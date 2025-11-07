The most expensive neighborhoods in Denver

David Papazian // Shutterstock

Homebuyers and sellers are navigating a slow and expensive housing market, with rising prices and stagnant demand keeping many on the sidelines. This comes amid rising economic uncertainty and growing wealth concentration. But luxury homes—multimillion-dollar estates, sleek penthouses, and one-of-a-kind custom builds—are still selling, even as most buyers pull back.

Most people can’t afford high-end homes, although they’re still fun to dream about. So, to highlight where luxury real estate is commanding the highest prices, Redfin analyzed the most expensive neighborhoods in the Denver metro area—and showcased a few of the area’s standout listings (when possible).

Note: Redfin’s analysis focused on metro areas, meaning some neighborhoods fell within smaller nearby cities. Listings and data were gathered on October 15, 2025.

#1. Cherry Hill Village (Cherry Hills Village, CO)

Median sale price: $3,300,000 | Median days on market: 50 days

12 Lynn Rd, Englewood, CO 80113

– List price: $22,000,000

– Beds: 7 | Baths: 8.75 | Square feet: 23,060

– See 12 Lynn Rd, Englewood, CO 80113 on Redfin.com

4010 S Holly St, Englewood, CO 80111

– List price: $2,000,000

– Beds: 5 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 4,145

– See 4010 S Holly St, Englewood, CO 80111 on Redfin.com

6200 Charrington Dr, Centennial, CO 80111

– List price: $3,695,000

– Beds: 5 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 4,838

– See 6200 Charrington Dr, Centennial, CO 80111 on Redfin.com

6356 E Tufts Ave, Englewood, CO 80111

– List price: $3,295,000

– Beds: 6 | Baths: 7 | Square feet: 7,840

– See 6356 E Tufts Ave, Englewood, CO 80111 on Redfin.com

#2. Kerr Gulch (Kittredge, CO)

Median sale price: $2,975,000 | Median days on market: 42 days

2013 Swede Gulch Rd, Evergreen, CO 80439

– List price: $1,225,000

– Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,875

– See 2013 Swede Gulch Rd, Evergreen, CO 80439 on Redfin.com

27407 Upper Cold Springs Gulch Rd, Golden, CO 80401

– List price: $797,000

– Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,043

– See 27407 Upper Cold Springs Gulch Rd, Golden, CO 80401 on Redfin.com

28267 Meadowlark Dr, Golden, CO 80401

– List price: $2,700,000

– Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.25 | Square feet: 5,543

– See 28267 Meadowlark Dr, Golden, CO 80401 on Redfin.com

#3. Preserve (Greenwood Village, CO)

Median sale price: $2,600,000 | Median days on market: 78 days

46 Golden Eagle Rd, Littleton, CO 80121

– List price: $2,595,000

– Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 5,147

– See 46 Golden Eagle Rd, Littleton, CO 80121 on Redfin.com

5301 S Birch Ct, Greenwood Village, CO 80121

– List price: $2,850,000

– Beds: 6 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 6,026

– See 5301 S Birch Ct, Greenwood Village, CO 80121 on Redfin.com

5402 Preserve Pkwy N, Greenwood Village, CO 80121

– List price: $3,050,000

– Beds: 5 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 5,710

– See 5402 Preserve Pkwy N, Greenwood Village, CO 80121 on Redfin.com

5671 S Elm St, Greenwood Village, CO 80121

– List price: $2,750,000

– Beds: 6 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 7,122

– See 5671 S Elm St, Greenwood Village, CO 80121 on Redfin.com

#4. Cherry Creek North (Denver, CO)

Median sale price: $2,400,000 | Median days on market: 186 days

100 Detroit St, Denver, CO 80206

– List price: $21,000,000

– Beds: 3 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 6,799

– See 100 Detroit St, Denver, CO 80206 on Redfin.com

185 Steele St, Denver, CO 80206

– List price: $4,200,000

– Beds: 2 | Baths: 2.25 | Square feet: 1,869

– See 185 Steele St, Denver, CO 80206 on Redfin.com

185 Steele St, Denver, CO 80206

– List price: $6,625,000

– Beds: 2 | Baths: 2.25 | Square feet: 2,469

– See 185 Steele St, Denver, CO 80206 on Redfin.com

2800 E 2Nd Ave, Denver, CO 80206

– List price: $6,250,000

– Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 3,602

– See 2800 E 2Nd Ave, Denver, CO 80206 on Redfin.com

#5. West End (Greenwood Village, CO)

Median sale price: $2,180,000 | Median days on market: 12 days

1512 Cottonwood Ln, Greenwood Village, CO 80121

– List price: $2,925,000

– Beds: 5 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 5,797

– See 1512 Cottonwood Ln, Greenwood Village, CO 80121 on Redfin.com

2305 Cherryville Rd, Greenwood Village, CO 80121

– List price: $3,800,000

– Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 4,969

– See 2305 Cherryville Rd, Greenwood Village, CO 80121 on Redfin.com

5345 S Race Ct, Greenwood Village, CO 80121

– List price: $3,195,000

– Beds: 4 | Baths: 5 | Square feet: 6,627

– See 5345 S Race Ct, Greenwood Village, CO 80121 on Redfin.com

925 E Sunset Ct, Greenwood Village, CO 80121

– List price: $1,875,000

– Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.25 | Square feet: 5,104

– See 925 E Sunset Ct, Greenwood Village, CO 80121 on Redfin.com

This story was

produced by

Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and

distributed by Stacker.