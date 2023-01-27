

Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock

Metros where homes are selling for the most over asking price

The Federal Reserve’s efforts to curb inflation have pushed interest rates to levels unseen in more than two decades, and the number of homes selling each month has been on the decline for eight straight months now.

But homes are still selling, even if slowly. And they’re still increasing in price, even if that increase has been slowed just a bit too. In fact, some are still selling for slightly more than the list price. Because of the market change, only 30 metros have homes that are selling at or over asking.

Stacker analyzed data from Redfin to see which metros had the most homes sold over asking price. Data shows sales for the week ending Dec. 25, 2022. Metros where fewer than 15 homes were sold were excluded from this list, and the metros are ranked based on the average sale-to-list ratio. This is a mean ratio of the home sale price divided by the list price.

You may also like: Oldest cities in America



Canva

#30. Monroe, LA metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.0

– Total homes sold: 22

– Median sale price: $194,700



Canva

#29. Wilmington, DE metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.0

– Total homes sold: 110

– Median sale price: $310,000



Tradewinds // Wikimedia Commons

#28. New Bern, NC metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.0

– Total homes sold: 28

– Median sale price: $265,500



tochichi//Wikicommons

#27. Rapid City, SD metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.0

– Total homes sold: 19

– Median sale price: $325,000



Ildar Sagdejev // Wikimedia

#26. Burlington, NC metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.001

– Total homes sold: 30

– Median sale price: $242,750



spablab // Flickr

#25. Providence, RI metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.001

– Total homes sold: 266

– Median sale price: $407,500



Teemu008 /// Flickr

#24. Bloomington, IL metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.001

– Total homes sold: 33

– Median sale price: $165,000



Library of Congress

#23. Auburn, AL metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.002

– Total homes sold: 25

– Median sale price: $320,000



Bruce Emmerling // Wikicommons

#22. Baltimore, MD metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.002

– Total homes sold: 495

– Median sale price: $335,000



Bobak Ha’Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Wausau, WI metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.004

– Total homes sold: 16

– Median sale price: $239,500



Albert Pego // Shutterstock

#20. Burlington, VT metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.006

– Total homes sold: 40

– Median sale price: $366,000



Canva

#19. Newark, NJ metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.006

– Total homes sold: 352

– Median sale price: $440,500



Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Syracuse, NY metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.007

– Total homes sold: 93

– Median sale price: $185,000



Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#17. Albany, NY metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.007

– Total homes sold: 122

– Median sale price: $297,500



Bill Golladay // Wikipedia Commons

#16. Warner Robins, GA metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.008

– Total homes sold: 49

– Median sale price: $260,000



Wtoc11 // Flickr

#15. Hinesville, GA metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.009

– Total homes sold: 24

– Median sale price: $265,825



Canva

#14. Concord, NH metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.009

– Total homes sold: 35

– Median sale price: $355,000



Visit Beloit // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Janesville, WI metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.010

– Total homes sold: 29

– Median sale price: $197,500



John Phelan // Wikimedia

#12. Hartford, CT metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.010

– Total homes sold: 209

– Median sale price: $290,000



John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Springfield, MA metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.012

– Total homes sold: 107

– Median sale price: $315,000



Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#10. Portland, ME metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.013

– Total homes sold: 91

– Median sale price: $429,900



Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources // Flickr

#9. Sheboygan, WI metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.013

– Total homes sold: 15

– Median sale price: $240,000



Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Lancaster, PA metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.014

– Total homes sold: 68

– Median sale price: $293,000



John Phelan // Wikicommons

#7. Lewiston, ME metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.015

– Total homes sold: 17

– Median sale price: $305,000



Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Appleton, WI metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.021

– Total homes sold: 37

– Median sale price: $318,000



Stephen Zimmermann // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Buffalo, NY metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.021

– Total homes sold: 95

– Median sale price: $215,000



Potomac Sun Photography // Wikimedia

#4. California, MD metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.026

– Total homes sold: 18

– Median sale price: $380,000



Creative Commons

#3. Oshkosh, WI metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.026

– Total homes sold: 33

– Median sale price: $242,000



Theresa Marconi // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Rochester, NY metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.049

– Total homes sold: 137

– Median sale price: $219,000



jmd41280 // Flickr

#1. Chambersburg, PA metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.074

– Total homes sold: 25

– Median sale price: $210,000