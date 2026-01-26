Can your water heater explode?

monte_a // Shutterstock

Not to unduly alarm homeowners out there, but it’s of vital importance for you to know that your water … could explode. Sorry to alarm you, but it’s true. Your water heater is a dependable workhorse home system that provides your plumbing fixtures with a steady supply of hot water in all seasons. But when things go wrong with your water heater, they could really go wrong — occasionally with explosive results.

Not to blow things out of proportion, as the phenomenon is relatively uncommon — especially with modern units, which have improved failsafe mechanisms — and the chances are minuscule that you’d get rocket-like liftoff through your roof like in an episode of TV’s “MythBusters” back in 2007 — but a water heater explosion poses great danger, so knowing how to ensure yours doesn’t become a ticking time bomb is a must, HomeServe reports.

Can a Water Heater Explode?

The risk of a water heater explosion rises if you don’t maintain your unit correctly or ignore common warning signs. Generally, water heater explosions occur when the temperature inside your water heater exceeds the safe limit, increasing the pressure inside the tank and potentially causing it to burst.

How Do Water Heater Explosions Happen?

During a water heater explosion, your unit likely will release significant quantities of scalding water and steam into your home. An explosion can cause serious injuries, such as burns, to anyone near the unit.

Injuries aren’t the only potential hazard of a burst water heater. Water released from the tank can cause severe damage to floors, walls and other elements of your home. The force of the explosion may also damage your furnishings and personal belongings.

Gas water heater explosions can be particularly dangerous because they could damage the gas line supplying the unit, leading to a gas leak. Gas leaks increase the risk of house fires and can cause physical symptoms such as lightheadedness and nausea.

What Causes Water Heater Explosions?

The most common cause of a water heater blowing up is rust inside the unit. Rust prevents water and heat from circulating through your system properly, leading to pressure buildup. Installing your water heater incorrectly can also cause pressure problems and increase the risk of an explosion — so hiring a professional plumber to install a new water heater is essential.

Rust inside your water heater is challenging for a layperson to diagnose, but some common warning signs could indicate a buildup of rust and sediment inside your system. You can reduce the risk of a water heater explosion by scheduling a checkup with a qualified professional whenever you notice one or more of the following issues:

Leaking or constantly open pressure release valve

Hissing, banging or clanking noises coming from the water heater

Discolored water

Unpleasant, rotten egg smells coming from your water heater or fixtures

How to Prevent Water Heater Explosions

Hiring a pro to inspect and clean your water heater at least once a year can help you spot and fix issues before they become more serious. Running your water heater at the correct temperature can also prevent dangerous pressure from accumulating; the EPA generally recommends 120 degrees Fahrenheit, but also be aware of manufacturer instructions for your specific unit. Consult your user manual or ask your plumber to determine the optimal temperature for your water heater’s make and model. Ensure anyone you hire to install or service your water heater has the correct license to avoid potentially hazardous errors.

If the Worst Happens: What to Do If Your Water Heater Explodes

If your water heater explodes, seek immediate medical attention if anyone has suffered burns or scalding. Turning off the water supply can help you avoid costly water damage to your home. If the stopcock is safely accessible, turn the valve clockwise to stop more water from flowing into your unit.

Next, turn off the electrical supply to your water heater from the circuit breaker panel. The water released by a burst water heater can cause an electrical fire if it contacts the electrical elements of your unit. If you have a gas-powered water heater, prevent gas from escaping into your home by turning off the emergency shutoff valve.

Finally, make an emergency call to a plumber to repair any damage and replace the faulty unit. Avoid approaching the water heater or attempting to clean up standing water until your contractor tells you it’s safe to do so.

You can clean smaller leaks by soaking up standing water with old rags or towels and placing fans or dehumidifiers in the affected room to facilitate drying. However, you may need to hire a specialized restoration company to repair extensive water damage.

This story was produced by HomeServe and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.