Can your dog eat Christmas dinner? The holiday foods pets can and can’t have

There’s something magical about Christmas dinner, the scent of roasted turkey wafting through the air, the sides bubbling in the oven, and everyone gathered around the table enveloped in warm holiday cheer. But if you’re a pet parent, you know there’s always one more set of eyes locked on the feast, your dog’s.

And let’s be honest: It’s tempting to slip your furry friend a festive bite under the table. After all, they’re part of the family. But when it comes to holiday foods, not everything we enjoy is safe, or even remotely healthy, for dogs.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, the holidays are a peak time for pet emergencies, many of them linked to human foods that were never meant for canine consumption. From toxic ingredients to rich dishes that can trigger digestive issues, a well-meaning treat could quickly turn into a trip to the emergency vet.

That said, there are holiday staples dogs can safely enjoy, in moderation. Spot & Tango breaks down what’s safe, what’s harmful, and how you can let your pup join in the Christmas cheer without risking their health.

Safe Holiday Foods Your Dog Can Eat (In Moderation)

While you’ll want to steer clear of rich, seasoned, or sugary dishes, several classic Christmas ingredients can be shared with your pup, as long as they’re prepared simply and served in small portions.

Here are a few festive foods your dog can safely nibble.

Plain turkey (no skin, bones, or seasoning): Lean, cooked turkey is a great source of protein for dogs. Just make sure it’s unseasoned and bone-free.

Packed with beta-carotene and fiber, carrots make a crunchy, healthy snack.

These are low in calories and high in nutrients like vitamin K and magnesium. Just skip the casserole.

A spoonful of plain pumpkin can aid digestion, just avoid the sugary pie mix.

A rich source of fiber, vitamins A and C, and potassium, sweet potatoes are a dog-safe holiday veggie when served simply.

Apple slices (without the seeds or core) can offer a sweet crunch and some vitamin C.

Apple slices (without the seeds or core) can offer a sweet crunch and some vitamin C. Fresh cranberries or blueberries: Antioxidant-rich and low in sugar, these berries are safe in moderation, just make sure they’re plain and not part of a sugary sauce.

Just remember: Even these dog-safe holiday foods should be offered in moderation. Treats, holiday or otherwise, should never make up more than 10% of your dog’s daily caloric intake.

Holiday Foods That Are Toxic or Unsafe for Dogs

Not all Christmas dishes are festive for your pup—some are downright dangerous. Many traditional ingredients used in holiday meals can cause gastrointestinal distress, toxicity, or even life-threatening conditions in dogs.

Here’s what to keep far away from your pet’s plate.

Chocolate and desserts (especially those with xylitol): Even small amounts of chocolate can be toxic to dogs, and xylitol, a common sugar substitute, is extremely poisonous.

Turkey or ham bones can splinter and cause choking or serious internal injuries.

Both can lead to acute kidney failure in dogs, even in small quantities.

Onions, garlic, chives, and herbs often used in stuffing are toxic to dogs and can cause anemia.

Dogs are much more sensitive to alcohol than humans; even a small amount can be harmful.

High-fat sauces can trigger pancreatitis, a painful and potentially dangerous inflammation of the pancreas.

These can cause muscle tremors, vomiting, and other neurological symptoms.

These can cause muscle tremors, vomiting, and other neurological symptoms. Dairy-rich dishes: Foods like creamy mashed potatoes or cheesy casseroles can cause digestive upset, especially in lactose-intolerant dogs.

The bottom line: If it’s rich, sweet, seasoned, or processed, keep it off your dog’s holiday menu. When in doubt, don’t share.

How to Safely Include Your Dog in Christmas Dinner

Just because your pup can’t dive headfirst into the holiday ham doesn’t mean they have to miss out on the festivities. With a little planning, you can include your dog in Christmas dinner in a way that’s both safe and satisfying.

Build a Dog-Friendly Holiday Plate

Want your dog to feel like part of the family feast? Create a special dog-approved dish using safe, whole ingredients from your own menu:

Shredded plain turkey breast.

A spoonful of mashed sweet potato (no butter, sugar, or spices).

A few cooked green beans or carrot slices.

A dollop of plain pumpkin or fresh cranberries.

Bonus tip: Serve it in a festive bowl or slow feeder to turn it into a holiday experience.

Avoid Scraps and “Just a Taste” Temptations

It’s easy to cave when those puppy eyes are locked in on your plate, but even small bites of seasoned or fatty foods can cause serious issues. Let guests know ahead of time not to feed your dog from the table, and keep unsafe dishes (and trash) well out of reach.

Signs of Holiday Food Poisoning in Dogs to Watch For

Even the most vigilant pet parents can have a slip-up, whether it’s a relative sneaking scraps or a curious pup digging into the trash. That’s why it’s crucial to know the warning signs if your dog accidentally eats something they shouldn’t.

According to the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center, holiday food-related calls spike every December, many of them involving toxic ingredients like chocolate, onions, or grapes.

If your dog consumes something potentially harmful, watch for these symptoms of food poisoning.

Common Warning Signs:

Vomiting or diarrhea

Excessive drooling or panting

Lethargy or restlessness

Tremors or seizures

Loss of coordination

Bloating or abdominal pain

When to Call the Vet Immediately:

Your dog ate chocolate, grapes/raisins, onions, or anything with xylitol.

Vomiting or diarrhea lasts longer than 12-24 hours.

There’s blood in their vomit or stool.

Your dog is extremely lethargic or unresponsive.

Expert Tips for a Dog-Safe Holiday Gathering

The holidays can be chaotic, with new guests, rich foods, travel, and nonstop activity. While it’s fun for us, it can be overwhelming (and even dangerous) for dogs. That’s why it’s important to set up a pet-friendly environment before the festivities begin.

Here are some expert-approved tips to help your pup stay safe, calm, and part of the celebration.

1. Set Boundaries with Guests

Kindly let visitors know ahead of time not to feed your dog from the table or slip them treats—no matter how “small” or “harmless” it seems.

Print a quick sign or mention it during holiday toasts—whatever works to spread the word politely but clearly.

2. Keep Trash and Leftovers Secure

Dogs have incredible noses, and trash cans filled with turkey bones, wrappers, and greasy napkins are like treasure chests to them. Make sure all trash bins are:

Lidded and dog-proof

Emptied regularly

Stored behind closed doors when possible

3. Watch the Decor and Table Settings

Tinsel, candles, skewers, toothpicks, and even certain flowers (like poinsettias) can be hazardous to curious pups. Keep decorations and dinnerware up high and out of paw’s reach.

4. Stick to Their Normal Feeding Schedule

With everything going on, it’s easy to forget your dog’s usual routine, but skipping meals or feeding them late can cause unnecessary stress or begging behavior.

Pro tip: Serve their meal before guests arrive so they’re full and less interested in everyone’s plates.

5. Offer Enrichment to Curb Begging

Keep your dog busy while you eat with:

A long-lasting chew or frozen treat.

A food puzzle filled with a treat.

A favorite toy in a quiet space, if they need a break from the crowd.

Consider gifting your pup a new chew or toy to unwrap: It’s a fun way to include them in gift-giving traditions.

Celebrate with Care—Your Pup Will Thank You

The holidays are all about sharing joy, and that includes our dogs. While your pup may not be pulling up a chair at the dinner table, that doesn’t mean they have to miss out on the fun. With a little knowledge and planning, you can include them in your Christmas celebration in a way that’s safe, delicious, and full of love.

The safest (and healthiest) way to treat your dog this season? Stick with food made specifically for them, real, whole ingredients crafted by veterinary nutritionists.

Whether you’re hosting a festive dinner or just curling up with your dog by the fire, giving them a bowl of nutritious food they love is one of the best gifts you can offer.

This story was produced by Spot & Tango and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.