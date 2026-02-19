7 surprising medical expenses you can claim on your taxes

Svitlana Hulko // Shutterstock

Medical costs can add up quickly, especially if you need ongoing care or specialized treatment. Even with insurance, most people still pay for some healthcare expenses out of pocket.

The IRS allows taxpayers to deduct certain qualified medical and dental expenses on their tax return as long as specific requirements are met. Many people are familiar with deducting common costs like prescription medications, eyeglasses, dental cleanings, and visits to healthcare professionals.

But there are some eligible medical expenses that you may overlook. From vision correction surgery to medically necessary wigs, understanding which costs qualify and keeping proper records can help you save money during tax time. Below, GoodRx, a platform for medication savings, highlights seven commonly overlooked deductions and how to claim them.

Key takeaways:

You can deduct qualified medical expenses if you itemize deductions. But only the portion that exceeds 7.5% of your adjusted gross income counts.

In addition to common expenses like prescription eyeglasses and dental care, you may also be able to deduct costs such as wigs and medical transportation.

Keep detailed receipts and supporting documentation for medical expenses you plan to claim. This may include proof of payment and documentation showing the expense was medically necessary.

How do I claim medical expenses on my taxes?

You can deduct medical expenses only if you itemize deductions on your tax return. If you take the standard deduction, you won’t be able to claim medical expenses.

Itemizing deductions means listing all eligible expenses for the year instead of taking the fixed standard deduction amount based on your filing status. Only medical expenses, added together, that are more than 7.5% of your adjusted gross income (AGI) are deductible.

If you itemize, then you can’t also take the standard deduction. You must choose one or the other.

If you itemize, here are the steps you need to take to claim medical expenses:

Add up your eligible medical expenses for the year. This includes expenses for yourself, your spouse, and your dependents. Compare your total itemized deductions with the standard deduction. If itemizing gives you a larger deduction, it may make sense to itemize. Report your qualified medical expenses. On Schedule A (Form 1040), enter your total unreimbursed medical and dental expenses on Line 1. Follow the instructions on Schedule A. Calculate how much of your medical expenses you can deduct after applying.

Which medical expenses are tax-deductible?

You can deduct qualified medical expenses if you itemize deductions, but only the portion that exceeds 7.5% of your AGI. Keep in mind that AGI is not the same as total income. It’s your income after certain tax adjustments, such as deductible HSA contributions. AGI is the number the IRS uses to calculate medical expense deductions.

The IRS provides guidance on which medical and dental expenses qualify for a tax deduction. You’re probably familiar with deducting unreimbursed payments to healthcare professionals. But here are some deductible medical expenses that may surprise you.

1. Acupuncture

Acupuncture is based on traditional Chinese medicine and is commonly used to treat or relieve pain associated with a variety of conditions. Since the IRS allows deductions for medical care to treat medical conditions, acupuncture can qualify as a deductible medical expense when it’s used for a medical purpose.

Acupuncture may be recommended to help manage conditions such as:

Some health insurance plans cover acupuncture treatments. Without insurance, acupuncture can cost more than $100 per session. But if you have to pay out of pocket for acupuncture, you can include it as a medical expense on your tax return.

2. In vitro fertilization (IVF)

IVF is a medical treatment that can help people with fertility challenges get pregnant. The procedure comes with a high price tag, often $15,000 to $30,000 per IVF cycle, and the cost of medications can be an additional charge or included in the bundled price.

Insurance may cover some IVF cycle costs. But you can deduct out-of-pocket costs of IVF procedures performed on yourself, your spouse, or a dependent. You can also include the costs of temporary storage for eggs or sperm.

3. LASIK surgery

You may already know that you can deduct the cost of prescription eyeglasses and contact lenses on your tax return. But you can also deduct LASIK surgery since it’s considered a vision correction procedure.

On average, LASIK can cost over $4,000 for both eyes, depending on where you live and the type of laser used. LASIK is not considered medically necessary, so many health insurance plans won’t cover it. By deducting the out-of-pocket costs associated with LASIK on your tax return, you may be able to save some money.

4. Service dogs

You generally cannot deduct pet expenses on your tax return. But you can deduct expenses related to a service animal, such as a guide dog. Service dogs can help make life easier for individuals living with mental or physical disabilities. You can deduct expenses associated with your dog’s care, such as:

Food

Grooming

Training

Veterinary services

For expenses to be deductible, you must prove the following:

The dog is medically necessary. A doctor’s prescription can serve as proof.

The animal is trained to provide assistance for the specific medical condition.

5. Wigs

Your wig may qualify as a tax write-off if certain medical requirements are met. The wig must be prescribed by a medical professional for hair loss related to a medical condition or treatment, such as:

Alopecia

Chemotherapy

Head burn

If a healthcare professional recommends a wig because of your medical condition, your wig purchase becomes a qualified medical expense. Cosmetic wigs won’t count as tax-deductible expenses.

6. Medical transportation

Generally, you can deduct the cost of traveling to a medical facility. For example, if you need to visit a healthcare professional for an appointment, you can deduct your travel costs on your tax return. Below are a few transportation costs you may be able to deduct:

Ambulance service fees

Bus and train fare

Gas

Parking fees

7. Dentures

If you’ve lost some of your natural teeth, you might consider dentures. But depending on the type of dentures you choose and your insurance plan, you could end up paying anywhere from $1,000 to $28,000.

The amount you pay out of pocket for dentures can be deducted from your taxes. They are considered a qualified medical expense because they are a treatment designed to alleviate dental disease.

Which medical expenses are not tax-deductible?

Medical expenses generally aren’t tax-deductible unless they are medically necessary. You’re also not allowed to deduct medical costs unless your total qualified expenses exceed 7.5% of your AGI and you itemize deductions.

For example, cosmetic surgeries are usually not deductible because they’re considered elective or not medically necessary. This often includes:

Cosmetic surgery may be deductible if it’s needed to treat a medical condition, an injury, or a deformity. In those cases, the procedure must be primarily medical instead of cosmetic, but this purpose needs to be supported by documentation from a healthcare professional.

What qualifies as a qualified medical expense?

In general, the IRS considers a medical expense “qualified” if it’s primarily used to diagnose, treat, prevent, or manage a medical condition. This includes costs related to the diagnosis, cure, mitigation, treatment, or prevention of disease.

If you pay for medical care for any part of your body, the expense may qualify if it’s medically necessary and not reimbursed by insurance or another program. Expenses that are mainly for general health or personal well-being usually don’t qualify. For example, gym memberships are typically not deductible unless they are prescribed to treat a specific medical condition.

Working with a qualified tax professional can help you determine whether a specific expense qualifies based on your situation.

How do I prove medical expenses?

It’s important to keep your receipts and documents for at least three years. These records help show that your medical expenses were eligible, unreimbursed, and paid out of pocket if the IRS ever audits your return.

The bottom line

When you file your taxes, you may be able to deduct qualified medical expenses, such as dentures and medical transportation, if you itemize deductions. You can deduct only the portion of your expenses that exceeds 7.5% of your adjusted gross income known as AGI. It’s a good idea to work with a tax professional to determine if you should itemize deductions and to find out which medical expenses qualify.

This story was produced by GoodRx and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.