The movies leaving Netflix this month

Throughout May, high school and college students across the country are finishing their final exams, donning their commencement robes, and shaking and taking their degrees to start the next chapter of their lives. But they aren’t the only ones closing a door—in May 2025, 46 movies are tossing their streaming caps and graduating from Netflix, just without the same pomp and circumstance.

There are quite a few reasons a movie can get dropped from a streamer like Netflix; perhaps the film’s rights are no longer available, or its popularity doesn’t justify the cost of licensing. The motivation may vary, and though most of Netflix’s May 2025 movie casualties already met their fate on the first of the month, there’s still time to catch some of the departing films.

As the summer 2025 blockbuster season starts to accelerate, it’s the perfect time for an action-packed mini-marathon. Why don’t you start with 2008’s “Rambo,” which stars Sylvester Stallone as the former Green Beret who gets called back into duty to save a bunch of missionaries from the Burmese Army? Then follow it up with Rambo’s final adventure, 2019’s “Rambo: Last Blood,” which sees him take vengeance against a Mexican cartel targeting his family. Both titles leave Netflix on May 10.

Looking for a mischievous mystery instead? There are a couple of weeks left to enjoy the 2018 dark comedy “A Simple Favor,” starring Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick. The film centers on a Connecticut mom vlogger (Kendrick) who discovers her wealthy and glamorous friend (Lively) has gone missing, prompting her to investigate her disappearance. The movie’s sequel, “Another Simple Favor,” just dropped on Prime Video on May 1, 2025, so now’s the perfect time to watch its predecessor before it vanishes from Netflix without a trace on May 19.

There are many more fan favorites whose days are numbered on Netflix. Check out Stacker’s full list of every movie leaving Netflix in May 2025, including supplementary insights from IMDb on each movie’s director, cast, and runtime. In the paraphrased words of Vitamin C, as you stream on… you’ll remember… all the great movie-watching experiences… you had together.

About Time

About Time (2013)

– Runtime: 123 minutes

– Genre: Comedies

– Cast: Domhnall Gleeson, Rachel McAdams, and Bill Nighy

– Leaving Netflix on May 1

Annie

Annie (2014)

– Runtime: 119 minutes

– Genre: Comedies

– Cast: Quvenzhané Wallis, Jamie Foxx, and Cameron Diaz

– Leaving Netflix on May 1

Apollo 13

Apollo 13 (1995)

– Runtime: 139 minutes

– Genre: Adventure

– Cast: Tom Hanks, Kevin Bacon, and Bill Paxton

– Leaving Netflix on May 1

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)

– Runtime: 117 minutes

– Genre: Action

– Cast: Harrison Ford, Rutger Hauer, and Sean Young

– Leaving Netflix on May 1

Dallas Buyers Club

Dallas Buyers Club (2013)

– Runtime: 116 minutes

– Genre: Dramas

– Cast: Matthew McConaughey, Jennifer Garner, and Jared Leto

– Leaving Netflix on May 1

Definitely, Maybe

Definitely, Maybe (2008)

– Runtime: 112 minutes

– Genre: Comedies

– Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Abigail Breslin, and Rachel Weisz

– Leaving Netflix on May 1

Erin Brockovich

Erin Brockovich (2000)

– Runtime: 131 minutes

– Genre: Dramas

– Cast: Julia Roberts, Albert Finney, and Aaron Eckhart

– Leaving Netflix on May 1

Europa Report

Europa Report (2013)

– Runtime: 90 minutes

– Genre: Thrillers

– Cast: Christian Camargo, Sharlto Copley, and Embeth Davidtz

– Leaving Netflix on May 1

The Flintstones

The Flintstones (1994)

– Runtime: 90 minutes

– Genre: Comedies

– Cast: John Goodman, Elizabeth Perkins, and Rick Moranis

– Leaving Netflix on May 1

Friday

Friday (1995)

– Runtime: 91 minutes

– Genre: Comedies

– Cast: Ice Cube, Chris Tucker, and Nia Long

– Leaving Netflix on May 1

The Frozen Ground

The Frozen Ground (2013)

– Runtime: 105 minutes

– Genre: Thrillers

– Cast: Nicolas Cage, John Cusack, and Vanessa Hudgens

– Leaving Netflix on May 1

Fury

Fury (2014)

– Runtime: 135 minutes

– Genre: Action

– Cast: Brad Pitt, Shia LaBeouf, and Logan Lerman

– Leaving Netflix on May 1

King Kong

King Kong (2005)

– Runtime: 187 minutes

– Genre: Action

– Cast: Naomi Watts, Jack Black, and Adrien Brody

– Leaving Netflix on May 1

Maid in Manhattan

Maid in Manhattan (2002)

– Runtime: 105 minutes

– Genre: Comedies

– Cast: Jennifer Lopez, Ralph Fiennes, and Natasha Richardson

– Leaving Netflix on May 1

Next Friday

Next Friday (2000)

– Runtime: 98 minutes

– Genre: Comedies

– Cast: Ice Cube, Mike Epps, and Justin Pierce

– Leaving Netflix on May 1

Notting Hill

Notting Hill (1999)

– Runtime: 123 minutes

– Genre: Comedies

– Cast: Julia Roberts, Hugh Grant, and Rhys Ifans

– Leaving Netflix on May 1

Out of Africa

Out of Africa (1985)

– Runtime: 160 minutes

– Genre: Romance

– Cast: Meryl Streep, Robert Redford, and Klaus Maria Brandauer

– Leaving Netflix on May 1

Pompeii

Pompeii (2014)

– Runtime: 105 minutes

– Genre: Action

– Cast: Kit Harington, Emily Browning, and Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje

– Leaving Netflix on May 1

Public Enemies

Public Enemies (2009)

– Runtime: 139 minutes

– Genre: Action

– Cast: Johnny Depp, Christian Bale, and Marion Cotillard

– Leaving Netflix on May 1

Queen & Slim

Queen & Slim (2019)

– Runtime: 131 minutes

– Genre: Dramas

– Cast: Daniel Kaluuya, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Bokeem Woodbine

– Leaving Netflix on May 1

Schindler’s List

Schindler’s List (1993)

– Runtime: 195 minutes

– Genre: Dramas

– Cast: Liam Neeson, Ben Kingsley, and Ralph Fiennes

– Leaving Netflix on May 1

Spider-Man

Spider-Man (2002)

– Runtime: 121 minutes

– Genre: Action

– Cast: Tobey Maguire, Willem Dafoe, and Kirsten Dunst

– Leaving Netflix on May 1

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 2 (2004)

– Runtime: 127 minutes

– Genre: Action

– Cast: Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst, and James Franco

– Leaving Netflix on May 1

Spider-Man 3

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

– Runtime: 139 minutes

– Genre: Action

– Cast: Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst, and James Franco

– Leaving Netflix on May 1

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023)

– Runtime: 141 minutes

– Genre: Action

– Cast: Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, and Brian Tyree Henry

– Leaving Netflix on May 1

This Is 40

This Is 40 (2012)

– Runtime: 133 minutes

– Genre: Comedies

– Cast: Paul Rudd, Leslie Mann, and John Lithgow

– Leaving Netflix on May 1

Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All by Myself

Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All by Myself (2009)

– Runtime: 113 minutes

– Genre: Comedies

– Cast: Taraji P. Henson, Adam Rodriguez, and Brian White

– Leaving Netflix on May 1

Waterworld

Waterworld (1995)

– Runtime: 135 minutes

– Genre: Action

– Cast: Kevin Costner, Dennis Hopper, and Jeanne Tripplehorn

– Leaving Netflix on May 1

Wedding Crashers

Wedding Crashers (2005)

– Runtime: 119 minutes

– Genre: Comedies

– Cast: Owen Wilson, Vince Vaughn, and Christopher Walken

– Leaving Netflix on May 1

The Whale

The Whale (2022)

– Runtime: 116 minutes

– Genre: Dramas

– Cast: Brendan Fraser, Sadie Sink, and Hong Chau

– Leaving Netflix on May 1

Whiplash

Whiplash (2014)

– Runtime: 106 minutes

– Genre: Dramas

– Cast: Miles Teller, J.K. Simmons, and Paul Reiser

– Leaving Netflix on May 1

The Wiz

The Wiz (1978)

– Runtime: 134 minutes

– Genre: Comedies

– Cast: Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, and Nipsey Russell

– Leaving Netflix on May 1

You, Me and Dupree

You, Me and Dupree (2006)

– Runtime: 109 minutes

– Genre: Comedies

– Cast: Owen Wilson, Kate Hudson, and Matt Dillon

– Leaving Netflix on May 1

Insidious: The Red Door

Insidious: The Red Door (2023)

– Runtime: 107 minutes

– Genre: Horror

– Cast: Ty Simpkins, Patrick Wilson, and Rose Byrne

– Leaving Netflix on May 4

The Peanut Butter Falcon

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019)

– Runtime: 96 minutes

– Genre: Comedies

– Cast: Shia LaBeouf, Dakota Johnson, and Zachary Gottsagen

– Leaving Netflix on May 5

The Lost City

The Lost City (2022)

– Runtime: 112 minutes

– Genre: Comedies

– Cast: Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, and Daniel Radcliffe

– Leaving Netflix on May 9

Resident Evil: Death Island

Resident Evil: Death Island (2023)

– Runtime: 90 minutes

– Genre: Horror

– Cast: Matthew Mercer, Nicole Tompkins, and Kevin Dorman

– Leaving Netflix on May 9

Rambo

Rambo (2008)

– Runtime: 91 minutes

– Genre: Action

– Cast: Sylvester Stallone, Julie Benz, and Matthew Marsden

– Leaving Netflix on May 10

Rambo: Last Blood

Rambo: Last Blood (2019)

– Runtime: 89 minutes

– Genre: Action

– Cast: Sylvester Stallone, Paz Vega, and Sergio Peris-Mencheta

– Leaving Netflix on May 10

The Clovehitch Killer

The Clovehitch Killer (2018)

– Runtime: 109 minutes

– Genre: Thrillers

– Cast: Dylan McDermott, Charlie Plummer, and Samantha Mathis

– Leaving Netflix on May 15

Crossroads

Crossroads (2002)

– Runtime: 93 minutes

– Genre: Comedies

– Cast: Britney Spears, Anson Mount, and Zoe Saldaña

– Leaving Netflix on May 15

The Sum of All Fears

The Sum of All Fears (2002)

– Runtime: 123 minutes

– Genre: Action

– Cast: Ben Affleck, Morgan Freeman, and Bridget Moynahan

– Leaving Netflix on May 16

Tully

Tully (2018)

– Runtime: 95 minutes

– Genre: Comedies

– Cast: Charlize Theron, Mackenzie Davis, and Ron Livingston

– Leaving Netflix on May 16

A Simple Favor

A Simple Favor (2018)

– Runtime: 116 minutes

– Genre: Comedies

– Cast: Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick, and Henry Golding

– Leaving Netflix on May 19

Burnt

Burnt (2015)

– Runtime: 100 minutes

– Genre: Dramas

– Cast: Bradley Cooper, Sienna Miller, and Daniel Brühl

– Leaving Netflix on May 28

The Silencing

The Silencing (2020)

– Runtime: 94 minutes

– Genre: Thrillers

– Cast: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Annabelle Wallis, and Zahn McClarnon

– Leaving Netflix on May 29