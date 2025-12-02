How to DIY a holiday card photoshoot

kelvn // Shutterstock

Hiring a professional photographer is a great idea for holiday cards, but sometimes it can be costly and time-consuming to coordinate. For an easier and faster approach, consider doing a holiday photoshoot yourself — it can be a more personal and memorable experience. Grand Canyon Gas Logs shares tips on how to plan a DIY holiday photoshoot for holiday cards.

Coordinate outfits

Choose a style that appropriately represents your family. For instance, all your family members could wear ugly sweaters, plaid shirts, flannel button-ups, or traditional holiday colors for a more casual look. For a more sophisticated approach, choose three colors to create balance between each member of the family — denim, white, and cream is a great neutral palette, as is white, black, and gray. Mix textures with patterns to create contrast, and don’t be afraid to use props, too.

Pick a location

Location, location, location. Instead of renting a studio, having your photoshoot in your living room or backyard is more personal and festive. Pose in front of your fireplace to set a cozy scene, put up stockings on the mantel for extra color and holiday décor, and include your decorated Christmas tree in the shot. If shooting outside, a snowy backdrop sets the scene for a winter wonderland, and sitting in front of your porch with hot cocoa and a wreath in the background can be picturesque as well.

Create a shot list

Posing doesn’t have to be hard — make it fun. A fun shot could be funny faces with all of you laughing. Another one could be classic smiles while looking at each other, or simply, everyone looking straight into the camera and grinning. Take turns sitting and standing up, with some members doing one and others doing another. Feel free to use props like presents, hot cocoa, or even your family pet!

Photo tips

Check the brightness levels setting on your phone (the exposure) and check that everyone is in focus. Use a tripod and a self-timer or remote to take the shots. Take a few test shots to ensure your photo settings are how you like them. Create different poses and refer to your shot list so that you’ll have a few options to choose from. Switching from landscape to portrait can help crop the photo in different ways for impactful shots. Once you’re done taking photos, simply go to your nearest drugstore or download a photo app so that you can print your holiday cards.

This story was produced by Grand Canyon Gas Logs and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.