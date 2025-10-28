The highest-value homes in Denver

1000 Words // Shutterstock

Every city has its showpiece homes — the ones that define luxury living. And as prices continue to rise across the U.S., the most valuable properties showcase just how high local markets can go. The high-end housing market in particular has reached new heights in 2025, with the typical luxury home selling for a record $1.35 million in March. The million-dollar price tag no longer even qualifies as “luxury” in most places.

So, what do Denver’s most glamorous homes look like? To find out, Redfin Real Estate found the city’s highest-value homes based on their Redfin Estimate.

#1. 3400 Belcaro Dr, Denver, CO 80209

– Approximate home value: $18,140,715

– Beds: not available

– Baths: not available

– Square feet: 16,778

#2. 556 S Elizabeth St, Denver, CO 80209

– Approximate home value: $13,309,975

– Beds: not available

– Baths: not available

– Square feet: 8,501

#3. 576 S Elizabeth St, Denver, CO 80209

– Approximate home value: $12,403,971

– Beds: not available

– Baths: not available

– Square feet: 13,728

Methodology

Redfin Estimate data as of September 11, 2025. Bedroom, bathroom, and square footage data may not be available or accurate. Secondary addresses may not be included. Value estimates may not reflect what the house could actually sell for.

This story was

produced by

Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and

distributed by Stacker.