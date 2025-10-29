US population trends by state
Across all 50 states, the population increased by an average of 1.55% over one year. But some states saw a much larger boom in the number of residents, while others lagged behind. And within each state, population growth — or decline — varied from county to county. Birth rates, immigration, and households moving within the U.S. can all contribute to these changes. Sudden shifts in demographics can lead to ripple effects through the local economy. Demand for local amenities like housing, schools, roadways, public infrastructure and more can lead to subsequent changes in local costs, voter rolls, businesses and more.
With this in mind, SmartAsset ranked U.S. states based on the one-year change in population between 2023 and 2024 according to newly released data from the U.S. Census Bureau. For each state, the population change within each county is also noted.
Key Findings
- Florida’s population is increasing fastest. The population grew 3.37% in Florida between 2023 and 2024, going from 22.61 million to 23.27 million. The proportion of children under five declined slightly from 4.96% to 4.91%, while the share of senior citizens similarly declined from 21.79 to 21.75%, indicating that working age adults may be flocking to the state.
- Only one state’s population declined. The number of residents in West Virginia dwindled slightly, losing a net of 92 residents year over year while every other state’s population grew. The remaining population of 1,769,979 also aged, with a 1.18% decline in the number of children over five and 1.75% annual growth in the number of seniors 65 and over.
- The population is aging most quickly in New Hampshire. New Hampshire saw the most growth in the proportion of people over age 65. The number of these residents climbed from 289,958 to 303,232, taking representation from 20.7% of the state population to 21.5% in just one year. Wyoming, Montana, Vermont and Alaska also were among the most rapidly aging states.
- Only two states are getting younger. The proportion of children under five expanded only in Iowa and South Carolina. In Iowa, the number of children under five grew from 182,063 to 186,076 between 2023 and 2024, going from 5.68% to 5.74% of the total Iowa population. In South Carolina, the growth from 285,830 to 293,334 young children over one year led to a representative increase from 5.32% to 5.35%.
Population Changes by States and Counties
States are ranked based on the highest one-year percentage change in total population. For each state, counties are then ranked by their own respective population changes.
- Florida
- Population growth over one year: 3.37%
- Population, 2024: 23,372,215
- Population, 2023: 22,610,726
- Texas
- Population growth over one year: 2.58%
- Population, 2024: 31,290,831
- Population, 2023: 30,503,301
- Utah
- Population growth over one year: 2.51%
- Population, 2024: 3,503,613
- Population, 2023: 3,417,734
- Nevada
- Population growth over one year: 2.29%
- Population, 2024: 3,267,467
- Population, 2023: 3,194,176
- New Jersey
- Population growth over one year: 2.26%
- Population, 2024: 9,500,851
- Population, 2023: 9,290,841
- Arizona
- Population growth over one year: 2.03%
- Population, 2024: 7,582,384
- Population, 2023: 7,431,344
- South Carolina
- Population growth over one year: 1.96%
- Population, 2024: 5,478,831
- Population, 2023: 5,373,555
- North Carolina
- Population growth over one year: 1.94%
- Population, 2024: 11,046,024
- Population, 2023: 10,835,491
- Delaware
- Population growth over one year: 1.94%
- Population, 2024: 1,051,917
- Population, 2023: 1,031,890
- Massachusetts
- Population growth over one year: 1.92%
- Population, 2024: 7,136,171
- Population, 2023: 7,001,399
- Idaho
- Population growth over one year: 1.88%
- Population, 2024: 2,001,619
- Population, 2023: 1,964,726
- Washington
- Population growth over one year: 1.86%
- Population, 2024: 7,958,180
- Population, 2023: 7,812,880
- North Dakota
- Population growth over one year: 1.61%
- Population, 2024: 796,568
- Population, 2023: 783,926
- Connecticut
- Population growth over one year: 1.60%
- Population, 2024: 3,675,069
- Population, 2023: 3,617,176
- New York
- Population growth over one year: 1.51%
- Population, 2024: 19,867,248
- Population, 2023: 19,571,216
- Rhode Island
- Population growth over one year: 1.49%
- Population, 2024: 1,112,308
- Population, 2023: 1,095,962
- Tennessee
- Population growth over one year: 1.42%
- Population, 2024: 7,227,750
- Population, 2023: 7,126,489
- Georgia
- Population growth over one year: 1.37%
- Population, 2024: 11,180,878
- Population, 2023: 11,029,227
- Kentucky
- Population growth over one year: 1.37%
- Population, 2024: 4,588,372
- Population, 2023: 4,526,154
- Nebraska
- Population growth over one year: 1.37%
- Population, 2024: 2,005,466
- Population, 2023: 1,978,379
- Colorado
- Population growth over one year: 1.36%
- Population, 2024: 5,957,494
- Population, 2023: 5,877,610
- Maryland
- Population growth over one year: 1.34%
- Population, 2024: 6,263,220
- Population, 2023: 6,180,253
- Illinois
- Population growth over one year: 1.28%
- Population, 2024: 12,710,158
- Population, 2023: 12,549,689
- California
- Population growth over one year: 1.20%
- Population, 2024: 39,431,263
- Population, 2023: 38,965,193
- Virginia
- Population growth over one year: 1.10%
- Population, 2024: 8,811,195
- Population, 2023: 8,715,698
- Iowa
- Population growth over one year: 1.08%
- Population, 2024: 3,241,488
- Population, 2023: 3,207,004
- Michigan
- Population growth over one year: 1.03%
- Population, 2024: 10,140,459
- Population, 2023: 10,037,261
- Oklahoma
- Population growth over one year: 1.03%
- Population, 2024: 4,095,393
- Population, 2023: 4,053,824
- Kansas
- Population growth over one year: 1.02%
- Population, 2024: 2,970,606
- Population, 2023: 2,940,547
- Alabama
- Population growth over one year: 0.96%
- Population, 2024: 5,157,699
- Population, 2023: 5,108,468
- Minnesota
- Population growth over one year: 0.96%
- Population, 2024: 5,793,151
- Population, 2023: 5,737,915
- Oregon
- Population growth over one year: 0.92%
- Population, 2024: 4,272,371
- Population, 2023: 4,233,358
- Alaska
- Population growth over one year: 0.92%
- Population, 2024: 740,133
- Population, 2023: 733,406
- Indiana
- Population growth over one year: 0.90%
- Population, 2024: 6,924,275
- Population, 2023: 6,862,199
- Pennsylvania
- Population growth over one year: 0.90%
- Population, 2024: 13,078,751
- Population, 2023: 12,961,683
- Wisconsin
- Population growth over one year: 0.85%
- Population, 2024: 5,960,975
- Population, 2023: 5,910,955
- Ohio
- Population growth over one year: 0.83%
- Population, 2024: 11,883,304
- Population, 2023: 11,785,935
- Missouri
- Population growth over one year: 0.80%
- Population, 2024: 6,245,466
- Population, 2023: 6,196,156
- Hawaii
- Population growth over one year: 0.77%
- Population, 2024: 1,446,146
- Population, 2023: 1,435,138
- New Mexico
- Population growth over one year: 0.75%
- Population, 2024: 2,130,256
- Population, 2023: 2,114,371
- Arkansas
- Population growth over one year: 0.67%
- Population, 2024: 3,088,354
- Population, 2023: 3,067,732
- Maine
- Population growth over one year: 0.67%
- Population, 2024: 1,405,012
- Population, 2023: 1,395,722
- Wyoming
- Population growth over one year: 0.61%
- Population, 2024: 587,618
- Population, 2023: 584,057
- South Dakota
- Population growth over one year: 0.58%
- Population, 2024: 924,669
- Population, 2023: 919,318
- Louisiana
- Population growth over one year: 0.52%
- Population, 2024: 4,597,740
- Population, 2023: 4,573,749
- New Hampshire
- Population growth over one year: 0.50%
- Population, 2024: 1,409,032
- Population, 2023: 1,402,054
- Montana
- Population growth over one year: 0.39%
- Population, 2024: 1,137,233
- Population, 2023: 1,132,812
- Vermont
- Population growth over one year: 0.16%
- Population, 2024: 648,493
- Population, 2023: 647,464
- Mississippi
- Population growth over one year: 0.11%
- Population, 2024: 2,943,045
- Population, 2023: 2,939,690
- West Virginia
- Population growth over one year: -0.01%
- Population, 2024: 1,769,979
- Population, 2023: 1,770,071
Data and Methodology
This SmartAsset study ranked 50 states based on the one-year change in total population between 2023 and 2024 according to data from the 1-Year American Community Survey from the U.S. Census Bureau. Changes in the relative frequencies and number of children under five and seniors 65 and over were also reported, as well as county-level estimates for total population growth.
