve paying a flat monthly fee directly to a healthcare professional for preventive and routine primary care services. The law sets monthly limits of up to $150 for self-only coverage and $300 for family coverage. Check with your HSA administrator to confirm eligibility before using HSA funds for DPC payments.

To take advantage of the 92 HSA-eligible expenses mentioned above, you must have funds in your HSA. The more money you contribute every year, the more money you’ll be able to invest in assets that can boost your account balance. The growth in your account can provide you with more money to help offset the rising cost of healthcare. It is important to capitalize on contributing to your HSA to prepare for healthcare costs.

Frequently asked questions

Can you use your HSA for a gym membership?

No, you generally cannot use an HSA to pay for a gym membership if it’s for general fitness or wellness. But if a healthcare professional prescribes a gym membership to treat a specific medical condition or to improve a function of the body, it may qualify as an HSA-eligible expense. For example, a membership prescribed as part of physical therapy for an injury could qualify. In that case, you’ll most likely need an LOMN from a healthcare professional and should keep all related documentation to show it’s a qualified medical expense.

Can you pull money out of your HSA account for nonmedical expenses?

Yes, you can withdraw money from your HSA for nonmedical expenses. But the amount you take out will be taxed as income. If you’re under age 65, you’ll also pay a 20% penalty. Starting at age 65, you can withdraw funds for any reason without the penalty, but nonmedical withdrawals are still subject to income tax.

Do expenses for spouses and dependents go toward your HSA?

Yes. You can use your HSA to pay for qualified medical expenses for your spouse and for dependents you claim on your tax return.

The bottom line

You can use your health savings account (HSA) to pay for healthcare costs such as emergency, dental, and vision expenses. The CARES Act has expanded the list of HSA-eligible items to include over-the-counter purchases, making these items tax-deductible.

Confirm with your HSA administrator which expenses are eligible. You’ll also need to determine if you will need a letter of medical necessity from a healthcare professional.

This story was produced by GoodRx and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.