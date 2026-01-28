Movies and TV shows casting in Denver

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities’ Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you’re a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Denver, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they’re looking to fill.

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

‘Squad’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Lucius (lead, male, 14-18)

— Michelle (lead, female, 14-25)

– Roles pay up to: $150

– Casting locations: Denver

– Learn more about the feature film here

Dpongvit // Shutterstock

‘Chinese Spies’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Woman #1 (lead, female, 21-35)

– Roles pay up to: $240

– Casting locations: Denver

– Learn more about the short film here

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

‘Giant Void’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Liaison (background / extra, 18+)

– Roles pay up to: $75

– Casting locations: Denver

– Learn more about the feature film here

muratart // Shutterstock

‘Before Us’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Amira (day player, female, 3-5)

— Ty (supporting, male, 10-13)

— Wayne (supporting, male, 18-22)

– Roles pay up to: $400

– Casting locations: Denver

– Learn more about the feature film here

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

‘Chasm’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Assailant #1 (supporting, male, 21-50)

— Assailant #2 (supporting, male, 21-39)

— Man in Living Room (supporting, male, 21-40)

– Roles pay up to: $250

– Casting locations: Denver

– Learn more about the short film here

Media_Photos // Shutterstock

‘The Clubhouse’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Gemma (supporting, female, 18-28)

– Roles pay up to: $525

– Casting locations: Denver

– Learn more about the scripted show here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

‘Shattered Reflections’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Brian (lead, male, 25-45)

— Gabby (lead, female, 25-45)

– Casting locations: Denver

– Learn more about the short film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

‘Girls Trip’

– Project type: reality TV

– Roles:

— Recently Single Woman (real people, female, 26-34)

— Besties with a Recently Single Woman (real people, female, 26-36)

– Roles pay up to: $1,800

– Casting locations: nationwide

– Learn more about the reality TV show here

Media_Photos // Shutterstock

TV Series, Real Professional Cooks & Chefs

– Project type: reality TV

– Roles:

— Real Professional Cooks & Chefs for TV Series (chorus / ensemble, 18+)

— Real Professional Cooks & Chefs for TV Series (models, 18+)

— Real Professional Cooks & Chefs for TV Series (real people, 18+)

– Roles pay up to: $5,200

– Casting locations: nationwide

– Learn more about the reality TV show here

guruXOX // Shutterstock

Indie Drama Feature Project

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— James (supporting, male, 30-55)

— Penny (supporting, female, 9-12)

– Roles pay up to: $3,488

– Casting locations: nationwide

– Learn more about the feature film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

Reality Show, Wild Couples

– Project type: reality TV

– Roles:

— Wild Couples (real people, 25+)

– Roles pay up to: $4,000

– Casting locations: nationwide

– Learn more about the reality TV show here

KinoMasterskaya // Shutterstock

‘Spider Blue’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Gloria (supporting, female, 60-70)

— Corin (supporting, female, 35-50)

— Thea (supporting, female, 30-45)

– Roles pay up to: $1,245

– Casting locations: nationwide

– Learn more about the feature film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

‘Cousins’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Daniel Wilson (lead, male, 18-35)

— Isabella Wilson-Smith (supporting, female, 18-35)

— Marie Wilson (supporting, female, 25-40)

– Roles pay up to: $900

– Casting locations: nationwide

– Learn more about the feature film here

Media_Photos // Shutterstock

‘Feelin’ Real Estate’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Cynthia Klienschmidt (lead, female, 30-55)

— Tom Morse (supporting, male, 18-35)

— Abby Morales (supporting, female, 18-35)

– Casting locations: nationwide

– Learn more about the scripted show here

This story was

produced by

Backstage and reviewed and

distributed by Stacker.