Movies and TV shows casting in Denver

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures attention starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities’ Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you’re a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Denver, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they’re looking to fill.

‘Before Us’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Amira (day player, female, 3-5)

— Ty (supporting, male, 10-13)

— Wayne (supporting, male, 18-22)

– Roles pay up to: $400

– Casting locations: Denver

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Don’t Say Macbeth’

– Project type: student film

– Roles:

— Ms. Wagner (lead, female, 30-35)

— Evyn (lead, 30-35)

— Tate (supporting, male, 18-19)

– Roles pay up to: $300

– Casting locations: Denver

– Learn more about the student film here

‘The Scare’

– Project type: student film

– Roles:

— Terry Galloway (lead, female, 9-13)

— Tenley Galloway (supporting, female, 6-8)

— Trudy Galloway (supporting, female, 12-16)

– Casting locations: Denver

– Learn more about the student film here

‘Chasm’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Tommy (lead, male, 26-41)

— Assailant #1 (supporting, male, 21-50)

— Assailant #2 (supporting, male, 21-39)

– Roles pay up to: $700

– Casting locations: Denver

– Learn more about the short film here

‘Chinese Spies’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Woman #1 (lead, female, 21-35)

– Roles pay up to: $240

– Casting locations: Denver

– Learn more about the short film here

‘bucket’

– Project type: student film

– Roles:

— Mom (Lead) (lead, female, 25-59)

— Sister (lead, female, 25-50)

– Casting locations: Denver

– Learn more about the student film here

‘The Clubhouse’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Gemma (supporting, female, 18-28)

– Roles pay up to: $525

– Casting locations: Denver

– Learn more about the scripted show here

Major Streamer New Reality Show, Host

– Project type: reality TV

– Roles:

— Host/Concierge (lead, male, 40+)

– Roles pay up to: $30,000

– Casting: nationwide

– Learn more about the reality TV show here

‘Girls Trip’

– Project type: reality TV

– Roles:

— Recently Single Woman (real people, female, 26-34)

— Besties with a Recently Single Woman (real people, female, 26-36)

– Roles pay up to: $1,800

– Casting: nationwide

– Learn more about the reality TV show here

‘Ashwire’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Zara Wishear (lead, female, 20-35)

— Ashwire (lead, all genders, 20-50)

— Cal (supporting, female, non-binary, 20-30)

– Roles pay up to: $5,000

– Casting: nationwide

– Learn more about the feature film here

TV Series, Real Professional Cooks & Chefs

– Project type: reality TV

– Roles:

— Real Professional Cooks & Chefs for TV Series (chorus / ensemble, 18+)

— Real Professional Cooks & Chefs for TV Series (models, 18+)

— Real Professional Cooks & Chefs for TV Series (real people, 18+)

– Roles pay up to: $5,200

– Casting: nationwide

– Learn more about the reality TV show here

Indie Drama Feature Project

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— James (supporting, male, 30-55)

— Penny (supporting, female, 9-12)

— Bully Kid (day player, male, 4-6)

– Roles pay up to: $3,488

– Casting: nationwide

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Cousins’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Daniel Wilson (lead, male, 18-35)

— Isabella Wilson-Smith (supporting, female, 18-35)

— Marie Wilson (supporting, female, 25-40)

– Roles pay up to: $900

– Casting: nationwide

– Learn more about the feature film here

Interactive Game and Vertical Drama Production

– Project type: vertical series

– Roles:

— Shuhan Ho/Shuhan “Richie” Ho (lead, male, 18-32)

— Susanna (lead, female, 18-32)

— Mia (lead, female, 18-32)

– Roles pay up to: $800

– Casting: nationwide

– Learn more about the vertical series here

