Refunds vs. exchanges: How to turn product returns into a powerful retention tool

SeventyFour // Shutterstock

Product returns are unavoidable in e-commerce. But how you handle them is what separates a one-time buyer from a lifelong customer. Today, a convenient return policy isn’t a perk; it’s the price of entry. Consider this: Nearly 70% of shoppers will jump to a competitor that offers easier returns—a sharp 25% increase from last year, according to a 2025 report from ShipStation.

A hassle-free process is no longer optional. But what if you could transform returns from a business expense into a trust-building opportunity that flips unhappy customers into lifelong brand loyalists?

By shifting your strategy, you can reduce costs, strengthen customer relationships, and drive repeat business.

The big question is, which approach is right for you: prioritizing refunds or encouraging returns?

Let’s cover the advantages and disadvantages of each strategy and explore how to turn the challenge into an opportunity for your business.

The true cost of a product return

When a customer returns a product, you’re not just losing a sale—you’re also losing the opportunity to retain that customer. Plus, the impact ripples across other areas of your business, creating hidden costs and hindering operations.

Reverse logistics costs : Every return kicks off a reverse supply chain process and costly journey back to your warehouse or fulfillment center, piling on shipping fees and labor costs for processing and handling.

: Every return kicks off a reverse supply chain process and costly journey back to your warehouse or fulfillment center, piling on shipping fees and labor costs for processing and handling. Lost product value and inventory delays : While an item is in transit and you wait to turn it back into sellable inventory, its value can drop. Fashion, electronics, and other fast-moving items may miss peak sales or seasonal demand, forcing you to discount or liquidate the stock entirely.

: While an item is in transit and you wait to turn it back into sellable inventory, its value can drop. Fashion, electronics, and other fast-moving items may miss peak sales or seasonal demand, forcing you to discount or liquidate the stock entirely. Restocking and refurbishment needs : Not all returned items go right back on the shelf. Many require inspection, cleaning, repair, or repackaging, adding more labor and material expenses.

: Not all returned items go right back on the shelf. Many require inspection, cleaning, repair, or repackaging, adding more labor and material expenses. Opportunity costs and wasted resources: The time, space, and staff dedicated to processing returns could be used to fulfill new orders and grow your business. In some cases, the cost of processing a return can exceed the value of the product itself.

Faced with these problems and higher return rates in general, many brands are now championing exchanges over refunds. Emphasizing exchanges doesn’t just save a sale; it builds a stronger business.

Protect your revenue: An exchange keeps the money in your business. Whether a customer swaps a size or chooses a different item, you’ve retained that transaction value. In many cases, you can even increase the value if they opt for a higher-priced product.

An exchange keeps the money in your business. Whether a customer swaps a size or chooses a different item, you’ve retained that transaction value. In many cases, you can even increase the value if they opt for a higher-priced product. Build stronger customer relationships : An exchange can turn a negative experience into a positive one. Instead of a final, disappointing transaction, you get a second chance to deliver the perfect product. This proves you stand behind your brand and care about customer satisfaction, not just the sale.

: An exchange can turn a negative experience into a positive one. Instead of a final, disappointing transaction, you get a second chance to deliver the perfect product. This proves you stand behind your brand and care about customer satisfaction, not just the sale. Streamline your operations : By swapping one item for another, you can simplify the reverse logistics chain, reduce refund processing fees, and get inventory moving faster.

: By swapping one item for another, you can simplify the reverse logistics chain, reduce refund processing fees, and get inventory moving faster. Unlock upsell and cross-sell opportunities: An exchange is a natural moment to suggest an upgrade or a complementary product. When a customer is already browsing for a replacement, a simple recommendation like, “Customers who exchanged this also loved…” can turn a return into a bigger sale.

Pro tip: Promoting product exchanges doesn’t have to mean a direct swap. You can offer store credit or other options and make the exchange appealing. You can offer a higher value than a standard refund or highlight that credit is issued instantly, while a refund can take days to process.

The pitfalls of prioritizing exchanges over returns

Before you go all-in on adopting an exchange-first model, it’s crucial to consider the potential downsides.

Customer friction : Some customers simply want their money back. If your policy feels too rigid or pushy, you risk frustrating them, which can lead to negative reviews, a loss of trust, or discourage them from buying from you again.

: Some customers simply want their money back. If your policy feels too rigid or pushy, you risk frustrating them, which can lead to negative reviews, a loss of trust, or discourage them from buying from you again. Operational complexity : Managing exchanges requires more back end coordination. Your systems need to check inventory, process replacements, and track everything accurately to avoid bottlenecks and erode customer satisfaction.

: Managing exchanges requires more back end coordination. Your systems need to check inventory, process replacements, and track everything accurately to avoid bottlenecks and erode customer satisfaction. Inventory risk : Encouraging swaps means you may need to hold more stock to ensure replacements are available, which can increase carrying costs and the risk of overstocking.

: Encouraging swaps means you may need to hold more stock to ensure replacements are available, which can increase carrying costs and the risk of overstocking. Policy abuse: A lenient exchange policy can sometimes be exploited. For instance, shoppers might repeatedly exchange items to “borrow” them for short-term use. Monitor for unusual patterns and set fair limits to protect your business.

How to turn returns into exchanges without the pushback

If you choose to guide customers towards exchanges, the key is to create a positive perception of value. One way to accomplish this is by making the store credit amount greater than the refund amount. Even if it costs you a little more, incentivizing exchanges and store credit can balance customer satisfaction with your business retention goals.

For example, many businesses will not refund customers’ shipping costs and may charge them a restocking fee. Customers can waive these fees by opting for one of the company’s preferred return methods, including store credit and direct exchanges, thereby saving the full value of their purchase.

Another popular tactic is offering a “credit bonus.” If a customer chooses store credit, give them an extra 5%-10% on top of their refund value. This lets them exchange their item for something even better and leaves them feeling like they got a great deal. It’s a small upfront cost that pays dividends in customer loyalty.

Use technology to streamline returns and exchanges

“Managing returns is complex for merchants, but look at the expectations of shoppers and the solutions that were available five years ago, and they’re very different today,” said Aurélien Leftick, senior director of strategic partnerships at WooCommerce. “Technology has evolved and there are now much better solutions for it.”

These tools are no longer just for enterprise-level businesses. They are easy to manage, don’t require technical expertise, let you customize your return experience, and create a branded returns portal and automate workflows.

“The good news is that these solutions are now democratized and available to merchants of any size,” says Leftick. “They help you save the sale, deliver a better experience, and protect your bottom line.”

Ultimately, you’re offering hassle-free returns and exchanges that delight customers, alleviate operational burden, and protect your bottom line.

“The good news is that these solutions are now democratized and available to merchants of any size. They help you save the sale, deliver a better experience, and protect your bottom line.”

“Solutions that are being offered now not only help you manage the return process, but win back customers, save that sale, deliver a better experience, and not come out of it with a net loss,” said Leftick. “And the good news is that these solutions are now democratized and available to merchants of any size.”

Shifting to an exchange-first mindset can be a game-changer, but only if it’s executed strategically. The goal is always to save the sale while strengthening trust.

To put it into practice, focus on these key tactics.

Be transparent : Create a crystal-clear return and exchange policy that’s easy for customers to find and understand.

: Create a crystal-clear return and exchange policy that’s easy for customers to find and understand. Train your team : Equip your customer service staff to handle returns with a retention-focused mindset.

: Equip your customer service staff to handle returns with a retention-focused mindset. Use technology : Leverage data to automatically suggest relevant exchanges based on a customer’s reason for return, and use the insights to improve your products.

: Leverage data to automatically suggest relevant exchanges based on a customer’s reason for return, and use the insights to improve your products. Create win-wins : Design a process where customers feel valued and your business retains their loyalty.

: Design a process where customers feel valued and your business retains their loyalty. Offer convenience: Partner with multiple shipping carriers to provide flexible and convenient return options for every customer.

“Returns are one of those essential things you need to do as an ecommerce merchant. It would be better if we lived in a world where there were no returns, and we just got the sale, but it’s part of the reality we all live in,” said Leftick. “Merchants need to have a clear return policy from day one that sets that expectation and then can quickly evolve as they need.”

Ultimately, the most successful brands make every post-purchase interaction—whether a return, exchange, or otherwise—feel like a seamless continuation of great service.

This story was produced by ShipStation and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.