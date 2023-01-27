Skip to Content
Metros where homes are selling for the most over asking price


Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock

The Federal Reserve’s efforts to curb inflation have pushed interest rates to levels unseen in more than two decades, and the number of homes selling each month has been on the decline for eight straight months now.

But homes are still selling, even if slowly. And they’re still increasing in price, even if that increase has been slowed just a bit too. In fact, some are still selling for slightly more than the list price. Because of the market change, only 30 metros have homes that are selling at or over asking.

Stacker analyzed data from Redfin to see which metros had the most homes sold over asking price. Data shows sales for the week ending Dec. 25, 2022. Metros where fewer than 15 homes were sold were excluded from this list, and the metros are ranked based on the average sale-to-list ratio. This is a mean ratio of the home sale price divided by the list price.

Canva

#30. Monroe, LA metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.0
– Total homes sold: 22
– Median sale price: $194,700


Canva

#29. Wilmington, DE metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.0
– Total homes sold: 110
– Median sale price: $310,000


Tradewinds // Wikimedia Commons

#28. New Bern, NC metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.0
– Total homes sold: 28
– Median sale price: $265,500


tochichi//Wikicommons

#27. Rapid City, SD metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.0
– Total homes sold: 19
– Median sale price: $325,000


Ildar Sagdejev // Wikimedia

#26. Burlington, NC metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.001
– Total homes sold: 30
– Median sale price: $242,750


spablab // Flickr

#25. Providence, RI metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.001
– Total homes sold: 266
– Median sale price: $407,500


Teemu008 /// Flickr

#24. Bloomington, IL metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.001
– Total homes sold: 33
– Median sale price: $165,000


Library of Congress

#23. Auburn, AL metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.002
– Total homes sold: 25
– Median sale price: $320,000


Bruce Emmerling // Wikicommons

#22. Baltimore, MD metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.002
– Total homes sold: 495
– Median sale price: $335,000


Bobak Ha’Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Wausau, WI metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.004
– Total homes sold: 16
– Median sale price: $239,500


Albert Pego // Shutterstock

#20. Burlington, VT metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.006
– Total homes sold: 40
– Median sale price: $366,000


Canva

#19. Newark, NJ metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.006
– Total homes sold: 352
– Median sale price: $440,500


Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Syracuse, NY metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.007
– Total homes sold: 93
– Median sale price: $185,000


Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#17. Albany, NY metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.007
– Total homes sold: 122
– Median sale price: $297,500


Bill Golladay // Wikipedia Commons

#16. Warner Robins, GA metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.008
– Total homes sold: 49
– Median sale price: $260,000


Wtoc11 // Flickr

#15. Hinesville, GA metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.009
– Total homes sold: 24
– Median sale price: $265,825


Canva

#14. Concord, NH metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.009
– Total homes sold: 35
– Median sale price: $355,000


Visit Beloit // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Janesville, WI metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.010
– Total homes sold: 29
– Median sale price: $197,500


John Phelan // Wikimedia

#12. Hartford, CT metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.010
– Total homes sold: 209
– Median sale price: $290,000


John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Springfield, MA metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.012
– Total homes sold: 107
– Median sale price: $315,000


Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#10. Portland, ME metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.013
– Total homes sold: 91
– Median sale price: $429,900


Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources // Flickr

#9. Sheboygan, WI metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.013
– Total homes sold: 15
– Median sale price: $240,000


Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Lancaster, PA metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.014
– Total homes sold: 68
– Median sale price: $293,000


John Phelan // Wikicommons

#7. Lewiston, ME metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.015
– Total homes sold: 17
– Median sale price: $305,000


Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Appleton, WI metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.021
– Total homes sold: 37
– Median sale price: $318,000


Stephen Zimmermann // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Buffalo, NY metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.021
– Total homes sold: 95
– Median sale price: $215,000


Potomac Sun Photography // Wikimedia

#4. California, MD metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.026
– Total homes sold: 18
– Median sale price: $380,000


Creative Commons

#3. Oshkosh, WI metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.026
– Total homes sold: 33
– Median sale price: $242,000


Theresa Marconi // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Rochester, NY metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.049
– Total homes sold: 137
– Median sale price: $219,000


jmd41280 // Flickr

#1. Chambersburg, PA metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.074
– Total homes sold: 25
– Median sale price: $210,000

