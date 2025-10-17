Apisorn // Shutterstock

5 tips for car safety on the spookiest night of the year

Halloween is one of the most exciting nights of the year, but with thousands of excited children darting across dimly lit streets, it also becomes one of the most dangerous nights for drivers. Whether you’re chauffeuring your little monsters to the best neighborhoods, commuting to a party or event, or just driving home from work, your friends at CheapInsurance.com want to make sure your Halloween is safe, not spooky.

Here are some essential car safety tips for a happy (and claims-free) Halloween night.

1. Drive Like You’re Being Followed (By Ghosts!)

On Halloween, vigilance is key. According to safety data analyzed by Safe Kids Worldwide, children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than on any other day of the year.

Slow Way Down: Reduce your speed significantly, especially in residential neighborhoods, regardless of the posted speed limit. A few extra miles per hour could be the difference between stopping in time and an accident.

2. Navigating the Trick-or-Treat Commute

If your family lives in a quiet, rural area and you’re driving to a more populated neighborhood for the best candy haul, planning your vehicle travel is crucial.

Prep the Car for the Trip: Ensure your car is in good working order before heading out. Check your tires and, most importantly, confirm your headlights and taillights are clean and functioning properly for both the dark roads and crowded streets.

3. Don’t Get “Tricked”: Protecting Your Parked Vehicle

Halloween is synonymous with harmless fun, but sometimes the “tricks” can result in real damage. Vandalism, such as eggs, soap, or shaving cream on a vehicle, is a common Halloween prank and can cause serious damage to your paint and finish if not addressed immediately.

Park Smart: The best defense is a garage. If you don’t have one, park your vehicle in a well-lit area near street lamps or under a light that deters potential vandals.

4. Safety at the Curb and Door

If you are staying home to hand out treats, you can still play a big role in keeping neighborhood children safe, especially those approaching from the street.

Illuminate Your Walkway: Ensure your porch and any paths leading to your door are brightly lit. Dim lighting is an open invitation for trips and falls.

5. Be Mindful of Adult Celebration and Impairment

While children’s safety is paramount, remember that Halloween is also a major night for adult parties and celebrations, which means an increase in impaired driving.

Look Out for Other Impaired Drivers: Be extra alert for erratic driving behavior from others, such as sudden braking, weaving, or driving without headlights. Maintain a safe following distance and, if you see dangerously impaired driving, pull over safely and call the non-emergency police line or 911.

Have a Designated Driver Plan: If you are attending a party, assume zero tolerance for alcohol or drug use before driving. Plan your ride in advance, whether it’s a designated driver, ride-sharing service, or a taxi. Never risk getting behind the wheel impaired—your life, and the lives of the children and families on the street, are not worth the risk.

Have a Safe and Spooky Night!

This Halloween, remember: patience is your most important tool behind the wheel. Drive slowly, watch carefully, and protect your vehicle. By being prepared both on the road and at home, you ensure that the only scary thing this season is the number of candy wrappers your kids leave behind.

Most importantly, make the pledge now to drive sober. Halloween is consistently one of the deadliest nights of the year for pedestrians and drivers due to alcohol-impaired crashes. Your insurance can cover a claim, but it can never undo a tragedy.

