2025 year in review: Global wellness trends

Oura

As this year comes to a close, Oura’s data science team has synthesized deidentified data from millions of members around the world to get a snapshot of what global wellness looked like in 2025.

Below, explore global wellness trends including where members slept the best, who had the highest step count, who was most stressed, and more.

Top Global Sleep Scores

OURA

Turns out, the secret to a great night’s sleep may be a combination of fresh ocean air and a killer coffee culture. In 2025, Oura members in New Zealand and Australia slept the best, with an average Sleep Score of 80 and 79.4, respectively.

Proving that quality shut-eye is a global pursuit, members in Europe (particularly Austria, Denmark, and Sweden) kept it competitive with Sleep Scores in the high 70s.

Male vs. Female Members

OURA

In a battle of the sexes, women nabbed first place across almost all metrics. Oura’s female members logged significantly more sleep (7.24 hours vs. 6.8 hours) and had higher average Sleep and Activity Scores. They also had a better average Cardiovascular Age (CVA) at -2, suggesting a key advantage in long-term health.

However, the guys have one victory: Men logged nearly 30 fewer stressed minutes per day. The takeaway? Women are prioritizing rest and movement, but seem to carry a heavier stress load.

OURA

Topping the step-count leaderboard is Ireland, where Oura members averaged a whopping 8,924 steps per day. They were closely followed by Spain and Italy, showing that Europe dominates when it comes to ditching the car and hitting the streets.

Though it’s an everyday action, don’t disregard the health benefits of getting those steps in—no matter where you live. Daily movement is essential for your overall health, delivering benefits such as better sleep, lower anxiety, and improved heart health.

Most Stressed Minutes

OURA

In less-than-surprising news, the United States clocks in at the top with the highest average of 121.2 stressed minutes per day. This aligns with external research that often points to high rates of societal stress, economic concerns, and a fast-paced culture in the U.S.

What’s surprising, however, is the inclusion of several well-regarded Nordic and European nations—the Netherlands, Norway, Austria, and Canada—in this list of the most stressed. These countries frequently rank high in global happiness and quality-of-life indexes.

This serves as a reminder that certain types of “stress” aren’t always detrimental. Physiological stress (changes in heart rate, HRV, and temperature) can be triggered by things like intense hiking, a strong cup of coffee, or high cognitive load, not just negative psychological distress.

Lowest Cardiovascular Age

OURA

When it comes to heart health, the results clearly point toward the Scandinavian lifestyle. Oura members in Sweden secured the top spot with the lowest average Cardiovascular Age (CVA) at an impressive -2.8.

Norway, Switzerland, the Netherlands, and Denmark round out the top five, all boasting CVA scores significantly younger than their chronological age. These countries are setting the gold standard for long-term health.

Note: Data points are based on data from mid-November 2024 to mid-November 2025; limited to countries with at least 5,000 users.

This story was produced by OURA and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.