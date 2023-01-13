

Biggest pizza chains in the US

Delivery person in red shirt standing at a door with four pizza boxes.

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and has grown into a multibillion-dollar industry. How much does America love pizza? $45.5 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Those of us who do not live in New York and Chicago know there’s much more to the story than the two-city debate for pizza supremacy. Various regional styles abound, from New Haven, Detroit, and Philadelphia, to Arizona and California staples. Some are classic fast-food franchises, customizable and deliverable to our doorsteps in less than 60 minutes; others are brick-and-mortar family joints whose popularity necessitated expansion into every corner of the contiguous U.S.

You’ll find plenty of mouthwatering trivia and information within this list, whether you are a self-proclaimed aficionado or a health-conscious once-per-month consumer. You could figure that the holy trinity of commercialized express companies—Domino’s, Papa Johns, and Pizza Hut—fall somewhere in the top 10 on this list, but can you guess in what order? What about the name of the iconic brick-oven New York pizza company that has somehow found its way into areas like Idaho, Wisconsin, and Arizona?

And let’s not forget the idiosyncrasies in between: a children’s playhouse that coexists as a nearly 600-franchise pizza joint; a Texas buffet-style restaurant experience that dishes out a macaroni and cheese pie; a fast-casual chain only in operation since 2011 that not only churns out 180-second pizzas, but also drove over $287 million in sales only a decade later.

To help you find your next favorite slice, Stacker looked through the 2021 Pizza Magazine Quarterly Power Report and rounded up the 50 biggest pizza chains in the country based on annual sales in 2020. Did your favorite make the list?

Navin Rajagopalan // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Aurelio’s Pizza

A cheese pizza.

– 2020 U.S. sales: $47.9 million

– 1-year change in sales: 0.4%

– 2020 U.S. units: 38

-1-year change in units: -2.6%

-2020 sales per unit: $1.3 million

Since opening its doors in 1959, Aurelio’s Pizza grew from a small four-table restaurant to a thriving chain across the country. Hailing from Homewood, Illinois, and founded by Joe Aurelio Jr., Aurelio’s became the first Chicago-based pizza restaurant to become a franchise, serving regional favorites like Italian beef sandwiches and stuffed Chicago-style pizza.



Canva

#49. Pizza Boli’s

A supreme pizza on a silver pizza pan.

– 2020 U.S. sales: $48.2 million

– 1-year change in sales: 1.5%

– 2020 U.S. units: 81

-1-year change in units: 0%

-2020 sales per unit: $595,062

Javed Nasir opened the first Pizza Boli’s more than 30 years ago in Baltimore with a particular mission—to deliver more menu options and more taste. They take their motto “We Deliver More” seriously by providing their customers with pizza that delivers on quality, taste, and of course, a mountain of toppings. Pizza Boli’s has since expanded across the mid-Atlantic region including Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, and Washington D.C.



Creative Commons // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Oregano’s Pizza Bistro

A half-eaten pizza on a table with a waitress in the background.

– 2020 U.S. sales: $51.4 million

– 1-year change in sales: -17.5%

– 2020 U.S. units: 24

-1-year change in units: 0%

-2020 sales per unit: $2.1 million

The Arizona-based Oregano’s Pizza Bistro celebrated its 30-year anniversary in 2023. The company opened its first location in Old Town Scottsdale in 1993, and since has grown to 24 shops across Arizona and Colorado. Oregano’s serves up its Chicago roots pizza in deep dish style—pan and stuffed—along with a thin crust variety and is known for its pizza cookie dessert: over a half-pound of cookie dough baked in a pan underneath three scoops of ice cream.



Eleanor McDonie // Shutterstock

#47. Giovanni’s Pizza

A Giovanni’s pizza box.

– 2020 U.S. sales: $52.2 million

– 1-year change in sales: -6.1%

– 2020 U.S. units: 104

-1-year change in units: -1%

-2020 sales per unit: $501,923

Giovanni’s Pizza was founded in 1964 and has kept operations relatively small. The restaurant offers five pizza sizes to ensure you get just what you need. The chain also offers a dessert “pizza cookie” on the menu to satisfy your sweet tooth.



Jonathan Weiss // Shutterstock

#46. Monical’s Pizza

The exterior of a Monical’s Pizza.

– 2020 U.S. sales: $53.6 million

– 1-year change in sales: -9.2%

– 2020 U.S. units: 62

-1-year change in units: 0%

-2020 sales per unit: $864,516

Founded in 1959, Monical’s is one of the oldest chains on this list. The restaurant was founded in Tolono, Illinois, and remains very popular. One of the more unique items on Monical’s menu is “Point Pizza,” a thicker, triangular pie with a sweeter sauce.

Canva

#45. Paisano’s Pizza

A meat and cheese pizza.

– 2020 U.S. sales: $54.4 million

– 1-year change in sales: -13%

– 2020 U.S. units: 39

-1-year change in units: -4.9%

-2020 sales per unit: $1.4 million

Sprinkled across northern Virginia, Maryland, and the District of Columbia, Paisano’s Pizza takes pride in serving customers the freshest ingredients in dishes all made from scratch daily. Along with their mouthwatering pies, Paisano’s strives to provide something on the menu for everyone, including a selection of appetizers, salads, cheesesteaks, burgers, calzones, strombolis, and more.



Kevin Schulz // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Pizza Factory

A green and white exterior location of Pizza Factory.

– 2020 U.S. sales: $54.6 million

– 1-year change in sales: -10.2%

– 2020 U.S. units: 95

-1-year change in units: -5.9%

-2020 sales per unit: $574,737

West Coast favorite Pizza Factory has been in business for over 40 years and is known for hand-tossing pizzas. Their menu features classics like cheese, meat, and veggie pies, but also has a few surprises, like Western-style BBQ chicken, Greek, and Hawaiian pizzas.



QualityHD // Shutterstock

#43. Papa Gino’s Pizzeria

The exterior of a Papa Gino’s Pizzeria.

– 2020 U.S. sales: $60.3 million

– 1-year change in sales: -16.3%

– 2020 U.S. units: 84

-1-year change in units: -3.4%

-2020 sales per unit: $717,857

Papa Gino’s has been in New England since 1961, when Michael Valerio and his wife Helen came to Boston from Italy and opened Piece O’ Pizza as their first pizzeria. There are now over 80 Papa Gino’s locations featuring that same authentic flavor.



Retail Photographer // Shutterstock

#42. Toppers Pizza

The outside of a brick Toppers Pizza location.

– 2020 U.S. sales: $62.6 million

– 1-year change in sales: 7.9%

– 2020 U.S. units: 67

-1-year change in units: 0%

-2020 sales per unit: $934,328

Founded in 1991 in Champaign, Illinois, Toppers has over 60 locations throughout the South and Midwest that are popular with the college-aged crowd. It’s easy to see why, as the chain offers late-night fare like macaroni and cheese, cheesy breadsticks dubbed Topperstix, and Tater Tot pizza.



JHVEPhoto // Shutterstock

#41. Villa Italian Kitchen

A neon Villa Italian Kitchen sign.

– 2020 U.S. sales: $65.2 million

– 1-year change in sales: -40.5%

– 2020 U.S. units: 102

-1-year change in units: -47.7%

-2020 sales per unit: $639,216

Michael Sotto opened the first Villa Fresh Italian Kitchen in 1964 in New York using recipes from Naples, Italy. The restaurant has since grown to over 100 restaurants worldwide. Villa Italian Kitchen stays loyal to its Italian roots, serving classic pies, stromboli, and pasta.

Canva

#40. Simple Simon’s Pizza

A pepperoni pizza.

– 2020 U.S. sales: $65.6 million

– 1-year change in sales: 1.2%

– 2020 U.S. units: 190

-1-year change in units: 2.7%

-2020 sales per unit: $345,263

After opening up their first location in Sand Springs, Oklahoma, in 1987, BJ and Becky Dumond were determined to build a family business they could work on together—and they got their dream come true. Their humble pizza shop soon grew into an award-winning franchise serving simple yet delicious pan-style pies.



Canva

#39. Pizza Guys

A person putting pizza sauce on a pizza crust.

– 2020 U.S. sales: $70.4 million

– 1-year change in sales: 20.8%

– 2020 U.S. units: 71

-1-year change in units: 4.4%

-2020 sales per unit: $991,901

Pizza Guys was founded by two pizza-loving guys—Shahpour Nejad and Reza Kalantari—in 1986. After seeing wild success at their first location in California, the two pizza guys quickly expanded across the state, as well as a few locations in Oregon and Nevada, serving up specialty pies with their signature red tomato sauce.



Mary at T-Comms // Shutterstock

#38. Lou Malnati’s

A brick Lou Malnati’s restaurant with a red sign and tall wood door.

– 2020 U.S. sales: $70.5 million

– 1-year change in sales: 6.7%

– 2020 U.S. units: 68

-1-year change in units: 9.7%

-2020 sales per unit: $1 million

In the heart of Chicagoland and surrounding areas, locals rave about the delectable slices dished out at Lou Malnati’s pizza. Founded in 1971 by Lou and his wife Jean in Lincolnwood, Illinois, Lou Malnati’s is known for being a quintessential contributor to developing the classic Chicago deep-dish pizza, served on their coveted butter crust.



ZirePhotos // Shutterstock

#37. Imo’s Pizza

An Imo’s Pizza sign with a chef holding a pizza crust.

– 2020 U.S. sales: $71.2 million

– 1-year change in sales: -4%

– 2020 U.S. units: 94

-1-year change in units: -2.1%

-2020 sales per unit: $757,447

The Midwest is packed with nearly 100 Imo’s Pizza locations. The chain’s original location in Missouri only offered takeout and delivery when it opened in 1964. There’s seating room now, but the restaurant still serves up straightforward pizza pies with just a few nontraditional selections. If you’re feeling adventurous, try out Imo’s BBQ chicken pie.



Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group // Getty Images

#36. Mr. Gatti’s Pizza

Three girls holding plates of pizza.

– 2020 U.S. sales: $74.6 million

– 1-year change in sales: -5%

– 2020 U.S. units: 71

-1-year change in units: 0%

-2020 sales per unit: $1.1 million

Mr. Gatti’s is a beloved Southern pizza chain founded in 1964, best known for its tangy tomato sauce. The menu offers classic pizzas besides novelties like its bacon double cheeseburger pie.

Judgefloro // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Shakey’s Pizza Parlor

A Shakey’s Pizza and parking lot with a yellow sign.

– 2020 U.S. sales: $74.9 million

– 1-year change in sales: -19.5%

– 2020 U.S. units: 50

-1-year change in units: -9.1%

-2020 sales per unit: $1.5 million

Shakey’s Pizza Parlor opened its doors in 1954, serving beer and pizza alongside live swing and jazz music. The establishment has since evolved, while still remaining true to its fun roots. Its simplistic, endearing slogan says it all: “We serve fun at Shakey’s, also pizza.”



Rsa182 // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Pizza Inn

A brick Pizza Inn restaurant.

– 2020 U.S. sales: $77.8 million

– 1-year change in sales: -13.7%

– 2020 U.S. units: 151

-1-year change in units: -2.6%

-2020 sales per unit: $514,940

Pizza Inn has specialized in pan pizza since its founding in 1958. The restaurant now operates 252 locations both in the U.S. and internationally. Pizza Inn offers several unusual pies, such as the loaded baked potato and spinach alfredo pizzas, and you can also get non-pizza fare like stromboli, pasta, and chicken wings.



Yingna Cai // Shutterstock

#33. Bertucci’s

The exterior of a Bertucci’s restaurant with red patio umbrellas.

– 2020 U.S. sales: $78.7 million

– 1-year change in sales: -31%

– 2020 U.S. units: 53

-1-year change in units: -5.4%

-2020 sales per unit: $1.5 million

Bertucci’s was founded in 1981 in Somerville, Massachusetts, and quickly spread to surrounding areas. Today, there are nearly 50 locations up and down the East Coast. The restaurant specializes in classic, Italian cuisine besides brick oven pizza—all of which you can see being prepared in an open kitchen.



John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Dion’s Pizza

A Dion’s restaurant with green awning.

– 2020 U.S. sales: $79 million

– 1-year change in sales: 9.2%

– 2020 U.S. units: 25

-1-year change in units: 8.7%

-2020 sales per unit: $3.2 million

Dion’s was founded in Albuquerque, New Mexico, over 40 years ago. It’s a mainstay with 25 locations throughout the state, plus in Texas and Colorado. Dion’s started out as a Greek eatery, but while waiting for the restaurant’s equipment, the staff sold pizza. The rest is history.



Jon Kraft // Shutterstock

#31. Grimaldi’s Coal Brick-Oven Pizzeria

A Grimaldi’s sign on a brick building surrounded by flowers.

– 2020 U.S. sales: $85.2 million

– 1-year change in sales: -15.3%

– 2020 U.S. units: 41

-1-year change in units: -2.4%

-2020 sales per unit: $2.1 million

Grimaldi’s is a Brooklyn institution, first started in Dumbo in 1990 around a family tradition of coal-fired brick oven pizza. The company now has locations in Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Nevada, South Carolina, Texas, and Wisconsin. Customers—particularly lovers of thin crust—can choose from a plethora of fresh toppings and three different sizes, but the Margherita is the unquestioned classic.

JNix // Shutterstock

#30. Fox’s Pizza Den

A historic brick building with pizza and bars on the bottom floor.

– 2020 U.S. sales: $88.4 million

– 1-year change in sales: -14.5%

– 2020 U.S. units: 190

-1-year change in units: -8.7%

-2020 sales per unit: $465,263

Fox’s Pizza Den was founded in 1971 and sticks to a traditional menu with round, Sicilian, and extra-large pies. Keeping things simple works for Fox’s: The restaurant has more than 200 locations.



Canva

#29. Mazzio’s Italian Eatery

Various types of pizzas on a buffet.

– 2020 U.S. sales: $90.9 million

– 1-year change in sales: -13%

– 2020 U.S. units: 115

-1-year change in units: -4.2%

-2020 sales per unit: $790,435

Mazzio’s was founded in 1961 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and has since expanded to more than 110 locations in 10 states. The restaurant’s menu features dozens of different specialty pizzas, including a few stuffed crust options and other delicious Italian options.



Helen89 // Shutterstock

#28. Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza

A brick Anthony’s location.

– 2020 U.S. sales: $103.9 million

– 1-year change in sales: -32%

– 2020 U.S. units: 61

-1-year change in units: -9%

-2020 sales per unit: $1.7 million

Popular along the East Coast with more than 60 locations, Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza prides itself on freshly made dough and the best plum tomatoes imported from Italy. Anthony’s sticks to traditional pies like white pizza, eggplant, and Margherita, and offers other Italian dishes like meatballs and broccoli rabe.



calimedia // Shutterstock

#27. Pieology Pizzeria

Exterior of a Pieology custom pizza restaurant.

– 2020 U.S. sales: $108.5 million

– 1-year change in sales: -22.1%

– 2020 U.S. units: 117

-1-year change in units: -5.6%

-2020 sales per unit: $927,350

Pieology Pizzeria is a newer chain founded in 2011 and already has nearly 200 locations across the United States. Pieology’s premise is to create your own pizza using fresh, high-quality ingredients. There are four crusts to choose from, and dozens of toppings. Pieology also provides an “after bake” sauce, in case the initial sauce doesn’t suffice.



Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post // Getty Images

#26. Ledo Pizza

A rectangular pepperoni pizza on a red checkered table.

– 2020 U.S. sales: $114 million

– 1-year change in sales: 0.9%

– 2020 U.S. units: 111

-1-year change in units: 3.7%

-2020 sales per unit: $1 million

Ledo Pizza was founded in 1955, serving customers in Maryland and along the East Coast at more than 80 locations. The chain is known for its rectangular pies and thick-cut pepperoni. Ledo has innovative pizzas like enchilada, buffalo chicken, and cauliflower crust pizzas, as well as sandwiches, stromboli, and salads.

Canva

#25. Rosati’s Pizza

Half of a deep dish pizza.

– 2020 U.S. sales: $114.6 million

– 1-year change in sales: 4%

– 2020 U.S. units: 153

-1-year change in units: 5.5%

-2020 sales per unit: $749,020

Rosati’s has been serving pizza since 1964. Whether you design your own deep dish pie or pick one from the menu, you’re tasting the same recipes Sam Rosati used more than half a century ago.



Lissandra Melo // Shutterstock

#24. Uno Pizzeria & Grill

A historic brick ornate building with green and white striped awnings and a Pizzeria Uno sign.

– 2020 U.S. sales: $151.1 million

– 1-year change in sales: -28.5%

– 2020 U.S. units: 86

-1-year change in units: -9.5%

-2020 sales per unit: $1.8 million

If you can’t make a trip to Chicago for a slice of authentic deep dish, a trip to Uno Pizzeria & Grill will satisfy that craving for you. Known as one of the easily accessible deep dish chains, Uno Pizzeria & Grill started in Chicago in 1943 and quickly expanded to dozens of locations across the U.S.



Cristofolikeeling // Wikimedia Commons

#23. LaRosa’s Pizzeria

A brick LaRosa’s drive-through pizzeria.

– 2020 U.S. sales: $161.5 million

– 1-year change in sales: -1.9%

– 2020 U.S. units: 64

-1-year change in units: -3%

-2020 sales per unit: $2.5 million

LaRosa’s Pizza was founded in 1954 by Donald “Buddy” LaRosa and a few friends. Today, the pizzeria has more than 60 restaurants, primarily in the Midwest. This old-school Italian neighborhood franchise has dozens of pies, along with a gluten-free crust option.



Jon Kraft // Shutterstock

#22. Old Chicago Pizza + Taproom

A brick restaurant with an Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom sign.

– 2020 U.S. sales: $168.2 million

– 1-year change in sales: -39%

– 2020 U.S. units: 80

-1-year change in units: -26.6%

-2020 sales per unit: $2.1 million

With an appetite for tradition and nostalgia, Old Chicago Pizza + Taproom was actually founded in Boulder, Colorado, by a Midwesterner who had a craving for a hometown slice. Bringing the tradition of Chicago deep-dish to Colorado, his taste for nostalgia quickly caught on, expanding to 80 other locations across over 20 states.



Leonard Zhukovsky // Shutterstock

#21. Giordano’s

An ornate brick historic building with a red lit up Giordano’s sign.

– 2020 U.S. sales: $176.8 million

– 1-year change in sales: 3.5%

– 2020 U.S. units: 68

-1-year change in units: 0%

-2020 sales per unit: $2.6 million

Giordano’s is known for one thing: deep-dish pizza. What you might not realize is that Giordano’s started in Torino, Italy, as an Easter pie that Mama Giordano would serve on special occasions. Giordano’s sons moved from Italy to Chicago and started making their mom’s stuffed pizza in 1974. Don’t worry if you don’t have proximity to one of these restaurants—Giordano’s is happy to ship a pie to your doorstep.

JHVEPhoto // Shutterstock

#20. Chuck E. Cheese

A man and two kids walking into a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant.

– 2020 U.S. sales: $177.3 million

– 1-year change in sales: -53.5%

– 2020 U.S. units: 491

-1-year change in units: -8.6%

-2020 sales per unit: $361,100

Chuck E. Cheese’s has been an American staple for children’s birthday parties since 1977. The entire concept is based around entertainment for kids and was established by Atari co-founder Nolan Bushnell. Today, there are over 560 Chuck E. Cheese restaurants in 47 states and 19 countries.



Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group // Getty Images

#19. Sbarro

People sitting and eating at an Sbarro restaurant in union station.

– 2020 U.S. sales: $181.8 million

– 1-year change in sales: -17.1%

– 2020 U.S. units: 302

-1-year change in units: -2.3%

-2020 sales per unit: $601,987

Sbarro is an American mall staple, with over 600 locations throughout the globe. The franchise behemoth was founded in 1956 in Brooklyn, New York, and is famous for its loaded stromboli as much as its pizza.



Corey Coyle // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Pizza Ranch

A western style wooden Pizza Ranch restaurant.

– 2020 U.S. sales: $188.5 million

– 1-year change in sales: -30.1%

– 2020 U.S. units: 210

-1-year change in units: -0.9%

-2020 sales per unit: $897,757

Pizza Ranch is a Midwestern franchise beloved for its pizza buffet. The franchise, founded in 1981, has over 200 locations across the country. It’s best known not only for its tasty slices and dessert pizza options, but also for serving up deliciously crispy broasted chicken.



Eric Glenn // Shutterstock

#17. Donatos Pizza

A brick Donatos Pizza restaurant.

– 2020 U.S. sales: $203.8 million

– 1-year change in sales: 14.3%

– 2020 U.S. units: 168

-1-year change in units: 5%

-2020 sales per unit: $1.2 million

Jim Grote fell in love with making pizza, opened his own pizzeria in Columbus, Ohio, in 1963, and never looked back. Donatos now has almost 200 locations in the U.S. The restaurant’s award-winning dough comes from the same recipe Grote used more than 50 years ago. Donatos puts 100 pieces of pepperoni on every pepperoni pie ordered and only uses handmade sausage and real mozzarella.



TaurusEmerald // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Mountain Mike’s Pizza

The exterior of a Mountain Mike’s Pizza.

– 2020 U.S. sales: $206.1 million

– 1-year change in sales: 13.3%

– 2020 U.S. units: 228

-1-year change in units: 6%

-2020 sales per unit: $904,004

Mountain Mike’s Pizza is a California staple, with more than 260 locations along the West Coast. The menu comprises a dozen specialty pizzas, all named after different mountain ranges, like Everest, Pike’s Peak, and McKinley.

Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock

#15. Cicis

A brick Cicis Beyond Pizza restaurant.

– 2020 U.S. sales: $249.6 million

– 1-year change in sales: -37%

– 2020 U.S. units: 309

-1-year change in units: -21.8%

-2020 sales per unit: $807,767

Cicis is famous for its pizza buffet. Founded in Texas in 1985, Cicis has over 300 restaurants in more than 30 states. One of the chain’s more famous creations is its macaroni and cheese pizza. If all that wasn’t enough, Cici’s in 2015 debuted a new advertising campaign that went “beyond pizza” to show how much more the restaurant has to offer.



Jim Lambert // Shutterstock

#14. Godfather’s Pizza

A brick Godfather’s Pizza location.

– 2020 U.S. sales: $259.4 million

– 1-year change in sales: 4.5%

– 2020 U.S. units: 593

-1-year change in units: 1.2%

-2020 sales per unit: $437,437

Godfather’s Pizza has that old-school Italian feel and is simply “a pizza you can’t refuse.” The restaurant was founded by William Theisen in 1973. Later on, Pillsbury bought the franchise. Godfather’s advertising is based on a satire of Marlon Brando’s character in the “Godfather” films. The chain offers four types of crust: original, golden, “Mozz-Loaded,” and thin.



Bilder4u // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Blaze Pizza

A pizza topped with greens and a Blaze soda cup.

– 2020 U.S. sales: $287.9 million

– 1-year change in sales: -21.5%

– 2020 U.S. units: 309

-1-year change in units: -1.6%

-2020 sales per unit: $931,809

Blaze opened in 2011 in California as a fast-casual chain, churning out each pizza in just 180 seconds thanks to their ovens’ extreme heat. So if you want something speedy and delicious, Blaze is your place.



Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock

#12. Mellow Mushroom

A colorful stone Mellow Mushroom entrance and patio.

– 2020 U.S. sales: $307.4 million

– 1-year change in sales: -35.5%

– 2020 U.S. units: 177

-1-year change in units: -7.3%

-2020 sales per unit: $1.7 million

Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers was founded in Georgia in 1974. Today, the chain’s 177 stores are filled with eclectic art and offer a family-friendly environment. Mellow Mushroom is known for its spring water crust, stone-baked pizza, and dedication to customer service. The chain has even gone mobile with the Bake Bus, a traveling pizza oven they park at festivals, concerts, and sporting events throughout the country.



rblfmr // Shutterstock

#11. Jet’s Pizza

A person grabs a small square Jet’s pizza from a box.

– 2020 U.S. sales: $343.8 million

– 1-year change in sales: 4%

– 2020 U.S. units: 382

-1-year change in units: 0%

-2020 sales per unit: $900,000

Jet’s Pizza has been a Michigan staple since its founding in 1978. The franchise is famous for its rectangular pizza, offering only a few round options. You can also “flavorize” your crust with sesame seeds, butter, garlic, and parmesan.

JJava Designs // Shutterstock

#10. California Pizza Kitchen

A California Pizza Kitchen outdoor patio.

– 2020 U.S. sales: $418.6 million

– 1-year change in sales: -35%

– 2020 U.S. units: 173

-1-year change in units: -13.1%

-2020 sales per unit: $2.4 million

California Pizza Kitchen opened its doors in 1985 and now has over 250 locations in 33 states and 10 countries. The franchise uses high-quality ingredients to create unique, artisan-style pizzas like Jamaican jerk chicken.



Smith Collection/Gado // Getty Images

#9. Round Table Pizza

The exterior of a Round Table Pizza restaurant in a brick shopping center.

– 2020 U.S. sales: $439 million

– 1-year change in sales: 2.8%

– 2020 U.S. units: 414

-1-year change in units: -3%

-2020 sales per unit: $1.1 million

Round Table Pizza was founded in California in 1959, and has over 400 locations across the U.S. The restaurant offers over 30 unique pizza combinations in five different sizes, so you can treat yourself or the entire family.



Bruce VanLoon // Shutterstock

#8. Hungry Howie’s Pizza

A Hungry Howie’s Pizza with a red awning.

– 2020 U.S. sales: $442.1 million

– 1-year change in sales: 14.5%

– 2020 U.S. units: 537

-1-year change in units: 0%

-2020 sales per unit: $823,289

Hungry Howie’s is home to the “original flavored crust,” and has been since its founding in 1973. The crust comes in nine flavors ranging from ranch to Cajun. The restaurant has eight sizes of pizza, dozens of toppings, and serves up delicious “Howie Bread” and “Howie Rolls.”



Edward Kimmel // Wikimedia Commons

#7. MOD Pizza

Employees adding ingredients to pizza in a line at Mod.

– 2020 U.S. sales: $461 million

– 1-year change in sales: -4.7%

– 2020 U.S. units: 490

-1-year change in units: 4.9%

-2020 sales per unit: $940,816

Fast and casual are what you’ll find at MOD. The restaurant was founded in 2008 in Seattle, delivering artisanal pizza to the masses. The price stays the same whether you build your own pie or order off the menu—even if you pile on the toppings.



Mahmoud Suhail // Shutterstock

#6. Marco’s Pizza

A Marco’s Pizza exterior with palm trees.

– 2020 U.S. sales: $760.3 million

– 1-year change in sales: 21%

– 2020 U.S. units: 954

-1-year change in units: 4.3%

-2020 sales per unit: $796,916

When Pasquale Giammarco founded Marco’s in 1978 in Toledo, Ohio, he applied his Italian heritage to the recipes and menu. The franchise continues the same tradition today.

Andriy Blokhin // Shutterstock

#5. Papa Murphy’s Pizza

The exterior of a Papa Murphy’s Pizza restaurant.

– 2020 U.S. sales: $797.1 million

– 1-year change in sales: 6.5%

– 2020 U.S. units: 1,293

-1-year change in units: -2.7%

-2020 sales per unit: $616,455

Papa Murphy’s was founded in 1995 in Vancouver, Washington. The restaurant sells what’s known as a “take-and-bake” pizza: delivered to you raw to be baked hot and fresh in your own kitchen. It was a unique concept that resonated with fans, which is why Papa Murphy’s has around 1,500 stores across the United States and Canada. Customers even ranked Papa Murphy’s as the best pizza chain in 2022 in terms of customer loyalty and satisfaction.



photo-denver // Shutterstock

#4. Papa Johns

Stacks of Papa John’s pizza boxes with green and red writing.

– 2020 U.S. sales: $3.2 billion

– 1-year change in sales: 15.9%

– 2020 U.S. units: 3,134

-1-year change in units: -0.3%

-2020 sales per unit: $1 million

Papa Johns was founded in 1984 in Jacksonville, Indiana, and has exploded to more than 5,000 locations in 49 countries. The franchise prides itself on serving up the best ingredients for every occasion.



Robert Gregory Griffeth // Shutterstock

#3. Little Caesars

A Little Caesars storefront and American flag.

– 2020 U.S. sales: $4 billion

– 1-year change in sales: 4.5%

– 2020 U.S. units: 4,211

-1-year change in units: 0%

-2020 sales per unit: $946,331

Mike and Marian Ilitch opened the first Little Caesars in Michigan in 1959. The couple franchised in 1962, and today there are over 5,000 Little Caesars locations in operation. The most popular item on the menu is the restaurant’s $5 “Hot-N-Ready” option.



HeyDebbie // Shutterstock

#2. Pizza Hut

Two different flatbreads in a Pizza Hut box.

– 2020 U.S. sales: $5.4 billion

– 1-year change in sales: -2.2%

– 2020 U.S. units: 6,561

-1-year change in units: -10.2%

-2020 sales per unit: $828,532

One of the largest pizza chains in the country by number of locations is Pizza Hut. In 1958, two brothers opened up the first Pizza Hut in Wichita, Kansas, using homegrown ingredients. Today there are over 18,000 Pizza Hut locations worldwide.



Susan Montgomery // Shutterstock

#1. Domino’s

A delivery person taking pizzas from a Domino’s location.

– 2020 U.S. sales: $8.3 billion

– 1-year change in sales: 17.6%

– 2020 U.S. units: 6,355

-1-year change in units: 3.7%

-2020 sales per unit: $1.3 million

Domino’s Pizza was founded in 1960 in Michigan and now has nearly 19,000 locations worldwide. The company became famous after expanding from traditional pizza into other areas, like their fan favorite “stuffed cheesy bread.” The restaurant was the first to patent insulated bags to keep pizza piping hot during delivery—and was the first to introduce the online pizza tracker back in 2008.

