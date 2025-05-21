fizkes // Shutterstock

The real impacts of mental health stigma, according to research

Mental health conditions affect millions of people worldwide, but harmful stereotypes—like the idea that people with mental illness are dangerous or weak—still shape how these conditions are understood and treated despite growing awareness and education. Mental health stigma can have serious consequences. A 2016 report shows that stigmatization of mental illness not only fuels social exclusion but also prevents people from seeking help when they need it most.

And mental health stigma doesn’t just exist between people; it also shows up in institutional systems like psychiatric care and hospitals, which are the very care structures meant to offer support. That same report highlights how practices like forced hospitalization, coercive treatments, and diagnostic labeling have historically reinforced stigma rather than reduced it.

For many, internalizing these beliefs (known as self-stigma) can worsen mental health symptoms and interfere with recovery. A 2018 study found that people with higher levels of self-stigma at the start of treatment experienced slower recovery over one to two years, underscoring the importance of addressing both external and internalized stigma.

To better understand the relationship between stigma and mental health, Charlie Health examined the research, exploring how stigma affects employment, relationships, and mental health treatment. Charlie Health also offers tools for challenging stigma both within ourselves and in our communities, plus guidance on where to find support.

Nearly half of people with serious mental illness report facing discrimination—and the majority fear anticipated discrimination

As mentioned, stigma is more than just a harmful social attitude—research shows it has real, measurable effects on the lives of people with serious mental health conditions. A global survey of over 700 people with schizophrenia found widespread experiences of discrimination. Nearly half (47%) reported being discriminated against when trying to make or maintain friendships, while more than 4 in 10 (43%) said they faced stigma from their own family members. Barriers extended to both employment and intimacy, with nearly one-third of participants reporting difficulty finding or keeping a job (29%) and experiencing discrimination in close relationships (27%).

Anticipated discrimination was even more common: 6 in 10 expected to face stigma when applying for work or education (64%), and more than half anticipated rejection in close relationships (55%). Notably, 72% of participants said they felt the need to hide their diagnosis, underscoring how deeply stigma can shape self-perception and daily life.

Stigma can prevent people from seeking mental health support

Stigma doesn’t just shape how people with mental illness are treated—it also influences whether they seek treatment at all. Many people anticipate rejection or judgment from others if they speak openly about their mental health, which can lead to delays in getting care.

Research on stigma reduction campaigns supports this: A 2019 study of a California-based public health initiative found that people who saw anti-stigma messages were more likely to recognize they needed mental health support and think about getting help. However, the study also found that reducing stigma wasn’t enough on its own; people who already knew they needed help didn’t always follow through with treatment. These findings suggest that tackling stigma may be a necessary first step to improving mental healthcare access, especially among those who may not otherwise recognize their symptoms or feel safe seeking help.

Interventions can reduce stigma—especially through social contact

Reducing stigma is possible, and certain interventions show promise—especially those that involve direct interaction and social contact. A 2015 review of anti-stigma strategies found that interventions at the population level generally lead to short-term improvements in public attitudes and knowledge about mental health issues.

For targeted groups, such as students, social-contact interventions (like hearing directly from people with lived experience) were particularly effective in changing attitudes, even if knowledge gains were more limited. One study conducted during the COVID-19 pandemic tracked college students who participated in stigma-reduction programming and found they were more likely to seek help for mental health challenges, especially in 2020. While the effects were less pronounced in 2021, participants in the intervention group still reported less severe mental health symptoms overall. These findings highlight the value of well-designed, person-centered interventions in shifting harmful beliefs and promoting recovery.

