Michelin’s Bib Gourmand distinction highlights restaurants that serve exceptional food at a good value—places where you can enjoy a memorable meal without the splurge of a fine-dining price tag. Stacker compiled a list of Bib Gourmand restaurants in Denver using the Michelin Guide, offering a taste of quality and creativity across the city’s dining scene. Keep reading to see which spots made the list in 2025.

The Ginger Pig

– Cuisine: Chinese, Asian

– Price: $$

– Address: 4262 Lowell Blvd., Denver, CO, 80211, USA

Tavernetta

– Cuisine: Italian, Contemporary

– Price: $$

– Address: 1889 16th St., Denver, CO, 80202, USA

MAKfam

– Cuisine: Chinese

– Price: $

– Address: 39 W. 1st Ave., Denver, CO, 80223, USA

Glo Noodle House

– Cuisine: Ramen

– Price: $$

– Address: 4450 W. 38th Ave., Ste. 130, Denver, CO, 80212, USA

La Diabla Pozole y Mezcal

– Cuisine: Mexican

– Price: $$

– Address: 2233 Larimer St., Denver, CO, 80205, USA

Ash’Kara

– Cuisine: Mediterranean Cuisine, Middle Eastern

– Price: $$$

– Address: 2005 W. 33rd Ave., Denver, CO, 80211, USA

Hop Alley

– Cuisine: Chinese, Contemporary

– Price: $$

– Address: 3500 Larimer St., Denver, CO, 80205, USA

Mister Oso

– Cuisine: Latin American

– Price: $$

– Address: 3163 Larimer St., Denver, CO, 80205, USA

