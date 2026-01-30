The best 6-seat SUV options for 2026

Kia

Although not as commonplace as their seven- and eight-seat counterparts, there are still lots of great 2026 six-passenger SUVs and crossovers on the market today. With captain’s seats in the first and second rows, these vehicles offer ample comfort, plus the added usability of a third-row seat when needed. Some six-seater SUVs have a full center console in the second row that makes it feel like a first-class cabin, while others have a pass-through to the rear seat — a nonnegotiable feature for some parents. But regardless of your own priorities and needs (plus that all-important budget question), there’s probably a six-seat SUV on sale for 2026 that’ll be perfect for you.

Every year, the Edmunds team drives, tests, and rates hundreds of vehicles on the road, on the trail, and at their private test track. Their 227-point vehicle testing process uses professional-grade satellite equipment to track every move a car makes with pinpoint accuracy.

Based on this testing, Edmunds suggests several small, midsize, and large options to check out.

Small 6-seater SUVs

2026 Kia Sorento

The Kia Sorento was the automaker’s first three-row SUV, and over the years, it’s become one of the best options around for small families who don’t want to deal with the cumbersome size of larger cars. Although it comes standard with second- and third-row bench seats and seating for seven, second-row captain’s chairs are optional on the midlevel EX trim and standard on X-Line, X-Pro and SX models, allowing you to trade maximum passenger capacity for easier third-row access. The Sorento also offers hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains in six-seat form, good news for shoppers who want both efficiency and comfort.

Starting MSRP: $33,635 ($41,735 for six seats)

Cargo space:

12.6 cubic feet behind the third row

45 cubic feet behind the second row

75.5 cubic feet behind the first row

2026 Hyundai Santa Fe

The 2026 Hyundai Santa Fe is very closely related to the Kia Sorento. Its techno-Defender styling gives it decent cargo space and third-row headroom, something that’s not always true of crossovers in this class. Like the Sorento, the Hyundai crossover comes standard with seating for seven, but opt for the luxurious Limited model and you’ll find second-row bucket seats that make the Santa Fe a spacious, comfortable six-seater SUV.

Starting MSRP: $36,400 ($45,950 for six seats)

Cargo space:

14.6 cubic feet behind the third row

40.5 cubic feet behind the second row

79.6 cubic feet behind the first row

Midsize 6-seater SUVs

2026 Hyundai Ioniq 9

The Hyundai Ioniq 9 has a spacious cabin and bold styling that blends futurism with a little old-fashioned glamour. It also happens to be electric. No matter which trim you choose, every Ioniq 9 can travel more than 300 miles per charge in EPA testing, and during the Edmunds range test, an SEL trim went 366 miles before needing to stop for a jolt of electricity. Second-row captain’s chairs aren’t available on entry-level models, so you have to jump into the luxurious all-wheel-drive Limited if you want six seats. But the added comfort may be worth it.

Starting MSRP: $60,555 ($72,850 with six seats)

Cargo space:

21.9 cubic feet behind the third row

46.7 cubic feet behind the second row

86.9 cubic feet behind the first row

2026 Kia EV9

Although the Kia Telluride is only offered in seven-seat or eight-seat form, its similarly sized and all-electric EV9 sibling can be had with six seats courtesy of a two-passenger rear bench and optional second-row buckets (unavailable on the base Light trim but a zero-cost option on the Light Long Range). The Kia EV9 was awarded Edmunds Top Rated honors three times, and its long electric range, roomy passenger cabin and downright fast acceleration make it a compelling option for six-seat SUV shoppers thinking about going with an EV.

Starting MSRP: $56,495 ($59,495 with six seats)

Cargo space:

20.2 cubic feet behind the third row

43.5 cubic feet behind the second row

81.7 cubic feet behind the first row

2026 Ford Explorer

The Ford Explorer is one of the few 2026 SUVs that doesn’t charge extra or force customers into a higher trim level if they want second-row bucket seats. Even the base Explorer Active comes with the choice of seating for six or seven, with the second row available as a bench or a pair of captain’s chairs. That makes the Explorer the cheapest third-row six-seat SUV on the market, thanks to a starting price of $40,025 — more than $1,500 less than the smaller Kia Sorento. The Ford also comes in off-road-ready Tremor form, as well as a sporty lowered ST trim for those who want to go fast and look good.

Starting MSRP: $40,025

Cargo space:

16.3 cubic feet behind the third row

46 cubic feet behind the second row

85.8 cubic feet behind the first row

2026 Volkswagen Atlas

Searching for the most spacious way to cart around six passengers? Look no further than the 2026 Volkswagen Atlas. When optioned with second-row captain’s chairs, the Atlas offers lots of room for six, as well as commendable cargo space with the seats up or folded. That configuration starts at $45,900, representing a midlevel SE with Technology trim level optioned up with a $695 worth of second-row bucket seats. Surprisingly, premium features like ventilated front seats and spill-resistant V-Tex synthetic leather are standard on even the base VW crossover. The Atlas offers tons of value if passenger room is the main priority.

Starting MSRP: $40,785 ($45,900 with six seats)

Cargo space:

20.6 cubic feet behind the third row

55.5 cubic feet behind the second row

96.8 cubic feet behind the first row

Midsize luxury 6-seater SUVs

2026 Lexus GX

The Lexus GX is a standout three-row SUV thanks to its well-crafted interior and impressive towing and off-road capability. Seating for seven is standard, but opt for the Premium+ trim and captain’s chairs are optional, giving the GX luxurious seating for seven. Unfortunately, you can’t get six seats on the rugged Overtrail trim, which is limited to two rows only. Still, with a powerful twin-turbocharged V6, a luxurious ride, and some genuine off-road street cred, every GX is a great pick for anyone ready to upgrade from their 4Runner.

Starting MSRP (2025): $66,185 ($71,090 with six seats)

Cargo space:

10.3 cubic feet behind the third row

40.2 cubic feet behind the second row

76.9 cubic feet behind the first row

2026 Acura MDX

Technically the Acura MDX is a seven-seat SUV, but there’s one thoughtful feature we thought merited inclusion in this list. The center seating position of the second-row bench seat is completely removable, opening up an aisle to ease access to the third row or to allow long, skinny items to poke through without losing rear seating. The MDX received a nice update for 2025, which finally replaced the terrible True Touchpad Interface controls with a conventional touchscreen. Acura also offers a Type S model with 355 horsepower for those who want a little sport with their six-seat SUV.

Starting MSRP: $53,150

Cargo space:

16.3 cubic feet behind the third row

39.1 cubic feet behind the second row

71.4 cubic feet behind the first row

2026 Volvo XC90

The Volvo XC90, available with both plug-in hybrid and mild hybrid powertrains, offers a six-passenger configuration that swaps in individual bucket seats for a second-row bench. Those seats also don’t skimp on comfort and convenience, with their own armrests and integrated beverage holders that pop out very gracefully. The XC90 also wins points for its sleek Scandinavian design and minimalist interior, although some might find the Google-based infotainment system to be a little confusing to operate.

Starting MSRP: $62,345 ($66,845 with six seats)

Cargo space:

10.6 cubic feet behind the third row

34.6 cubic feet behind the second row

85.7 cubic feet behind the first row

Large luxury 6-seater SUVs

2026 Mercedes-Benz GLS

The Mercedes-Benz GLS offers six seats as a zero-cost option. The GLS comes in three basic flavors: the six-cylinder GLS 450, a V8-powered GLS 580, and a mighty AMG GLS 63 with 603 fearsome horsepower. But although the motive force changes when you move up the trim walk, the spacious and well-appointed interior doesn’t. Every GLS has ample room for six adults, and even the base models feature great cabin materials, including soft-touch plastic, open-pore wood trim, and supple MB-Tex synthetic leather upholstery — fine Nappa leather is also an option.

Starting MSRP: $91,500

Cargo space:

17.4 cubic feet behind the third row

42.7 cubic feet behind the second row

84.7 cubic feet behind the first row

2026 BMW X7

BMW’s largest offering of all time is the X7 SUV, but just because it’s big, don’t confuse that for slow or inelegant. In fact, the X7 offers quite possibly the best blend of performance and luxury of any three-row vehicle on the market, with even the base xDrive40i model boasting swift acceleration and connected handling. An impeccably finished interior is icing on the cake, offering seating for six or seven depending on which second-row option you choose. There’s even an ultra-luxurious Alpina XB7 trim level, which gets unique upholstery and trim and a boldly styled exterior befitting its flagship status.

Starting MSRP: $87,875 ($88,725 with six seats)

Cargo space:

12.8 cubic feet behind the third row

46.8 cubic feet behind the second row

90.4 cubic feet behind the first row

This story was produced by Edmunds and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.