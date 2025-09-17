marchello74 // Shutterstock

Best-run cities in America

Cities and towns throughout the United States vary drastically in terms of how well they are managed and operated on a daily and yearly basis. Those that work efficiently and effectively usually have stronger economies, lower crime rates, and higher median annual incomes.

However, it’s important to note that tried-and-true strategies for city management could soon change. A 2025 report from Deloitte found that city governments are increasingly using artificial intelligence for functions like city planning and operations. In the near future, this could impact everything from traffic to air quality within many urban centers. Additionally, pressure is mounting on local political administrations to improve the quality of life for the working class, as evidenced by democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani winning the Democratic nomination for New York City mayor in July 2025.

Urban management strategies may shift even further in the face of climate change and growing housing shortages. Global warming has led to an increase in extreme weather events, like the floods that devastated Central Texas and storms that swamped New York and New Jersey in July 2025—catastrophes that most cities don’t have the resources to handle. Meanwhile, many metros don’t even have enough housing stock for their citizens, with mayors projecting a need for an additional 2.1 million units by 2030. Housing prices are also becoming untenable for many, with roughly half of U.S. households spending over 30% of their monthly income on housing.

With time, these trends may completely redefine what we think of as a successful city. For now, though, some of the best-run American cities—such as Omaha, Nebraska; Huntington Beach, California; and Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky—are distinguished by their opportunities for economic growth and education, which in turn increase the quality of services and quality of life for their residents. These cities also tend to attract young professionals as well as older, more experienced professionals looking to start or advance their careers.

To define the best of the best, Stacker listed the 50 best-run U.S. cities using 2025 data from WalletHub’s Best- and Worst-Run Cities in America. Cities are ranked by their overall operating efficiency, which is determined by the quality of services and total budget per capita.

The factors used to determine the overall quality of city services comprise weighted average scores in six key categories: financial stability, education, health, safety, economy, and infrastructure and pollution.

#50. Louisville, Kentucky

– Quality of city services rank: 105

– Financial stability rank: 44

– Education rank: 98

– Health rank: 105

– Safety rank: 109

– Economy rank: 118

– Infrastructure and pollution rank: 82

Louisville Metro Government’s Department of Economic Development was responsible for more than 50 economic development projects in 2022, resulting in nearly 3,700 new jobs for Louisville and Jefferson County, and $2.1 billion in capital investment. More recently, in 2024, the city approved $5.1 million in low-interest loans for small businesses and developers. Louisville has a mayor who serves as the chief executive and a city council.

#49. Salem, Oregon

– Quality of city services rank: 43

– Financial stability rank: 61

– Education rank: 64

– Health rank: 41

– Safety rank: 47

– Economy rank: 70

– Infrastructure and pollution rank: 99

Salem’s high-quality services come at a cost, and city officials are warning that spending is exceeding revenue. The city’s five-year financial forecast shows both the general fund and the transportation fund—which together account for about a quarter of the budget—running out of reserves by 2029. Despite these shortfalls, the city has added new housing projects and significant industrial growth in recent years.

#48. Omaha, Nebraska

– Quality of city services rank: 66

– Financial stability rank: 82

– Education rank: 71

– Health rank: 100

– Safety rank: 49

– Economy rank: 59

– Infrastructure and pollution rank: 104

In 2024, voters approved a measure to create what the state Department of Economic Development calls a “Good Life District” in Omaha, encouraging the development of tourism and retail in the city. Voters also approved six bonds worth over $300 million to improve infrastructure and public safety. The latter has long been a key focus in Omaha—the Omaha 360 Violence Intervention and Prevention Collaborative works to reduce violence and build stronger bonds between its police department and the community, which has allowed police to achieve a 100% solve rate for homicides in 2023 and 2024.

#47. Corpus Christi, Texas

– Quality of city services rank: 109

– Financial stability rank: 81

– Education rank: 31

– Health rank: 122

– Safety rank: 86

– Economy rank: 117

– Infrastructure and pollution rank: 134

Corpus Christi markets itself as a tourist destination, and those efforts are paying off. Visitors generate around $22 million in sales tax revenue each year, which the city is using to improve the downtown seawall and maintain an arena. Its mayor and city council are elected, but its manager carries out policies.

#46. Worcester, Massachusetts

– Quality of city services rank: 27

– Financial stability rank: 98

– Education rank: 80

– Health rank: 19

– Safety rank: 18

– Economy rank: 20

– Infrastructure and pollution rank: 80

As Massachusetts faces an ongoing mental health crisis, students and staff have complained that the schools in Worcester do not have enough mental health resources. The city’s $948 million budget for the 2026 fiscal year is expected to improve public safety, infrastructure, and city services like parks.

#45. Austin, Texas

– Quality of city services rank: 6

– Financial stability rank: 28

– Education rank: 10

– Health rank: 11

– Safety rank: 59

– Economy rank: 63

– Infrastructure and pollution rank: 36

Austin’s $6.3 billion budget for the 2025-2026 fiscal year includes $2.9 billion for infrastructure improvements, millions for homelessness services, and expanded EMS operations. However, to fund it, the city will reconfigure its police and fire staffing to save on overtime costs. The city will also tap its rainy-day fund for $14.1 million and ask voters to approve a tax increase.

#44. Arlington, Texas

– Quality of city services rank: 71

– Financial stability rank: 55

– Education rank: 55

– Health rank: 96

– Safety rank: 48

– Economy rank: 112

– Infrastructure and pollution rank: 142

Arlington’s award-winning LiftFund partnership with the Arlington Economic Development Council fosters small business growth by offering interest-free loans of up to $100,000 to business owners. The city also uses AI to monitor traffic at high-risk intersections to optimize police staffing and lower the number of car crashes. Since 2005, senior homeowners have enjoyed property tax freezes, although those unrealized taxes, along with lower sales tax receipts, have contributed to a $25 million budget shortfall for fiscal year 2026.

#43. Huntington, West Virginia

– Quality of city services rank: 97

– Financial stability rank: 13

– Education rank: 78

– Health rank: 131

– Safety rank: 82

– Economy rank: 13

– Infrastructure and pollution rank: 30

Huntington’s budget for the 2026 fiscal year includes significant funding for police and fire crews. It also sets aside money to assist unhoused veterans and improve infrastructure, but cuts funding for the local animal shelter by $150,000. The city has a mayor and a city council.

#42. St. Petersburg, Florida

– Quality of city services rank: 25

– Financial stability rank: 64

– Education rank: 22

– Health rank: 48

– Safety rank: 50

– Economy rank: 37

– Infrastructure and pollution rank: 40

The number of homicides in St. Petersburg has fluctuated in recent years, from a high of 33 in 2021 to a low of 13 in 2023. In 2024, the city recorded 18 homicides. St. Petersburg has created a special unit known as the Gun Response Investigation Team (G.R.I.T.), which established more than 60 new leads in the final quarter of 2024. The city is governed by a mayor and a city council.

#41. Albuquerque, New Mexico

– Quality of city services rank: 121

– Financial stability rank: 93

– Education rank: 104

– Health rank: 95

– Safety rank: 139

– Economy rank: 32

– Infrastructure and pollution rank: 79

Albuquerque schools continue to improve, with such goals as filling vacant teaching spots and increasing graduation rates. The state of New Mexico has invested heavily in “community schools” since 2019, aiming to provide students with a comprehensive support system and resources both inside and outside the classroom.

#40. Knoxville, Tennessee

– Quality of city services rank: 59

– Financial stability rank: 37

– Education rank: 41

– Health rank: 76

– Safety rank: 133

– Economy rank: 34

– Infrastructure and pollution rank: 47

Knoxville is led by a mayor and a nine-member city council. The mayor, Indya Kincannon, campaigned for her 2023 election by saying she would promote public safety and address homelessness. The city’s homicide, property crime, and nonfatal shooting rates decreased from 2024 to 2023, and the city council approved $400,000 in August 2025 to provide emergency services for the homeless.

#39. Phoenix, Arizona

– Quality of city services rank: 52

– Financial stability rank: 39

– Education rank: 99

– Health rank: 72

– Safety rank: 92

– Economy rank: 17

– Infrastructure and pollution rank: 52

Phoenix sweltered through an unprecedented heat wave in August 2025, with temperatures reaching a record-breaking 118 degrees. In 2021, the city created an Office of Heat Response and Mitigation to tackle the public health and environmental challenges of extreme heat, which helped decrease heat-related deaths in 2024. Phoenix has a council-manager form of government.

#38. Lubbock, Texas

– Quality of city services rank: 104

– Financial stability rank: 79

– Education rank: 17

– Health rank: 115

– Safety rank: 93

– Economy rank: 110

– Infrastructure and pollution rank: 136

Lubbock, Texas, ranks among the lowest in the U.S. in two aspects: health, infrastructure, and pollution. In terms of the former, the city broke ground in 2025 on the Lubbock Psychiatric Center to address mental health needs. As for the latter, the local government is concerned about environmental health, including water safety.

#37. Greensboro, North Carolina

– Quality of city services rank: 63

– Financial stability rank: 6

– Education rank: 30

– Health rank: 129

– Safety rank: 88

– Economy rank: 61

– Infrastructure and pollution rank: 129

In 2023, Greensboro proposed a 1% tax on prepared food and beverages to improve the city’s appeal to tourists. However, restaurant and bar owners say the city should first tackle crime and business-permit delays. Greensboro has a mayor, a council, and a city manager.

#36. Portland, Maine

– Quality of city services rank: 10

– Financial stability rank: 15

– Education rank: 90

– Health rank: 75

– Safety rank: 10

– Economy rank: 5

– Infrastructure and pollution rank: 9

Portland has worked to make its community a center of innovation, improve people’s lives, and build a more efficient communication platform between the government and its people. The city has installed LED streetlights, smart traffic signals, and public Wi-Fi service.

#35. Billings, Montana

– Quality of city services rank: 107

– Financial stability rank: 52

– Education rank: 69

– Health rank: 142

– Safety rank: 96

– Economy rank: 24

– Infrastructure and pollution rank: 108

In recent years, Billings has allocated money to expand its airport, build a new water treatment plant, and improve accessibility. The city’s violent crime rate decreased in 2024 following a spate of killings in the fall of 2023. Billings has a mayor and a city council.

#34. Huntington Beach, California

– Quality of city services rank: 1

– Financial stability rank: 80

– Education rank: 1

– Health rank: 10

– Safety rank: 12

– Economy rank: 35

– Infrastructure and pollution rank: 46

Known for its surf spots, Huntington Beach, California, has fresh air and an active community. This city ranks #10 in health. It also has an engaging economic development team that focuses on promoting the city’s business environment. The city ranks #1 in education and has over 50 private and public schools.

#33. Cedar Rapids, Iowa

– Quality of city services rank: 49

– Financial stability rank: 35

– Education rank: 89

– Health rank: 69

– Safety rank: 45

– Economy rank: 96

– Infrastructure and pollution rank: 83

Cedar Rapids operates under a council-manager government with an eight-member city council, plus the mayor. Cedar Rapids is one of the most economically diverse cities in the Midwest, with affordable land and low business costs.

#32. Eugene, Oregon

– Quality of city services rank: 34

– Financial stability rank: 33

– Education rank: 43

– Health rank: 66

– Safety rank: 46

– Economy rank: 115

– Infrastructure and pollution rank: 48

In its 2025-2027 budget, Eugene increased stormwater fees to prevent library, pool, and community center closures, as well as cuts to animal services. City officials are revitalizing Eugene’s downtown through the Downtown Core Housing Initiative, a $5.3 million Downtown Riverfront Park Plaza, and a $3.8 million remodel of the local transit center. Eugene has an elected mayor and an eight-person city council, along with an appointed city manager.

#31. Madison, Wisconsin

– Quality of city services rank: 14

– Financial stability rank: 12

– Education rank: 73

– Health rank: 30

– Safety rank: 16

– Economy rank: 85

– Infrastructure and pollution rank: 70

Madison ranks highly in the financial stability category and is a sizable city with a great deal of opportunity for business development, through sustainability and economic development projects. The city council comprises 20 district council members and one mayor, and oversees many aspects of the city.

#30. Wichita, Kansas

– Quality of city services rank: 111

– Financial stability rank: 62

– Education rank: 101

– Health rank: 99

– Safety rank: 122

– Economy rank: 71

– Infrastructure and pollution rank: 109

In 2025, Wichita City Council passed a 2026 budget that will cut property taxes for homeowners and fund additional fire department positions. However, Wichita is now expected to encounter budget deficits in 2028 and 2029. Wichita has a city-manager form of government.

#29. Lewiston, Maine

– Quality of city services rank: 90

– Financial stability rank: 92

– Education rank: 132

– Health rank: 140

– Safety rank: 9

– Economy rank: 50

– Infrastructure and pollution rank: 59

Lewiston’s budget for the 2025-26 fiscal year includes an increase in city and school expenditures, mainly to cover the salaries of municipal employees and the costs of social services in keeping with nationwide trends. Lewiston has a mayor and a city council.

#28. Bismarck, North Dakota

– Quality of city services rank: 22

– Financial stability rank: 25

– Education rank: 93

– Health rank: 26

– Safety rank: 20

– Economy rank: 93

– Infrastructure and pollution rank: 61

Bismarck, North Dakota’s capital, has a history of citizens, government, businesses, and organizations working together to address critical local issues. Commission and city department members focus on issues surrounding health, both within the community population and the environment, to improve residents’ quality of life.

#27. Rapid City, South Dakota

– Quality of city services rank: 89

– Financial stability rank: 46

– Education rank: 134

– Health rank: 120

– Safety rank: 63

– Economy rank: 15

– Infrastructure and pollution rank: 100

Sales tax revenue provides the majority of Rapid City’s funding, but the agriculture and healthcare industries also contribute. The city is governed by a mayor and a common council.

#26. Warren, Michigan

– Quality of city services rank: 81

– Financial stability rank: 60

– Education rank: 79

– Health rank: 97

– Safety rank: 23

– Economy rank: 128

– Infrastructure and pollution rank: 42

The city adopted its first anti-discrimination law in July 2023 after the Bangladeshi Association of Michigan said Warren had denied its request for a festival. Warren has a mayor and a city council, who have been at odds over Warren’s budget in recent years.

#25. Topeka, Kansas

– Quality of city services rank: 95

– Financial stability rank: 99

– Education rank: 94

– Health rank: 102

– Safety rank: 89

– Economy rank: 68

– Infrastructure and pollution rank: 5

To entice more new workers to Topeka, the city broadened its $15,000 relocation incentive in 2023. If the new residents work in person for a local company, the money can be used toward buying a home or paying for child care expenses.

Veterans and previous residents returning to the area are eligible for a $5,000 incentive. The program supports local employers, addresses the low unemployment rate of 4.3%, and helps the economy grow. Topeka is run by a city council and a manager.

#24. Mobile, Alabama

– Quality of city services rank: 94

– Financial stability rank: 56

– Education rank: 35

– Health rank: 124

– Safety rank: 107

– Economy rank: 111

– Infrastructure and pollution rank: 29

Significant industrial development has occurred in Mobile in recent years. The city began construction on a new airport terminal in 2024, and as of 2025, a $237.5 million replacement of the previous Civic Center is moving forward. Mobile is governed by a mayor and a city council.

#23. Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky

– Quality of city services rank: 64

– Financial stability rank: 57

– Education rank: 39

– Health rank: 104

– Safety rank: 43

– Economy rank: 97

– Infrastructure and pollution rank: 130

The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government is rebuilding itself. It’s constructing a new government center and a second senior center and developing property along the Kentucky River. The city is also expanding its boundaries, opening thousands of acres for the construction of homes and businesses to accommodate an influx of residents expected in the coming years.

#22. Grand Rapids, Michigan

– Quality of city services rank: 35

– Financial stability rank: 58

– Education rank: 53

– Health rank: 37

– Safety rank: 67

– Economy rank: 66

– Infrastructure and pollution rank: 7

The Grand Rapids council comprises seven elected officials, including the city’s mayor. The city has a lower-than-average crime rate, which is reflected in its relatively high safety ranking. While the city hasn’t always been safe, crime rates have come down significantly over the years, particularly homicide cases.

#21. Raleigh, North Carolina

– Quality of city services rank: 13

– Financial stability rank: 10

– Education rank: 51

– Health rank: 21

– Safety rank: 35

– Economy rank: 21

– Infrastructure and pollution rank: 98

Raleigh’s city council comprises seven members and one mayor. The city’s strategic plan focuses on improving arts and cultural resources, economic development, and transportation.

#20. Columbus, Georgia

– Quality of city services rank: 106

– Financial stability rank: 48

– Education rank: 54

– Health rank: 148

– Safety rank: 60

– Economy rank: 77

– Infrastructure and pollution rank: 65

In June 2025, Columbus State University launched plans to build a $22.2 million center for robotics, engineering, space science, and more. Columbus has a mayor, city council, and city manager, all of whom work together to strengthen the city’s economic development and attract new residents.

#19. Jacksonville, Florida

– Quality of city services rank: 93

– Financial stability rank: 68

– Education rank: 72

– Health rank: 128

– Safety rank: 90

– Economy rank: 57

– Infrastructure and pollution rank: 45

In 2000, voters approved a half-cent sales tax to fund the Better Jacksonville Plan, a $2.25 billion program to improve roads, infrastructure, the environment, and economic development. Projects include a $775 million renovation of the city’s pro football stadium and the conversion of an industrial shipyard into a 10-acre waterfront park.

In 2025, Duval County Public Schools, which includes Jacksonville, earned its first-ever A grade from the state.

#18. Tallahassee, Florida

– Quality of city services rank: 54

– Financial stability rank: 69

– Education rank: 42

– Health rank: 112

– Safety rank: 66

– Economy rank: 78

– Infrastructure and pollution rank: 21

Florida’s state capital is also boosted by the presence of Florida State University, which generates over $670 million in economic impact for Leon County in tourism alone. Revitalization efforts in the city include redeveloping Bicentennial Square around City Hall and SoMo Walls, an award-winning, mixed-use arts and retail property redevelopment. Tallahassee has a council-manager government with a mayor and four commissioners who are each elected to four-year terms, and four appointed officers who manage the city’s daily operations.

#17. Chesapeake, Virginia

– Quality of city services rank: 21

– Financial stability rank: 8

– Education rank: 9

– Health rank: 111

– Safety rank: 22

– Economy rank: 56

– Infrastructure and pollution rank: 133

Chesapeake focuses significant attention on economic development and is a stable location to open and develop a business. The city also ranks well for education, with more than 40 schools located in the Chesapeake City Public Schools district.

#16. Missoula, Montana

– Quality of city services rank: 44

– Financial stability rank: 122

– Education rank: 25

– Health rank: 53

– Safety rank: 58

– Economy rank: 3

– Infrastructure and pollution rank: 62

Missoula has been focused on recruiting and retaining public educators and has raised salaries accordingly. To pay for these and other budget increases in the 2026 fiscal year, the city government approved a 3.4% tax rate hike in August 2025. Missoula has a mayor and a city council.

#15. Durham, North Carolina

– Quality of city services rank: 19

– Financial stability rank: 2

– Education rank: 14

– Health rank: 22

– Safety rank: 77

– Economy rank: 11

– Infrastructure and pollution rank: 140

The city council of Durham, North Carolina, comprises three elected ward members, three at-large members, and a mayor. Durham is very invested in its future and has implemented many strategic plans to support developments and improvements, such as the Capital Improvement Plan. The city focuses heavily on shared economic prosperity, which reflects its #2 ranking for financial stability.

#14. Warwick, Rhode Island

– Quality of city services rank: 33

– Financial stability rank: 110

– Education rank: 74

– Health rank: 67

– Safety rank: 1

– Economy rank: 31

– Infrastructure and pollution rank: 116

Businesses are opening and expanding in Warwick, which has low crime rates across more than 30 unique villages. The city is governed by a mayor and a city council.

#13. Las Cruces, New Mexico

– Quality of city services rank: 76

– Financial stability rank: 54

– Education rank: 86

– Health rank: 83

– Safety rank: 118

– Economy rank: 30

– Infrastructure and pollution rank: 90

In November 2024, Las Cruces voters agreed to a 0.325% gross receipt tax increase that eventually added $11.5 million to the city’s budget in 2025. As of 2025, more affordable housing projects are in the works, primarily funded by $11 million in state grants. Las Cruces is governed through a council-manager structure.

#12. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

– Quality of city services rank: 62

– Financial stability rank: 7

– Education rank: 108

– Health rank: 107

– Safety rank: 72

– Economy rank: 38

– Infrastructure and pollution rank: 128

Sales taxes are Oklahoma City’s largest single revenue source, but as of 2025, they’ve fallen behind government expenditures. As a result, OKC has implemented budget cuts for 2026 and initiated plans to scale back the city’s workforce. Oklahoma City has a council-manager form of government.

#11. Mesa, Arizona

– Quality of city services rank: 55

– Financial stability rank: 67

– Education rank: 82

– Health rank: 74

– Safety rank: 33

– Economy rank: 19

– Infrastructure and pollution rank: 137

The third-largest city in Arizona, Mesa, is run by a mayor and city council. The city has relatively low crime rates and a thriving economy—in 2024, It opened Mesa Business Builder @ The Studios, a downtown facility dedicated to supporting businesses of all sizes.

#10. Fort Wayne, Indiana

– Quality of city services rank: 47

– Financial stability rank: 20

– Education rank: 63

– Health rank: 113

– Safety rank: 17

– Economy rank: 45

– Infrastructure and pollution rank: 127

Purdue University’s forthcoming music technology building on the Fort Wayne campus is expected to open in fall 2026 and is receiving $15 million from the state budget. The city has also been making investments in neighborhood infrastructure—streets, bridges, sidewalks, and alleys—as well as its police department and parks.

#9. Virginia Beach, Virginia

– Quality of city services rank: 2

– Financial stability rank: 9

– Education rank: 4

– Health rank: 59

– Safety rank: 8

– Economy rank: 12

– Infrastructure and pollution rank: 105

Virginia Beach has some of the lowest poverty and violent crime rates in the nation. The city also has impressive city services, and a July 2025 survey found that residents report above-average satisfaction with factors like public safety and recreation. Virginia Beach has multiple committees to create and develop economic and business opportunities locally, nationally, and globally.

#8. Lincoln, Nebraska

– Quality of city services rank: 18

– Financial stability rank: 3

– Education rank: 105

– Health rank: 20

– Safety rank: 21

– Economy rank: 58

– Infrastructure and pollution rank: 123

Lincoln’s police department provides public access to city-wide data and statistics, including daily call summaries, crime alerts, and a crime mapping website. Its most recent budget boosts city spending on public pools, the StarTran bus system, and pensions for police and firefighters.

#7. Sioux Falls, South Dakota

– Quality of city services rank: 16

– Financial stability rank: 23

– Education rank: 75

– Health rank: 46

– Safety rank: 29

– Economy rank: 7

– Infrastructure and pollution rank: 63

Sioux Falls focuses its investments on improving its community. The city is active in talent recruitment, invests in infrastructure to improve residents’ quality of life, and continually seeks to enhance its economic position.

#6. Dover, Delaware

– Quality of city services rank: 73

– Financial stability rank: 88

– Education rank: 58

– Health rank: 103

– Safety rank: 99

– Economy rank: 14

– Infrastructure and pollution rank: 56

As of 2025, Dover is in the midst of Capital City 2030, a $500 million development project aimed at transforming the city’s downtown. When finished, it will have new housing, commercial space, a transit hub, a river walk, green space, and an amphitheater.

In 2024, the city’s police department enacted a Quality of Life Initiative to develop solutions for entrenched safety issues such as drug overdoses, public lewdness, and trespassing.

#5. Nashua, New Hampshire

– Quality of city services rank: 4

– Financial stability rank: 22

– Education rank: 37

– Health rank: 47

– Safety rank: 2

– Economy rank: 4

– Infrastructure and pollution rank: 50

Nashua has an extremely active and strong police department that prioritizes community-oriented policing by working with the city’s residents. The city government has been recognized for how well it welcomes immigrants, including an annual festival of cross-cultural celebrations and events.

#4. Boise, Idaho

– Quality of city services rank: 11

– Financial stability rank: 45

– Education rank: 56

– Health rank: 32

– Safety rank: 6

– Economy rank: 16

– Infrastructure and pollution rank: 68

Boise has a mayor-council form of government, in which the mayor works full-time and only votes in case of a tie, and six council members who work part-time. This council committed to having the city government be carbon-neutral by 2035, and the rest of the city by 2050.

#3. Manchester, New Hampshire

– Quality of city services rank: 32

– Financial stability rank: 95

– Education rank: 116

– Health rank: 43

– Safety rank: 15

– Economy rank: 8

– Infrastructure and pollution rank: 37

The city of Manchester, known as New Hampshire’s business capital, is led by a mayor and a board of 14 aldermen. Manchester has a low unemployment rate and is the largest city in New Hampshire.

#2. Nampa, Idaho

– Quality of city services rank: 41

– Financial stability rank: 83

– Education rank: 140

– Health rank: 84

– Safety rank: 5

– Economy rank: 1

– Infrastructure and pollution rank: 93

Nampa, west of Boise, is governed by a mayor and a six-member city council. City leaders are grappling with the need for more housing to handle expected growth, and existing residents’ concerns about where those developments should occur. Additional developments include the upcoming Deer Flat Ranch, a mixed-use project greenlit in February 2025.

#1. Provo, Utah

– Quality of city services rank: 5

– Financial stability rank: 31

– Education rank: 29

– Health rank: 35

– Safety rank: 3

– Economy rank: 84

– Infrastructure and pollution rank: 23

Provo has one of the lowest violent crime rates in the United States, placing this city at #3 in the safety rankings. Provo is also known as a great place to start a business and raise a family, with strong educational and economic ratings.

