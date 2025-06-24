Where the world gambles: A deep dive into global gambling trends & online habits

Gambling has evolved from a clandestine pastime to a mainstream industry, generating over $500 billion globally each year. From the bustling casino floors of Macau to mobile sports betting apps in New Jersey, the landscape of gambling is rapidly changing.

OLBG delved into the countries with the highest gambling engagement, the most popular games, and the cultural, legal, and technological factors influencing global gambling habits.

Which countries bet the most? How does overall gambling participation look in each country? How do gambling behaviours vary across different countries? And more.

Australia: The reigning champion of gambling engagement

Australia leads the world in gambling participation, with 78% of adults engaging in gambling activities in 2022. The prevalence of electronic gaming machines (pokies) in pubs, clubs, and casinos contributes to this high engagement. Notably, Australians experience the highest per capita gambling losses globally, averaging $1,276 annually.

Norway: online gambling’s quiet powerhouse

Norway boasts a significant online gambling presence, with projections indicating the online gambling market will reach $762.3 million by 2028. Despite strict regulations, the country’s digital-first approach and widespread mobile access have made online gambling increasingly popular.

South Africa: betting amid economic pressures

South Africa’s online gambling industry is experiencing rapid growth, with market revenues expected to reach $518.2 million by 2029. Factors such as high youth unemployment and limited recreational alternatives drive this trend, with sports betting dominating the market, particularly on football and horse racing.

United Kingdom: mature, regulated, and widespread

The U.K. maintains a well-regulated gambling environment, with 46% of adults participating in some form of gambling in the past four weeks. Online gambling participation stands at 17% when excluding lotteries. The U.K. Gambling Commission ensures that licensed operators adhere to stringent safety and transparency standards.

United States: A sleeping giant awakens

Since the 2018 repeal of PASPA, the U.S. has seen a surge in legalized sports betting. In 2023, 49% of American adults reported engaging in some form of gambling. The online gambling market is projected to reach nearly $40 billion by 2029, with gross gaming revenue surpassing $5.86 billion in February 2025.

The Global Top 10: Who’s Leading in Online Gambling?

Based on the latest data, here are the countries where online gambling is most prevalent:

What Google Searches Reveal About Gambling Habits

Google Trends provides insights into public interest and curiosity about gambling, reflecting broader behavioral patterns.

Mobile-First Gambling is Now the Norm. Searches for terms like “betting apps,” “casino mobile,” and “slots on phone” have seen consistent growth globally. As of 2025, 80% of online gambling users access platforms through smartphones.

Across Europe, North America, and parts of Asia, top-searched phrases include “free spins today,” “no deposit bonus,” and “best casino bonus.” These searches indicate a strategic approach to gambling, with players seeking value and promotions.

Game Preferences: What the World Wants to Play

“Online slots” trends are especially prominent in Europe and Oceania.

“Live blackjack” searches spike during sports or holiday seasons.

“Crash games” and other quick-fire betting formats have gained popularity, particularly among Gen Z audiences.

In Japan, searches for “pachinko” remain dominant, reflecting the game’s cultural significance.

Regional Differences: What Shapes How (and If) People Gamble?

Several factors influence gambling behaviours across different regions:

It’s important to note that Google searches may not always translate to actual gambling activity. Factors like VPN usage, data anonymisation, and curiosity-driven searches can inflate interest metrics without corresponding betting behaviour.

Final Thoughts: The Gambling Landscape is Changing — Fast

From slot machines in Sydney to sportsbook apps in Michigan, gambling has become a global lifestyle activity. Digital innovation, mobile-first design, and evolving legislation have made gambling more accessible and personalised than ever before.

However, it’s not just about increased betting; it’s about smarter, more strategic gambling habits. Search trends indicate that players prioritise value, legality, and convenience.

As emerging markets like Brazil and India move toward regulation, participation numbers and related search trends are expected to rise significantly.

