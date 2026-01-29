How employers can combat the $190B burnout crisis

New Africa // Shutterstock

Employee burnout can’t be treated simply as a “nice-to-have” wellbeing topic. It’s a financial issue hiding in plain sight, one that shows up in rising claims, leaves of absence, turnover, and stalled performance.

In fact, research has linked workplace stress to up to $190 billion in healthcare costs each year in the U.S. That number should change how we think about wellness programs. If the cost of burnout is already embedded in an organization’s medical spend and workforce instability, then surface-level fixes won’t be enough.

The state of employee burnout in the workplace

Employee burnout has become an ongoing crisis in workplaces globally. The constant, day-to-day stress that often leads to burnout is now considered an unfortunate, almost expected part of the job.

65% of employees are as stressed or more stressed than they were five years ago

52% said they felt burned out in the past year due to their job, with 37% so overwhelmed that it impacted their performance

What’s driving it? It’s not just long hours. According to new research from Spring Health and Forrester, employees are grappling with financial stress, unmanageable workloads, and a lack of work-life balance—factors that compound daily strain.

Burnout is affecting every corner of the workforce:

HR teams are stretched thin, with 57% working beyond capacity

Managers are overwhelmed, often lacking training to support their teams—41% of employees lack confidence in their manager’s ability to address mental health concerns

Mid-level employees are especially vulnerable—54% reported experiencing burnout last year

Despite all this, 78% of employees feel only moderately supported—at best—by their company’s mental health offerings.

The takeaway? Employees are mentally depleted, managers are barely staying afloat, and HR leaders are being asked to solve a system-wide issue with inadequate tools and resources.

Burnout isn’t just a people problem—it’s a business problem

Many organizations still view burnout as a personal issue or something HR alone should manage. But burnout is systemic, and it has measurable consequences:

$1 trillion in lost productivity annually

$550 million in lost workdays each year

$15,000 per employee in turnover costs

Increased medical spend due to the link between mental and physical comorbidities (e.g., depression and cardiovascular disease)

When left unchecked, burnout leads to absenteeism, presenteeism, disengagement, and high turnover. It erodes morale and culture—and when key contributors burn out, business continuity is at risk.

The financial pressure is growing. CFOs and business leaders are increasingly asking for measurable ROI from mental health investments. And the companies that rise to the challenge—those that integrate mental health as a core business strategy—are the ones who will come out ahead.

Structural burnout requires a structural solution

Surface-level solutions—like wellness stipends, mental health days, and outdated EAPs—are no longer cutting it.

What’s needed is a culture-first approach that prioritizes:

Meaningful work

Autonomy and flexibility

Human connection and belonging

Access to measurement-based mental health care for all acuity levels

And perhaps most importantly, organizations must equip managers with the tools and training to recognize burnout early, respond with empathy, and connect employees to support. Managers are the first line of defense, but they can’t pour from an empty cup. Supporting their mental health is just as important.

Burnout prevention is the new cost-containment strategy

Proactive mental health strategies aren’t just good for people—they’re good for business.

Companies that invest in prevention and early intervention see:

Lower healthcare and disability claims

Reduced leaves of absence

Improved retention and productivity

Fewer crisis escalations

Higher retention

And they’re building something more durable: a workforce that is resilient, engaged, and thriving—even in the face of ongoing change.

What organizations should look for when evaluating solutions

Employee burnout requires a comprehensive, clinically backed, and personalized approach. When evaluating mental health solutions, choose one that can provide:

Clinically validated assessments to identify burnout risk early

to identify burnout risk early Personalized care plans that meet each employee where they are—whether they need mindfulness tools, coaching, therapy, or high-acuity care

that meet each employee where they are—whether they need mindfulness tools, coaching, therapy, or high-acuity care Manager support and training to equip leaders with the tools to recognize and respond to burnout within their teams

to equip leaders with the tools to recognize and respond to burnout within their teams Care navigation for seamless, human-guided access to the right care

for seamless, human-guided access to the right care Ongoing support through life’s biggest challenges—not just one-time responses

Building a workplace where people thrive

The future of work depends on workforce wellbeing. If burnout remains unchecked, businesses will continue to face rising costs, declining morale, and a revolving door of talent.

But the good news? The solution is within reach.

Organizations that embed mental health into their culture—and treat it as a business strategy, not just a benefit—will unlock stronger performance, greater resilience, and a more engaged workforce.

Because when employees thrive, business thrives.

