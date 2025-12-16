Winter skin survival guide: How to prevent dry skin

dekazigzag // Shutterstoc

When temperatures drop, your skin takes the hit. Harsh winds, hot showers, and indoor heating can leave your face feeling tight, your hands cracked, and your whole body begging for moisture. But winter dryness isn’t something you have to just deal with. With the right routine and products, you can keep your skin strong, hydrated, and comfortable all season long. Dove Men + Care shares a guide on how to prevent dry skin in winter.

Why Does Skin Get Dry in Winter?

Before we tackle solutions, it’s important to understand the root of the problem. During winter, the air becomes drier, both indoors and out. This lack of humidity causes moisture to evaporate from your skin more quickly, leading to dehydration. Additionally, the cold weather can strip away the skin’s natural oils, which act as a barrier to keep moisture in. The result? Skin that feels itchy, tight, and uncomfortable.

Signs and Symptoms of Dry Skin

Recognizing the symptoms of dry skin in winter is the first step in addressing it. Common signs include:

Flakiness or peeling

Redness or irritation

A feeling of tightness, especially after showering

Itching that seems to worsen as the day goes on

Cracks or fissures, particularly on the hands and feet

Winter Skincare Routine

Creating a winter skincare routine is essential for combating the harsh effects of the season. Here’s a simple, effective routine to keep your skin hydrated and healthy:

Switch to a moisturizing cleanser

A harsh soap can make dryness worse. Choose a cleanser that nourishes while it cleans. It’s gentle on skin and formulated with hydration in mind, so you won’t end up with that tight, post-shower feeling.

Moisturize right after you shower

Your skin is most receptive to moisture when it’s slightly damp. Pat (don’t rub) your skin dry, then apply a rich body lotion.

Avoid super-hot showers

We get it, stepping into a hot shower feels great when it’s freezing outside. But that heat actually strips your skin of its natural oils and leaves it more prone to dryness. Stick to warm water instead, and keep your showers short and sweet.

Hydrate from the inside out

Don’t forget that hydration starts within. Drink plenty of water, eat foods rich in omega-3s (like salmon, chia seeds, and walnuts), and limit dehydrating drinks like coffee and alcohol.

Protect your skin outdoors

Winter air can be brutal, especially on exposed areas like your face and hands. Before heading out, apply a moisturizer to create a protective barrier. And if you’re spending time in the sun (yes, even in winter), use sunscreen. UV rays can still cause damage.

Tips to Build an Effective Winter Skincare Routine

When it comes to your winter skincare routine, keep it simple but effective. Here’s what a solid routine might look like:

Morning:

Cleanse

Apply a lightweight moisturizer or face lotion

Follow with sunscreen (SPF 30 or higher)

Evening:

Shower

Apply a richer body lotion while skin is still damp

Use a thicker moisturizer or overnight cream on dry spots (like elbows or hands)

This combo keeps your skin hydrated 24/7. No flakes, no tightness, no problem.

How to Avoid Dry Skin in The Winter

Sometimes, it’s the small habits that make the biggest difference. Here are a few practical winter skincare tips:

Use a humidifier

Adding moisture back into the air helps your skin stay balanced.

Layer your skincare

A serum under your moisturizer can give your skin an extra hydration boost.

Wear gloves

Protect your hands from wind and cold.

Choose fragrance-free products

If your skin is extra sensitive, go for gentle, non-irritating formulas.

These tweaks can help you keep skin moisturized and comfortable through even the coldest months.

Taking care of your skin is not just about looking good; it’s about feeling good, too. By following these winter skincare tips, you can enjoy the season without the discomfort of dry skin. Remember, your skin is your body’s largest organ, and it deserves the same care and attention you give to the rest of your health.

