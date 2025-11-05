How to identify your breast shape

Andrey Burstein // Shutterstock

Everyone knows the importance of figuring out your bra size, but have you ever stopped to consider your breast shape? If you’ve ever tried on a bra that is allegedly your size but doesn’t quite fit the way you expected, it might be that the style of bra you’re wearing isn’t perfectly suited to your breast shape.

Confused? Don’t be. This guide from Honeylove will help you identify your unique breast shape and shop for styles that best enhance your curves.

Remember: Breasts are sisters, not twins. It’s very common to have differently sized breasts — in fact, the majority of women do. When there’s a cup size or less difference in size, it falls under the category of an asymmetric breast shape.

For asymmetric breasts, where one breast is a different size or breast shape than the other, it’s common to look for bras that provide a balanced and comfortable fit.

Athletic Breasts

Athletic typically refers to a higher density of muscle. Because of the higher muscle-to-tissue ratio, many athletic breast types may experience gapping and extra space in bra cups.

For athletic breasts, which typically have a shallower shape and less fullness at the top, you’ll want bras that provide support without excessive padding.

Bell-shape Breasts

Though it’s best not to compare women’s bodies to objects or shapes (ahem, women’s bodies are not fruits), the widely accepted term for breasts that are thin at the top and full on the bottom is bell-shaped because, conveniently, they resemble the proportions of a bell. This breast shape is common in women with larger chests.

For bell-shaped breasts, which tend to be fuller at the bottom, you’ll want bras that provide support and lift while accommodating the natural shape of your breasts.

Close-set Breasts

If your breasts sit close together at the center of the chest with little or no space between them, they’re considered close-set.

For close-set breasts, where the distance between the breasts is smaller, it’s essential to choose bras that provide proper support and separation without causing discomfort.

Conical Breasts

Conical breasts are characterized by a round shape with a conelike appearance. It’s a common breast shape for people with smaller chests.

For conical breasts, look for bras that provide shaping, support, and a comfortable fit.

East-West Breasts

The defining factor of an East-West breast shape is nipples that point in opposite directions, away from the center of the body.

For breasts with an East-West breast shape, where the nipples point outward rather than forward, it’s essential to choose bras that provide proper support, centering, and shaping.

Relaxed Breasts

A relaxed breast shape typically refers to breasts with thin or loose breast tissue, which causes the breast to have a softer shape that’s longer than it is wide. Nipples may also point downward, and you might notice sagging when not wearing a bra.

For a relaxed breast shape, which may have less upper fullness and a more natural, lower-hanging appearance, comfort and gentle support are key.

Round Breasts

Round breast shapes have equal fullness at the top and bottom, resulting in a uniformly round shape.

For round breast shapes, where the fullness is distributed evenly throughout the breasts, many bra styles can work well to enhance the natural shape.

Side-set Breasts

If you have a lot of space between each breast and your nipples point forward rather than outward, you most likely have side-set breasts. One tell-tale sign of this breast shape is a wide center gap with a visible rib cage.

For side-set breasts, where there is more space between the breasts, the goal is often to bring them closer together for a more centered and balanced appearance.

Slender Breasts

If your breasts are longer than they are wide, they’re considered slender breasts.

For slender breasts, you’ll want bras that provide a flattering shape and gentle support.

Teardrop Breasts

A teardrop breast shape is round overall, with a majority of breast tissue concentrated below the nipple and a narrower appearance at the top — much like a teardrop.

For teardrop-shaped breasts, where there is fullness at the bottom and less fullness at the top, you’ll want bras that provide lift and support and complement the natural shape.

