Movies and TV shows casting in Denver

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock



The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures attention starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities’ Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you’re a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Denver, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they’re looking to fill.

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock



‘Heartthrob’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Emmy (lead, female, 40-55)

— August (lead, female, 38-55)

– Casting locations: Denver

– Learn more about the short film here

Media_Photos // Shutterstock



‘Room 988’ – A CU Denver Short Film

– Project type: student film

– Roles:

— Summer (lead, female, 20-27)

— The Woman (lead, female, 40-60)

– Roles pay up to: $150

– Casting locations: Denver

– Learn more about the student film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock



‘Gods We Call’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Beast/Siren (lead, female, 21-55)

— Samantha (lead, female, 18+)

— Joe (lead, male, 35-55)

– Roles pay up to: $3,750

– Casting locations: Denver

– Learn more about the feature film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock



‘Don’t Say Macbeth’

– Project type: student film

– Roles:

— Ms. Wagner (lead, female, 30-35)

— Evyn (lead, 30-35)

— Tate (supporting, male, 18-19)

– Roles pay up to: $300

– Casting locations: Denver

– Learn more about the student film here

Dpongvit // Shutterstock



‘Chinese Spies’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Woman #1 (lead, female, 21-35)

– Roles pay up to: $240

– Casting locations: Denver

– Learn more about the short film here

Media_Photos // Shutterstock



‘Cyborg Recall 2026’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Alano Pacheco (lead, male, 22-32)

— Ethan Block (lead, male, 35-48)

— Blake Blume (lead, male, 21-35)

– Casting locations: Denver

– Learn more about the feature film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock



‘Supernormal’

– Project type: student film

– Roles:

— Deck (lead, male, 15-20)

— Travis (lead, male, 15-20)

— Jess (lead, female, 17-20)

– Casting locations: Denver

– Learn more about the student film here

Tikkyshop // Shutterstock



‘Christmas Retreat’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Ava (lead, female, 25-40)

— Clay (lead, male, 28-40)

– Roles pay up to: $7,000

– Casting: nationwide

– Learn more about the feature film here

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock



Korean Feature Film Project 2026

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Tyler (supporting, male, 18-26)

– Roles pay up to: $3,000

– Casting: nationwide

– Learn more about the feature film here

muratart // Shutterstock



‘Painted with L.O.V.E.’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Lilly (lead, female, 22-30)

— Patrick Jones (lead, 25-35)

— Lois (supporting, female, 22-30)

– Roles pay up to: $10,000

– Casting: nationwide

– Learn more about the feature film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock



‘The Summer of Your Life’

– Project type: reality TV

– Roles:

— Single Hot Leading Man (real people, male, 25-31)

– Roles pay up to: $4,000

– Casting: nationwide

– Learn more about the reality TV show here

KinoMasterskaya // Shutterstock



Indie Drama Feature Project

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— James (supporting, male, 30-55)

— Penny (supporting, female, 9-12)

— Bully Kid (day player, male, 4-6)

– Roles pay up to: $3,488

– Casting: nationwide

– Learn more about the feature film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock



TV Series, Real Professional Cooks & Chefs

– Project type: reality TV

– Roles:

— Real Professional Cooks & Chefs for TV Series (chorus / ensemble, 18+)

— Real Professional Cooks & Chefs for TV Series (models, 18+)

— Real Professional Cooks & Chefs for TV Series (real people, 18+)

– Roles pay up to: $5,200

– Casting: nationwide

– Learn more about the reality TV show here

Media_Photos // Shutterstock



‘Love On The Line’ Cash Prize

– Project type: reality TV

– Roles:

— Real Couples (real people, 21-35)

– Casting: nationwide

– Learn more about the reality TV show here

This story was

produced by

Backstage and reviewed and

distributed by Stacker.