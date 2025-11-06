Workers want flexibility. Employers want productivity. Can both coexist?

fizkes // Shutterstock

While teleworking has been around nearly since the dawn of the internet, remote work saw a boom at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a 2022 U.S. Census Bureau report, the number of Americans working from home tripled between 2019 and 2021, going from 9 million people to 27.6 million.

That figure dropped to 22.5 million people in 2023, and now many workplaces are beginning to question the viability of remote work and are requiring their employees to return to in-person roles. Is this what employees really want, and is it good for them?

Using data collected from sources like Pew Research Center and the Cleveland Clinic, WorkTango has outlined the pros and cons of returning to the office, the preferences of current job holders, and how the transition can be made more seamless for everyone involved.

Pros and cons of returning to the office

The average American will spend a third of their working years at their job. For some, remote work has provided flexibility and new opportunities. For others, it has brought loneliness and poor productivity.

There are various benefits and drawbacks associated with returning to in-person work, and not everyone will agree across workforces and businesses. However, there are a few general points:

Benefits

Workplaces can enjoy improved productivity and collaboration. Studies have found that sitting near a high performer can improve someone’s performance.

Employees get more socialization through casual conversation that would normally not occur on a Zoom call.

A better work-life balance is possible, as people do not bring their work home with them.

Drawbacks

Based on the average commute time of 27.6 minutes before the COVID-19 pandemic, some workers will have less free time as they travel to and from work.

Employers can lose money from having to maintain office space.

Returning to in-person work can negatively affect people’s mental health and well-being.

Remote work allows digital nomads to work and live in more desirable locations. Some workers may find having to live near an office undesirable.

Business perspectives on returning to work

Many businesses believe that returning to in-person work is positive. Last year, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said returning allows the company to be “…better set up to invent, collaborate, and be connected enough to each other and our culture to deliver the absolute best for customers and the business…”

At the same time, having employees return to work can also be more costly for a company. They need to provide office spaces, technology, utilities, and benefits like coffee, snacks, and more.

Employee perspectives and the effects of return to work

The effects of return-to-work policies are strongly felt by the employee. Working remotely is popular, with 36% of workers in a 2023 YouGov survey saying they would prefer to work from home every day. Another 28% said they would prefer a hybrid work environment.

Still, many employees also enjoy the benefits of working in person, particularly those who are extroverted and require more socialization. The Myers-Briggs Company’s 2022 research report found that statistically, extroverts prefer remote work less than introverts and are more likely to agree to the statement, “I miss having people around me.”

Mental health and the return-to-office transition

In a study done by McKinsey & Co. in 2021, a third of respondents who had already returned to in-person work reported negative impacts on their mental health. The mental health effects were most strongly felt by individuals who benefited from the more flexible work environments, especially parents with children.

Overall, workplaces can contribute to mental health issues. The Cleveland Clinic reported in 2021 that 84% of respondents claimed their workplace was negatively impacting their mental health in at least one way. Some of the key stressors that were cited by the Cleveland Clinic include no paid sick leave, night shifts and rotating shifts, unpredictable pay, and inconsistent scheduling.

Preventive measures that employers can take

Easing the burden of returning to work is a responsibility of the employer. The U.S. Surgeon General’s office has a framework that workplaces can follow to promote better mental health amongst their employees. Following these recommendations is key for businesses looking to implement return-to-office policies.

Current return-to-office trends

Five years after the onset of COVID-19, many companies are exploring return-to-office policies for their employees. Some of the most notable corporations in the U.S., including Amazon, JPMorgan Chase, and Nike, have implemented policies that require employees to be in the office at least four days a week. Others are opting for hybrid work schedules that can accommodate employee preferences. McKinsey & Co. has found that the proportion of mostly in-person workers (working in person at least four days a week) doubled between 2023 and 2024. The number of workers in a hybrid format (working in person two to three days a week) declined to 14% from 22%.

By the end of 2025, Resume Templates expects that 27% of companies will be fully in-person again, and 67% will have some level of flexible, hybrid work.

Geographic trends

Some cities are returning to in-person work quicker than others. According to Placer.ai, New York is leading the way and saw positive (1.3%) year-over-year office foot traffic growth in July 2025. San Francisco topped the year-over-year office recovery charts, seeing a 21.6% increase from 2024 to 2025.

Preferences vs. reality: What do workers really want?

A 2023 YouGov survey also found that return-to-work policies generally go against the wishes of the employee. Up to 64% of employees in the United States would prefer not to have to work in the office every day. Data (as seen in the graphic below) suggests that the extent to which employees want to be remote can vary, with most opting for a hybrid scenario.

WorkTango

Effective return-to-office strategies for employers to consider

The Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research explains that there is a “Great Resistance” among the workforce about going back to the office. For employers that do require presence in the office, about 20% of workers were not showing up as much as requested in 2022.

For employers who are attempting to bring workers back to the office, there are a few approaches that can be taken.

Support programs

Programs that support employee mental health and well-being can make the transition back to in-office work easier. The Center for Workplace Mental Health suggests creating employee resources, supporting people-oriented staff, promoting company culture, and prioritizing communication.

Hybrid work arrangements

Hybrid work is a middle ground for employees who want the flexibility of working from home and for employers who want in-office collaboration. Company-specific policies can be developed to accommodate the needs of everyone. In-person work requirements can be as few as one day a week, or as many as four.

Navigating returning to the office with confidence

For some businesses, getting employees to return to the office is easy. For others, it’s a significant challenge. Pros and cons exist for both remote and in-person work environments, and there is no clear-cut answer for which is better for the employee or employer.

Understanding the reasons why workers want to return or stay at home is an important step that businesses can take to develop a comprehensive return-to-office plan. Additionally, employees can be receptive to the requests of their employers in regards to performance and culture. If both parties remain open, the flexibility of remote work and the sense of collaboration of an in-person setting can be maintained.

This story was produced by WorkTango and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.