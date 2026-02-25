Worst movies of the '80s

Georges De Keerle // Getty Images

The 1980s began with the election of President Ronald Reagan, and the new administration’s policies launched the country into an era of excess. From the malls to the shoulder pads and hairstyles, everything got bigger in the ’80s as the country waved farewell to the days of free love and disco that defined the preceding decades.

In the movie industry, the 1970s “New Hollywood” era inaugurated the careers of auteurs like Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola. However, the decade trickled out with the popularity of crowd-pleasers like “Jaws” and “Star Wars,” and the 1980s became the decade of action movies, blockbusters, and never-ending sequels. For instance, original action movies like the first “Rambo” film, “First Blood,” quickly became beloved hits. Meanwhile, follow-ups like “Rambo III” exasperated many critics.

Decades later, the ’80s lives on in new takes on old properties. That includes movies that were not very well regarded at the time, like 1982’s “Tron” and 1987’s “The Running Man.” Both got new installments in 2025, but neither fared particularly well with critics. Edgar Wright’s “The Running Man” received mixed reviews, with many critics disappointed by its departure from Wright’s signature style, while “Tron: Ares” earned a 56% on Rotten Tomatoes, performing similarly to 2010’s “Tron: Legacy.”

To find those forgettable films and some iconic stinkers, Stacker used data from IMDb to rank the worst movies of the 1980s—some loathed, some loved, and some loathed and loved simultaneously. The rankings are based on user reviews—the lower the rating, the worse the film, ranking it higher on the list. In the case of a tie, the movie with more user votes ranks higher on the list. These films have at least 25,000 user votes and were released between 1980 and 1989. Each movie’s Metascore is provided for critical context but does not impact the ranking.

Read on to learn which ’80s movies are the worst of the worst.

Paramount Pictures

#50. Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives (1986)

– IMDb user rating: 6.0

– IMDb user votes: 52.5K

– Metascore: 30

– Run time: 86 minutes

Described as a “gory waste of time” by then-New York Times critic Caryn James, the sixth film in the “Friday the 13th” franchise sees villain Jason Voorhees accidentally revived from the dead and set on a new path of terror. Though the installment has a 53% on Rotten Tomatoes, “Jason Lives” maintains a number of fans and a few defensive critics. Among them, Trace Thurman of the “Horror Queers” podcast applauds director Tom McLoughlin’s “tongue-in-cheek approach.”

Paramount Pictures

#49. Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter (1984)

– IMDb user rating: 6.0

– IMDb user votes: 60.7K

– Metascore: 33

– Run time: 91 minutes

Notably not the final chapter, “Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter” is only the fourth of 12 films in the franchise. The plot may sound familiar: Jason Voorhees, thought to be dead, goes on yet another rampant killing spree. While the film garnered mostly negative reviews, including a pan on “Siskel & Ebert” where critic Roger Ebert describes the film as an “immoral and reprehensible piece of trash,” Kyle Anderson of Entertainment Weekly actually ranked the film as the best in the franchise in 2023.

Warner Bros.

#48. Firefox (1982)

– IMDb user rating: 5.9

– IMDb user votes: 29.6K

– Metascore: 44

– Run time: 136 minutes

Clint Eastwood directs and stars in “Firefox,” which centers on a retired Air Force pilot’s mission to steal a dangerous jet fighter prototype from the Soviet Union. Based on a popular 1977 novel by Craig Thomas, the adaptation was widely ill-received. In The New York Times, critic Vincent Canby called the film “a James Bond movie without girls, a Superman movie without a sense of humor.”

MGM/ UA

#47. 9½ Weeks (1986)

– IMDb user rating: 5.9

– IMDb user votes: 44.4K

– Metascore: 50

– Run time: 117 minutes

Known for its steamier scenes, “9½ Weeks” features Mickey Rourke and Kim Basinger playing strangers-turned-lovers who face obstacles amidst their ongoing sexual exploits. With mixed reviews, including praise from Roger Ebert, the film ended up doing quite well as a home video release. This didn’t stop the film from receiving three Golden Raspberry Award nominations, including Worst Actress for Basinger.

Universal Pictures

#46. Conan the Destroyer (1984)

– IMDb user rating: 5.9

– IMDb user votes: 86.5K

– Metascore: 53

– Run time: 103 minutes

Starring Arnold Schwarzenegger as the titular character, the action epic “Conan the Destroyer” follows Conan as he escorts a virgin princess to retrieve a jeweled horn (because it’s her destiny, of course). The sequel to “Conan the Barbarian,” the film has garnered a mostly negative reception amongst fans and critics. However, critics like Roger Ebert liked the movie, describing it as “funnier” and “more entertaining” than its predecessor.

Tri Star Pictures

#45. Look Who’s Talking (1989)

– IMDb user rating: 5.9

– IMDb user votes: 87.7K

– Metascore: 51

– Run time: 93 minutes

Directed by Amy Heckerling, “Look Who’s Talking” casts Bruce Willis as the narrating voice of baby Mikey, whose single mother (Kirstie Alley) develops a relationship with a charming taxi driver (John Travolta). The film grossed more than $140 million at the box office and spawned two sequels despite a mixed critical response, which included a Washington Post review saying that the movie’s concept “might have made a brilliant short” at best.

Touchstone Pictures // Getty Images

#44. Cocktail (1988)

– IMDb user rating: 5.9

– IMDb user votes: 93.2K

– Metascore: 12

– Run time: 104 minutes

In this Tom Cruise classic, the Hollywood icon plays a New York City bartender who takes a gig in Jamaica only to find himself falling in love with an artist (Elisabeth Shue). Despite being a box office success, the film was generally poorly reviewed and won Worst Picture and Worst Screenplay at the Razzie Awards.

Trancas International Films

#43. Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (1988)

– IMDb user rating: 5.8

– IMDb user votes: 59.6K

– Metascore: 34

– Run time: 88 minutes

Michael Myers returns to Haddonfield to hunt down his niece in this fourth installment of the “Halloween” franchise. The sequel did not dazzle critics. Writing for Empire in 2000, Kim Newman called the film “stupid, unscary, and plodding.” Still, “Halloween” fans remained loyal, and the film grossed nearly $18 million at the box office.

Warner Bros.

#42. Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment (1985)

– IMDb user rating: 5.8

– IMDb user votes: 60.2K

– Metascore: 39

– Run time: 87 minutes

In this sequel, the “Police Academy” troop is assigned to a new precinct and must face a troublesome gang on the streets of an unnamed city. Though the movie was a success at the box office, critics were generally not amused. Empire critic Ian Nathan describes the film as having a “wafer thin plot” but with a “good number of laughs”—reason enough for the franchise to spawn five subsequent films.

Warner Bros.

#41. Over the Top (1987)

– IMDb user rating: 5.8

– IMDb user votes: 60.7K

– Metascore: 40

– Run time: 93 minutes

This 1980s Sylvester Stallone vehicle centers on a trucker named Lincoln Hawk, who is determined to win an arm wrestling championship and reunite with his estranged son. The film was not received well and was nominated for three Razzie Awards, with David Mendenhall winning both Worst Supporting Actor and Worst New Star.

F.D. Cinematografica

#40. Cannibal Holocaust (1980)

– IMDb user rating: 5.8

– IMDb user votes: 62.6K

– Metascore: 22

– Run time: 95 minutes

Controversial for its use of graphic violence, this Italian gore film follows a professor’s quest to recover the footage of a film crew who disappeared in the Amazon while documenting a cannibalistic Indigenous tribe. Reviews have been divided since the movie’s release. Slant Magazine’s Eric Henderson perhaps puts it best, saying the film is “artful enough to demand serious critical consideration, yet foul enough to christen you a pervert for even bothering.”

Columbia/Tri Star

#39. The Blue Lagoon (1980)

– IMDb user rating: 5.8

– IMDb user votes: 78K

– Metascore: 31

– Run time: 104 minutes

Based on a 1908 novel by Henry de Vere Stacpoole, “The Blue Lagoon” sees two shipwrecked children come of age (and sexual maturity) while stranded on an island. “The Blue Lagoon” did well at the box office and made enough cultural impact to produce a 1991 sequel and a 2012 Lifetime remake. Critics were not impressed by the film, though, and Brooke Shields took home the first-ever Worst Actress Razzie Award.

Warner Bros.

#38. Cobra (1986)

– IMDb user rating: 5.8

– IMDb user votes: 80.8K

– Metascore: 25

– Run time: 87 minutes

Another Sylvester Stallone action film for the list, “Cobra” follows a cop who must protect a lone witness from a diabolical cult. Though the film scored nearly $50 million at the box office, “Cobra” was one of Stallone’s weakest releases—financially and critically—of the decade. “Cobra” was nominated for a grand total of six Razzie Awards, including Worst Actor and Worst Screenplay for Stallone.

Carolco Pictures

#37. Rambo III (1988)

– IMDb user rating: 5.8

– IMDb user votes: 142K

– Metascore: 36

– Run time: 102 minutes

Stallone persists in his dominance of this list with “Rambo III.” The third movie in the “Rambo” franchise takes the titular Vietnam vet on a dangerous rescue mission to Afghanistan. Stallone nabbed the Worst Actor Razzie Award for his role in the critically panned but financially successful film.

Tri Star Pictures

#36. Short Circuit 2 (1988)

– IMDb user rating: 5.7

– IMDb user votes: 27.2K

– Metascore: Data not available

– Run time: 110 minutes

In this sequel, robot Johnny Five goes to New York City with scientist Ben Jahveri and must avoid being exploited by criminals. The New York Times’ Vincent Canby wrote that watching “Short Circuit 2” as an adult is “as much fun as wearing wet sneakers.”

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)

#35. Poltergeist II: The Other Side (1986)

– IMDb user rating: 5.7

– IMDb user votes: 30.6K

– Metascore: 49

– Run time: 91 minutes

In the second installment of the “Poltergeist” series, the Freeling family moves to a new house, only to experience yet another supernatural haunting. Nina Darnton of The New York Times wrote, “The movie, like most sequels, has no reason for existing beyond the desire to duplicate a financial success.” The film pulled in about $41 million at the domestic box office and earned star Zelda Rubinstein a Razzie Award nomination for Worst Supporting Actress.

Paramount Pictures

#34. Crocodile Dundee II (1988)

– IMDb user rating: 5.7

– IMDb user votes: 61.5K

– Metascore: 41

– Run time: 111 minutes

Paul Hogan returns as Mick Dundee in this sequel, which finds the Australian back in New York City, trying to protect his lover from the dangerous gangsters who have followed them. Critics were less than enthused about the follow-up film, with Janet Maslin of The New York Times saying that the sequel “lacks the sense to leave well enough alone.” “Crocodile Dundee II” did not perform quite as well as the original film at the box office, but still produced a 2001 sequel, “Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles.”

Lions Gate Entertainment

#33. The Punisher (1989)

– IMDb user rating: 5.6

– IMDb user votes: 26.4K

– Metascore: 63

– Run time: 89 minutes

Dolph Lundgren stars in this Marvel comic adaptation about a vigilante assassin known only as The Punisher, who sets out to avenge the murder of his family. Though the film initially received mixed reviews, “The Punisher” has gone on to become a cult classic. A reboot of the film was released in 2004 and a TV series premiered in 2017, running for two seasons.

De Laurentiis Entertainment Group/Getty Images

#32. Raw Deal (1986)

– IMDb user rating: 5.6

– IMDb user votes: 38.4K

– Metascore: 44

– Run time: 106 minutes

In “Raw Deal,” Arnold Schwarzenegger is an ex-FBI-agent-turned-small-town-sheriff, aiding the FBI in an undercover plot to take down the Chicago mafia. Both financially and critically disappointing, the film has been repeatedly compared to Sylvester Stallone’s “Cobra.” Vincent Canby wrote in The New York Times that “Though the language is vulgar, the macho posturing absurd, and some of the plotting inscrutable, ‘Raw Deal’ has a kind of seemliness to it.”

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)

#31. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 (1986)

– IMDb user rating: 5.6

– IMDb user votes: 39.1K

– Metascore: 42

– Run time: 101 minutes

Though not critically well received at the time of its premiere, “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2” has gone on to become a cult favorite like its predecessor. The sequel again has the cannibal family terrorizing an innocent. Though almost as controversial as the first film in the nine-film franchise, “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2” failed to “outgross” the original, according to critic Roger Ebert.

New World Pictures

#30. Children of the Corn (1984)

– IMDb user rating: 5.6

– IMDb user votes: 58.3K

– Metascore: 45

– Run time: 92 minutes

Based on Stephen King’s short story, this supernatural horror centers on a religious cult of children who hunt down two adults trapped in their rural town. Though “Children of the Corn” has certainly become a horror classic, followed by multiple remakes and sequels, the film was not critically well received. Critic Roger Ebert lambasted the film, saying by the end of it, “the only thing moving behind the rows is the audience, fleeing to the exits.”

Paramount Pictures

#29. Friday the 13th: Part 3 (1982)

– IMDb user rating: 5.6

– IMDb user votes: 61.9K

– Metascore: 30

– Run time: 95 minutes

In this third installment of the “Friday the 13th” franchise, Jason Voorhees is back and once again lurking around Crystal Lake with murderous intentions. Many critics commented on the movie’s frequent use of 3D filming techniques. Slant Magazine’s Jeremiah Kipp explained that “Part 3” was “shot in such a way to capitalize on the brief fad of Reagan-era 3D movies.”

New Line Cinema

#28. A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master (1988)

– IMDb user rating: 5.6

– IMDb user votes: 62.8K

– Metascore: 56

– Run time: 93 minutes

The fourth in 10 films of the “A Nightmare on Elm Street” franchise, this sequel has villain Freddy Krueger once again infiltrating dreams, including those of a woman who might just be able to defeat him. Critics remain split on this installment, with Kevin Thomas of the Los Angeles Times citing it as the best in the series and Time Out deriding the movie’s “variable special effects.”

De Laurentiis Entertainment Group

#27. Earth Girls Are Easy (1988)

– IMDb user rating: 5.5

– IMDb user votes: 25.6K

– Metascore: 66

– Run time: 100 minutes

Blending elements of science-fiction and romance with an unforgettable soundtrack, this film has become a campy classic. Geena Davis stars as a Southern California gal who takes in three colorful, furry aliens (played by Jeff Goldblum, Jim Carrey, and Damon Wayans). Roger Ebert described the film as silly but admitted that he “had fun watching it.”

Paramount Pictures

#26. Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

– IMDb user rating: 5.5

– IMDb user votes: 65K

– Metascore: 43

– Run time: 107 minutes

Directed by and starring William Shatner, the fifth film in the Star Trek franchise pits Captain Kirk and Mr. Spock against Spock’s estranged half-brother. The film was a box-office disappointment compared to its predecessors, and critics weren’t impressed, either. The New York Times’ Caryn James described Shatner’s directorial choices as a “misguided attempt to make this the biggest, grandest ‘Star Trek’ yet.”

Weintraub Entertainment Group

#25. My Stepmother Is an Alien (1988)

– IMDb user rating: 5.4

– IMDb user votes: 28K

– Metascore: 47

– Run time: 105 minutes

This campy science-fiction comedy stars Kim Basinger as an alien sent to Earth to seduce a physicist (Dan Aykroyd) for his research. Critics generally panned the film, with Roger Ebert explaining that “the screenplay never seems to realize the comic potential of the situation.”

Paramount Pictures

#24. Popeye (1980)

– IMDb user rating: 5.4

– IMDb user votes: 35.4K

– Metascore: 64

– Run time: 114 minutes

Directed by Academy Award-nominated director Robert Altman and starring Robin Williams and Shelley Duvall, the adaptation of the classic “Popeye” comics was a surprise critical bust at the time of its 1980 release. The film’s reception has warmed over time, though, and in 2014, Eric Spitznagel of Vanity Fair cited it as the best movie that Robin Williams ever made.

De Laurentiis Entertainment Group

#23. Maximum Overdrive (1986)

– IMDb user rating: 5.4

– IMDb user votes: 36.9K

– Metascore: 24

– Run time: 98 minutes

A horror film about sentient homicidal machines, “Maximum Overdrive” is an adaptation of a 1978 Stephen King short story called “Trucks.” The film was a critical and box office flop, grossing just $7 million worldwide. King was nominated for Worst Director and Emilio Estevez for Worst Actor at the 1987 Razzie Awards.

Golan-Globus Productions

#22. Masters of the Universe (1987)

– IMDb user rating: 5.4

– IMDb user votes: 45.3K

– Metascore: 35

– Run time: 106 minutes

Based on the Mattel-created character He-Man, this live-action film starring Dolph Lundgren depicts the warrior in an epic battle against his nemesis, Skeletor (Frank Langella). The film bombed at the box office and critics were not forgiving. “Masters of the Universe” still has its fans, though, and in 2012 Slant critic Glenn Heath Jr. gave the movie a more lighthearted review, encouraging viewers to “cherish” the film’s broader themes.

Warner Bros.

#21. Police Academy 3: Back in Training (1986)

– IMDb user rating: 5.4

– IMDb user votes: 49.4K

– Metascore: 33

– Run time: 83 minutes

“Police Academy 3: Back in Training” did not redeem the critical failure of its two predecessors in the “Police Academy” franchise. In this installment, the crew of misfit police officers go back to school to teach a new group of recruits. The film drew crowds and big ticket sales, but critic Kevin Thomas of the Los Angeles Times panned the film, writing, “The most you can say for ‘Police Academy 3: Back in Training’ is that it’s no worse than ‘Police Academy 2’—which was awful.”

New Line Cinema

#20. A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge (1985)

– IMDb user rating: 5.4

– IMDb user votes: 79K

– Metascore: 43

– Run time: 87 minutes

In this sequel, Freddy Krueger returns to haunting dreams, stalking the mind of a teenage boy he hopes to possess. Though the film received a positive review in The New York Times, the reception overall was largely mixed. “A Nightmare on Elm Street 2” has since reached cult-classic status and is remembered for its queer subtext.

Columbia Pictures

#19. The Karate Kid Part III (1989)

– IMDb user rating: 5.4

– IMDb user votes: 77K

– Metascore: 36

– Run time: 112 minutes

In the third installment of the “Karate Kid” franchise, series villain John Kreese seeks revenge against Miyagi and Daniel with help from a Vietnam War veteran. Caryn James of The New York Times saw the film’s lack of character development and “sluggish script” as two of the movie’s biggest cinematic failures. The film was nominated for a grand total of five Razzie Awards, including Worst Picture.

Paramount Pictures

#18. Friday the 13th: The New Blood (1988)

– IMDb user rating: 5.2

– IMDb user votes: 43.4K

– Metascore: 13

– Run time: 88 minutes

Screenwriters Daryl Haney and Manuel Fidello took some creative liberties with the seventh movie in the “Friday the 13th” franchise. The movie centers on a telekinetic teenager, who accidentally brings Jason Voorhees back to the surface of Crystal Lake once again. The film received mostly negative reviews, with Gene Siskel of the Chicago Tribune pointing out the entire franchise’s misogynistic undertones.

Universal Pictures

#17. Halloween III: Season of the Witch (1982)

– IMDb user rating: 5.2

– IMDb user votes: 62.1K

– Metascore: 50

– Run time: 98 minutes

The only film in the “Halloween” franchise that doesn’t feature masked villain Michael Myers, “Halloween III” follows Dr. Daniel Challis as he uncovers a murderous plot that uses Halloween masks as weapons of destruction. The film received largely negative reviews, and Roger Ebert called it a “low-rent thriller.”

Brooksfilms

#16. The Fly II (1989)

– IMDb user rating: 5.1

– IMDb user votes: 25.1K

– Metascore: 36

– Run time: 105 minutes

The sequel to “The Fly” features only one of the actors from the original movie and tells the story of Brundlefly’s son, who seeks a cure for his fly-like mutated genes. The film was widely panned by critics; Janet Maslin of The New York Times wrote that the sequel had “no comparable wit or depth” to its predecessor.

Warner Bros.

#15. Red Sonja (1985)

– IMDb user rating: 5.1

– IMDb user votes: 45.5K

– Metascore: 35

– Run time: 89 minutes

Based on the comic book series of the same name, this action film follows warrior Red Sonja in a quest for vengeance against those who murdered her family. The film received horrendous critical reviews upon release, including a humorous take from Roger Ebert and Gene Siskel. The Razzies awarded actor Brigitte Nielsen the Worst New Star award for her portrayal of Red Sonja.

Cannon Entertainment

#14. Cyborg (1989)

– IMDb user rating: 5.0

– IMDb user votes: 35K

– Metascore: 24

– Run time: 86 minutes

In “Cyborg,” action star Jean-Claude Van Damme plays a martial artist hunting down a killer in a dystopian future. The film was a critical flop and currently stands at a measly 22% on Rotten Tomatoes. Nevertheless, “Cyborg” generated two sequels—both of which fared equally poorly among viewers.

Warner Bros.

#13. Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol (1987)

– IMDb user rating: 5.0

– IMDb user votes: 46.4K

– Metascore: 26

– Run time: 88 minutes

The misfits of the “Police Academy” franchise are back in this fourth installment, now training civilian volunteers. Once again, the universally negative critical reviews did not deter moviegoers, and the sequel sold more than $28 million in tickets. Kevin Thomas’ Los Angeles Times review attempted to make sense of the phenomenon, saying, “What’s so amazing about the ‘Police Academy’ movies is that they keep being made even though they stopped being funny after the hilarious original.”

New Line Cinema

#12. A Nightmare on Elm Street: The Dream Child (1989)

– IMDb user rating: 5.0

– IMDb user votes: 51.6K

– Metascore: 54

– Run time: 89 minutes

In the fifth installment of the “Nightmare on Elm Street” franchise, Freddy Krueger attempts to possess a fetus, hoping to be reborn into the world. Reviews were tepid at best, with Variety describing “The Dream Child” as “a poorly constructed special effects showcase.”

Warner Bros.

#11. Superman III (1983)

– IMDb user rating: 5.0

– IMDb user votes: 75.8K

– Metascore: 44

– Run time: 125 minutes

Christopher Reeve co-stars with comedian Richard Pryor in the third film adaptation of the comic book series, which pits Superman against an evil computer genius. The film did well at the box office, grossing more than $80 million worldwide, but suffered in reviews. Pryor was nominated for the Worst Supporting Actor Razzie, while Giorgio Moroder was nominated for Worst Musical Score.

Universal Pictures

#10. Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers (1989)

– IMDb user rating: 4.9

– IMDb user votes: 47.9K

– Metascore: 28

– Run time: 96 minutes

The fifth film of the “Halloween” franchise sees Michael Myers return to kill his niece, who has been rendered mute. Upon the movie’s release, many critics expressed weariness at the series’ now-repetitive plot and tricks. In his New York Times review of the film, Stephen Holden wrote, “Each new installment of the ‘Halloween’ series is rather like taking another swing through the same all-too-familiar funhouse.”

Paramount Pictures

#9. Friday the 13th: A New Beginning (1985)

– IMDb user rating: 4.8

– IMDb user votes: 45.1K

– Metascore: 16

– Run time: 92 minutes

A traumatized Tommy Jarvis must face a new hockey-masked murderer in the fifth “Friday the 13th” movie—which, notably, does not feature Jason Voorhees. In the Chicago Tribune, Gene Siskel complained that the film had “little suspense.”

Universal Pictures

#8. Howard the Duck (1986)

– IMDb user rating: 4.8

– IMDb user votes: 54K

– Metascore: 28

– Run time: 110 minutes

Based on the exploits of a Marvel character, “Howard the Duck” follows the titular character, a humanoid alien duck, as he attempts to stop an invasion of planet Earth. The film has sustained a cult following, despite negative critical reviews and bombing at the box office. The film won four Razzie Awards, including Worst Picture; a few years later, “Howard the Duck” earned a nomination for Worst Picture of the Decade.

Warner Bros.

#7. Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach (1988)

– IMDb user rating: 4.6

– IMDb user votes: 38.9K

– Metascore: 18

– Run time: 90 minutes

The first film in the franchise to not star Steve Guttenberg, the fifth “Police Academy” brings the misfits to a police convention in Miami Beach. By this point, critics had more than had enough of the series—Caryn James declared in The New York Times that “the formula is pretty long in the tooth by now.”

Paramount Pictures

#6. Grease 2 (1982)

– IMDb user rating: 4.6

– IMDb user votes: 39.1K

– Metascore: 52

– Run time: 115 minutes

After “Grease” became a beloved musical classic, “Grease 2” was inevitable. Also a musical, “Grease 2” stars Michelle Pfeiffer and gender swaps the stereotypes portrayed in the first film. Though “Grease 2” did not earn the same box office numbers or critical success as its predecessor, the film has gone on to become a campy favorite. Some fans even claim that the sequel is better than the original.

Paramount Pictures

#5. Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan (1989)

– IMDb user rating: 4.5

– IMDb user votes: 44.1K

– Metascore: 14

– Run time: 100 minutes

In the eighth “Friday the 13th” movie, Jason Voorhees is awakened and terrorizes a group of high school students on a boat heading toward Manhattan. Critics did not praise the film; the New York Daily News noted that “Jason Takes Manhattan” “grossly underutilizes its promising premise.”

Warner Bros.

#4. Police Academy 6: City Under Siege (1989)

– IMDb user rating: 4.4

– IMDb user votes: 35K

– Metascore: 16

– Run time: 84 minutes

Original star Steve Guttenberg didn’t return to the “Police Academy” franchise for the sixth film, but that didn’t stop the rest of the central crew from returning to take on crime in the city streets. Chris Wellman wrote of the film in the Los Angeles Times, “To know these 84 minutes is to know an endless living death.” Today, “City Under Siege” has a 0% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Warner Bros.

#3. Superman IV: The Quest for Peace (1987)

– IMDb user rating: 3.8

– IMDb user votes: 58K

– Metascore: 24

– Run time: 90 minutes

In “Superman IV: The Quest for Peace,” Christopher Reeve returns for the final time as the superhero, facing up against a new villain called Nuclear Man. The film was ultimately a failure with critics and audiences, for which Janet Maslin of The New York Times blamed the “chintzy” flying sequences and the “perfunctory” special effects. The film was nominated for two Razzie Awards: Worst Supporting Actress and Worst Visual Effects.

Universal Pictures

#2. Jaws 3-D (1983)

– IMDb user rating: 3.7

– IMDb user votes: 52K

– Metascore: 27

– Run time: 99 minutes

Much like its predecessors, “Jaws 3-D” features a villain in the form of a giant, murderous shark—this time, trapped in the SeaWorld amusement park. The 3D film flopped financially in comparison to the two previous movies in the series and was nominated for five Razzie Awards, including Worst Picture, Worst Director, and Worst Screenplay.

Universal Pictures

#1. Jaws: The Revenge (1987)

– IMDb user rating: 3.1

– IMDb user votes: 53K

– Metascore: 15

– Run time: 89 minutes

The final film in the Jaws franchise sees a giant shark following Chief Brody’s family in search of revenge. With 2% on Rotten Tomatoes, the film is regarded as a spectacularly bad sequel. Roger Ebert described “Jaws: The Revenge” as “not simply a bad movie, but also a stupid and incompetent one.” The film was nominated for seven Razzie Awards and won for Worst Visual Effects.

Data reporting by Karim Noorani. Story editing by Cu Fleshman. Copy editing by Tim Bruns.

